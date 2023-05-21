Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Contractually Obfuscated Walkthrough

In this article, we will discuss the complete walkthrough of the Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Contractually Obfuscated mission. It will be a step by step guide on how to complete this mission from start to end. Let’s not waste any time and get started:

Fallout 76 Wastelanders Ally: Contractually Obfuscated

After you have completed the mission Privacy Violation, you will present in the wooden Cabin with Commander Daguerre along with Dr. Emerson Hale.

Daguerre will say that we need to find that Contract because she wishes to know what effects the serum had because she is heaving headaches and she thinks that the serum might be the cause of that.

Daguerre believes that there might be an antidote that would her out. She also thinks that somehow the serum is stopping her brain from functioning properly and you will agree to help her find the contract.

She will tell you that while she was searching for the sleeping pods documents a while ago, she stumbled upon another place that she assumes might have U.S.S.A. contracts.

Then you will leave searching for the documents the point mentioned on the map as “Retrieve the Government Contract.” Which is actually the crash site.

After fast traveling there, you need to go inside Charleston Capitol DMV and turn right and go through the broken wall there to search for the contract.

Then go through the opened, broken door on the left and turn right, keep making your way through the broken walls. You will probably encounter a ghoul on the way, in a room full of crash debris.

Turn right from there, into the long wide corridor, moving forward you will see a staircase on the right. Keep climbing until the stairs end and turn left after that and then take a right after the dark pathway.

Walk through the corridor and turn right where it ends, in one of the rooms on your right, there are file cabinets, search through them, you will find documents that may be useful for future.

Fast travel back to your CAMP after that and talk to Commander Daguerre. You will have a long discussion with the Commander and after the mission will end