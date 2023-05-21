Fallout 76 Overseer’s Cache Locations Guide will help you find all of the Overseer’s Caches that are scattered about in West Virginia.

As the name suggests, the Overseer’s Cache is basically a supply box left behind by the Overseer and contains useful items for the players and some of them contain quest items.

Fallout 76 Overseer’s Cache Locations

The Overseer’s Cache is one of the important things that you need to find throughout your journey in Fallout 76. However, there are a lot of them and all of them scattered throughout the game.

That is where our FO76 Guide comes in to help you locate all of the Overseer’s Cache in Fallout 76 so that you can find them and grab the useful items they provide.

Overseer’s Camp

This is one of the early locations that players will encounter in Fallout 76. Located in The Forest Zone A players will find the Overseer’s Cache here.

Flatwoods

A town located in The Forest Zone A, players will find an Overseer’s Cache while exploring the town.

Morgantown Airport

Players will find the Overseer’s Cache in a trading post behind the main terminal. It is quite an expansive place and has a lot of stuff for players to find.

Camp Mcclintock

A military camp located in The Forest Zone C, Camp Mcclintock still has Mr. Gutsys here training robots to fight evil. Players will find an Overseer’s Cache in this location.

Charleston Fire Department

The Charleston Fire Department is quite at a distance from the dangers of the wilds. It is located in The Forest Zone E. Players will find a collectible along with Overseer’s Cache.

Charleston Capitol Building

Located in the Forest Zone E, players will find the Overseer’s Cache while exploring the Charleston Capitol Building. This location also houses a number of other collectibles.

Grafton

Located in the Toxic Valley, this town is nothing more than a Toxic pile. Players will Overseer’s Cache here along with other items that would interest them.

Site Bravo

Site Bravo is one of the Missile Silo locations in Fallout 76 located in Savage Divide Zone A. The Overseer’s Cache is located just before the elevator.

Top of the World

Located in Savage Divide Zone B, players will visit the Top of the World during one of the main quests. Top of the World houses Rose who will provide with a few quests of her own. You will also find an Overseer’s Cache here that you can open.

Site Alpha

Site Alpha is one of the Nuclear Missile Launch Sites that players can use to launch a Nuclear Missile provided they have the code and the Keycard. Players will also find an Overseer’s Cache here to find and open.

Site Charlie

Also, one of the Nuclear silos or Nuclear launch sites, Site Charlie is located in Savage Divide Zone C. Bring your friends with you to launch a nuclear strike. Players will also find an Overseer’s Cache that they can open and claim the items.

R&G Processing Services

Located in Savage Divide Zone C, R&G Processing Services is a collection of garages. The main machine room here is a secret entrance to Site Charlie. Players will find an Overseer’s Cache here to find and loot.

Abbie’s Bunker

Abbie’s Bunker is hidden at the bottom of a marshy dell in The Mire Zone A. While there is a collectible here but you will also find an Overseer’s Cache.

Camp Venture

Located in the More Zone A, Camp Venture used to be an adventure fort. However, there are still things here are can be used including an Overseer’s Cache.

Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance used to an asylum until Brotherhood of Steel took over. Heavily fortified but the exploration is rewarded with collectibles and useful items.

Players will find an Overseer’s Cache here and the Fort Defiance itself is located Cranberry Bog Zone B.