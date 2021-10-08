Far Cry 6 Lorenzo’s Children Locations Guide

Far Cry 6 has a lot to offer in terms of content. Among the optional content, there is a quest called “The Seeds of Love“, which tasks you with finding Lorenzo’s kids. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Far Cry 6 Lorenzo’s Children Locations.

Far Cry 6 Lorenzo’s Children Locations

Originally you would have to look for clues in some photographs to do The Seeds of Love quest in Far Cry 6. But we did the digging for you and got the locations of all 7 of Lorenzo’s Children in FC6.

You can just go directly to the specified locations on the map and The Seeds of Love Yaran Story will still progress as normal.

Felipe

You can find the First Child at Todos Santos Cemetery.

Tiago

The second child will be in Santo Domingo. As you enter the town, there will be cries for help coming from a building.

You will have to climb the building opposite to it. From the vantage point shoot the lock through the window and free the child.

Riel

The third child is at the Oceguera Farm. Interacting with the white flowers will trigger some illusions, once they are dealt with, the child will be there in place of the flowers.

Juan

The Fourth Child is locked up in another building in Perdomo Farm. Find the key nearby under a wooden shed with a hat on a wooden table. Free the child.

Camilo

The Fifth Child is at Barriga. When you get there, you will have to take care of some enemies outside a house.

Once the enemies are dealt with go inside and meet the fifth child.

Marciela

The Sixth Child is located at Flores Farm. Pet the dog there and it will lead you to its owner, the sixth child.

Xiomara

The Seventh and the last child is located at a town called Concepcion. There will be a girl painting graffiti on the roof. She’s the last child of Lorenzo.

With this, your search for Lorenzo’s Children will be over.