Far Cry 5 Map Editor – What It Is, How To Unlock, Arcade, Modes, Modifiers, Leveling Up

Far Cry 5 Map Editor might not seem like a big feature at first but once you have finished the game you will find that it provides additional activities to take part in and things to do once the main campaign has ended. Far Cry 5 main story is not short and it will be some time before you end the game. The Far Cry 5 Map Editor just adds more content to the game.

Far Cry 5 Map Editor

Far Cry 5 Map Editor features maps of the game that have been made by different members of the community. This is a great feature and you should check it out if you have not already done so.

What is Far Cry Arcade?

Far Cry 5 Arcade features assets from previous far cry games including but not limited to Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, and Far Cry 5.

Keeping that in mind there are loads of things to mess around with when dealing with the Far Cry 5 Map Editor. In total, there are 9,000 objects to choose from. Some items are also taken from other games like Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed: Unity, and Watch Dogs.

While you can make maps offline, you will need to be online in order to play them. I can see people spending hours in the Far Cry 5 Map Editor already.

How To Unlock Map Editor

The Far Cry 5 Map Editor is not available from the get-go but unlocking it is not hard. All you need to do is complete the intro and liberate Dutch’s Island. As soon as you have done that, you will have access to the feature.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Arcade Modes

Once you have made your map in the editor you can opt to choose different modes. You can play these maps in single player or with a friend if you choose to do so. There are a couple of modes to choose from and the single-player modes are mentioned as follows:

Assault

In this mode of the Far Cry 5 Map Editor the objective is to kill all the enemies on the map. You win when you have killed everyone on the map.

Bounty Hunt

In this mode, what you have to do is track down marked targets. Once you have killed the target you need to reach the extraction point. Heard this in another Ubisoft game? Do not be so surprised, it is fun.

Journey

The name should give it away. This is an exploration mode. What you need to do is get from point A to B in order to complete the mission.

Outpost

Outposts are there in the game and the concept is pretty much the same here as well. Kill all the enemies in the outpost in order to control it. Once you have done that, you win. You can set modifiers in order to make things a bit challenging. This includes modifying the mode so that you cannot be detected.

Things are a bit different when you are playing online with friends, but it is always fun playing the game with friends. The following are the modes that you can play with a friend.

Deathmatch

This mode is pretty simple. There are 12 players in total and a set time limit. The player at the end with the most kills wins.

Team Deathmatch

This is the same as Deathmatch but here you are teamed up in a 6v6 shootout. The team with the highest score when the timer hits 0 wins.

Map Editor Modifiers

Far Cry 5 Map Editor features plenty of modifiers that you can play around with to make the game more interesting and some of them are as follows:

Countdown

Loadout Creation

One shit Kills

Modified gravity

Modified jump height

Score to reach

Invincible

Infinite ammo

How To Level Up

Leveling up in the main story carries over to the map editor and the same goes the other way around. All your perks will carry on to the map editor and you can even note that in the description of each perk. Far Cry 5 Map Editor is a very cool feature which you should check out if you have not done so already.

Let us know what you think about the Far Cry 5 Map Editor and what features you would like Ubisoft to add in the future!