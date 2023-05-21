Far Cry 5 Prologue Ending Guide – How To End The Game In 10 Minutes

Far Cry 4 had one of the strangest alternate endings where you could skip the entire story and simply end the game by waiting for 15 minutes. Far Cry 5 has something similar and today, with the help of this Far Cry 5 Prologue Ending Guide, you should be able to unlock the secret ending.

Our Far Cry 5 Prologue Ending Guide will tell you what the secret ending of Far Cry 5 actually is. Not only that, we will also mention how can you get the ending and see it for yourself.

Far Cry 5 Prologue Ending Easter Egg

As players of the franchise would know, waiting is the key to unlock secret Easter Egg endings in Far Cry. The fifth iteration of the series is no different, as you need to wait for the ending to unlock.

However, instead of having to wait for 15 minutes like you did in Far Cry 4, the Far Cry 5 Prologue Ending only requires you to wait for a couple of minutes. Let’s go ahead and take a look at what the secret ending actually is, and how can you unlock it for yourself!

How to Unlock Prologue Ending

At the start of the story (during the prologue), your character will enter Joseph Santana’s compound in Montana so as to arrest members of the cult. Here, you will be tasked with having to arrest the members and taking them away.

At this point, it should be obvious for fans of the series to know what to do. Instead of moving over to the cult and arresting them, you can simply wait for a couple of minutes.

If you do that, then you and your team will leave the area and the cult would not have any hostility towards you. This will not make them lash out and thus, the components of the story that follow afterward will have no reason for taking place.

When you see Seed raise his hands and get ready to be cuffed, keep on staring into his eyes until the Sherriff says ‘… it is best to leave well enough alone’. Here, the game will end and you will have seen the Prologue Ending of Far Cry 5.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Prologue Ending Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!