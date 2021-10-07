Far Cry 6 VRAM Notification Error, Stuttering Issues and Fixes

Far Cry 6 is one of the most anticipated games of 2021. However, your gaming experience can be ruined due to some errors that may occur randomly. In this guide, we’ll be discussing various Far Cry 6 Errors and Fixes to help you smooth out your gameplay.

Far Cry 6 Errors and Fixes

There are various bugs and technical issues plaguing Far Cry 6. Some of these can be circumvented and solved easily as shown below.

Make sure your system matches the following requirements.

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 Ghz or Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 Ghz

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage.

Crashing and Freezing Error

This error causes your screen to freeze constantly and stops the game from launching properly. Here are some fixes for this error.

PC

Run the game directly from the executable file

Disable vertical drives

Make sure your CPU isn’t overheating

Verify the game’s integrity

Update game

You can verify your game files through the following process:

Launch Ubisoft Connect> Open “Games” and then click on Far Cry 6> Select Properties on the left side> Go to Local Files tab> Choose Verify Files.

Or

Launch Epic Games Launcher> Open Library> Go to Far Cry 6> Select the Settings option icon adjacent to Launch icon> Select Verify option> Restart the launcher after the process is completed.

PlayStation and Xbox

Check if the console is overheating, and once you have it in a ventilated place, try again

Install updates

VRAM Notification Error

This error causes a stream of notifications on your screen. To fix this error, try the following fixes.

Lower graphics settings

Hide VRAM error

Disable HD Texture Pack

Disable game overlay completely. To do so, follow the steps below

Go to settings and click the General tab and disable the game overlay.

Failed to Synchronize Achievements

This error stops the players from playing the game. To fix this error, try the following steps.

Click on ‘Skip’ instead of selecting ‘Try again’

Open Ubisoft Connect

Now click on the icon with three lines on the top-left

Select ‘Go offline.’

This allows the launcher to restart in offline mode

Next, choose the icon with three lines again

Select ‘Go online.’

Warm Up Cache Error

This error occurs during the loading process. Try the following fixes to solve the issue.

Wait for the loading to complete

Wait for in-game updates

Restart the device

Move Far Cry 6 to SSD

Restart game

Ubisoft services might be down, so try waiting it out for a little while

If none of the other options work, try reinstalling the game.

Lagging and Stuttering

If you’re experiencing minor stutters every now and then in the game, then you might want to try out the following fixes depending on which platform you’re playing on.

PC

Turn off the HD texture pack and lower your graphics settings.

Update the graphics card drivers to ensure that it matches the latest version.

Also, try closing all other background applications to ensure the game runs smoothly.

Install the new game updates regularly, as they come with patches that address the performance issues like lagging and stuttering.

Double-check the internet connection and restart the router if it is causing problems.

PlayStation and Xbox

Double-check the internet connection and restart the router if it is causing problems.

Install the new game updates regularly to improve performance issues.

Place your console in a cool place where ventilation is ensured, so the console doesn’t get overheated.