In this Fallout 76 Fissure Sites Locations Guide, we are going to pinpoint the location of each Fissure Site and tell you about the resources that you can harvest from each site.

Check out the Fissure Sites map included below for the locations of the Fissure Sites in FO76 – open in new tab to view in full-size:

1. Fissure Site Prime

This site is hazardous to navigate due to the Scorched and Scorchedbeast that are located here. You can explore this area with friends to give you an advantage. You will not find many items here.

The harvestable material that you can find here include Giant Pitcher Plant, Scorchbeast Guano Pile, and Ultracite.

2. Fissure Site Prime

You will find the Fissure Site in the bog. Scorched and Scorched beasts will contest the area. Here you can harvest Ultracite, Scorchbeast Guano Pile.

3. Fissure Site Gamma

Northeast from the lake, you will find a crack in the ground. You should avoid the Scorched and Scorchedbeast that come out of the crack unless you are geared up.

Where there are not many items that you can get here, the harvestable materials include Brain Fungus and Ultracite.

4. Fissure Site (Fissure)

The Scorched and their queen protect the ash-covered mountains. You should avoid getting in a fight with them unless you are confident enough. The materials that you can get from this Fissure site include Ash Rose, Blight, and Ultracite.

5. Fissure Site (Fissure)

This Fissure Site is on I-62. The harvestable Items that you can find here include Rhododendron, Scorchbeast Guano Pile, Soot Flower, and Ultracite.

6. Fissure Site

This Fissure Site is in a bog with a Scorch Queen and its minions. The resources that you can harvest here include Ultracite.

7. Fissure Site Omicron

This location can be found up the hill in a clearing west of Mosstown. Scorched and Scorchedbeast will contest the area. Resources that you can get from here include Brain Fungus and Ultracite.

8. Fissure Site Sigma

This is yet another crack in the earth, located near the pumpkin house attraction. Resources that you find here include Ultracite.

9. Fissure Site Beta

Scorched and Scorchedbeast will appear out of the ground here as well. Resources that you can harvest from this location include Brain Fungus, Decaying, and Ultracite.

This concludes our FO76 Fissure Sites Locations Guide.