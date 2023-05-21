Fallout 76 Unique Apparel Locations Guide

Our Fallout 76 Unique Apparel Guide is to help you find some special clothing that will make you look different from everyone else in the game. To get these Unique Apparels in Fallout 76, you will need to collect different type of items through quests.

Apart from simple cosmetic changes, these also bring some bonuses that will make your survival in West Virginia a lot easier.

Fallout 76 Unique Apparel Locations

All of these Fallout 76 Apparels except Hazmat Suit can be obtained by completing different quests in the game. In this Fallout 76 Guide, we will tell you about each Unique Apparel and the missions that you will have to complete to unlock them.

How to Unlock Apparel Items