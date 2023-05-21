Far Cry 5 Lieutenants Guide – Jacob, John, Faith, Requirements

There is very little information given to you about the Far Cry 5 Lieutenants. Understanding who they are and how can you meet with them can take a fair amount of time to figure out, which is why this Far Cry 5 Lieutenants Guide exists.

Our Far Cry 5 Lieutenants Guide will give you all of the information that is currently available on the Lieutenants. Who they are, where they are from and what is their purpose will all be mentioned.

Far Cry 5 Lieutenants

Essentially, the Far Cry 5 Lieutenants are members of the seed family which follows Joseph Seed. Every single one of them operates a region. In order to get access to them, you need to fulfill a certain objective. You have to slowly weaken their influence in order to get a shot at them. When you take out your first Lieutenant, you will be granted an additional weapon slot.

You will finally be able to have a confrontation with Joseph Seed once all of the lieutenants are defeated. You can see the progress of each lieutenant at the bottom right of the map. You will face more difficulties when the progress bar fills up such as kidnappings and ambushes. Let’s go ahead and take a look at each of the lieutenants individually!

Who Are Lieutenants in Far Cry 5?

Here are the three Lieutenants running the different regions in Far Cry 5.

John Seed

John is in charge of the Holland Valley. When you weaken his influence in the area, you will be kidnapped quite a few times. This means that you will have to play a story mission in which you have to escape from your confines. In order to start the final battle with John, you need to amass 13,000 Resistance Points.

Faith Seed

The Henbane River comes under the control of Faith. Like John, she will also kidnap you quite a few times as you try to weaken her influence. However, in her missions, you need to escape the hallucinations caused by a drug. The final confrontation will begin once you have 13,000 Resistance Points in the area.

Jacob Seed

Jacob is the one who runs the Whitetail Mountains. He will also kidnap you a few times as you weaken his influence and you will need to make the escapes as you did with the other two lieutenants. For Jacob, you only need to have 10,000 Resistance Points in order to start the final confrontation.

That is all we have for our Far Cry 5 Lieutenants Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!