If you are playing FO 76, then you must want to know the locations of the Cap Stashes. If that is the case then you have come to the right place. In this Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guide, we are going to tell you the locations of all the Cap Stashes that are hidden all over the map.
Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations
For your convenience, we have divided our FO76 Cap Stashes Guide into several regions so that you can easily jump to the region where you are looking for Cap Stashes.
The Forest Region
Fallout 76 Forest Cap Stashes are as follows:
|Cap Stash Number
|Cap Stash Location
|1
|Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center
|2
|Tyler County Fairgrounds
|3
|Deathclaw Island
|4
|Point Pleasant
|5
|Morgantown Trainyard
|6
|Mama Dolce’s Food Processing
|7
|Vault-Tec University
|8
|New River Gorge Bridge-East
|9
|New River Gorge Bridge Resort
|10
|Helvetia
|11
|Tygart Water Treatment
|12
|Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant
|13
|Poseidon Energy Plant
|14
|AVR Medical Center
|15
|Hornwright Industrial Headquarters
|16
|Wade Airport
|17
|Burdette Manor
|18
|Sugarmaple
|19
|Overlook Cabin
|20
|Riverside Manor
|21
|Hornwright Summer Villa
The Toxic Valley
Fallout 76 Toxic Valley Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:
|Cap Stash Number
|Cap Stash Location
|1
|The Crosshair
|2
|Grafton
|3
|Eastern Regional Penitentiary
|4
|Clarksburg
The Ash Heap
FO76 Ash Heap Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:
Zone A
|Cap Stash Number
|Cap Stash Location
|1
|Camden Park
|2
|Becklay Mine Exhibit
|3
|Mount Blair Trainyard
Zone B
|Cap Stash Number
|Cap Stash Location
|1
|Pleasant Hills Cemetery
|2
|Big Bend Tunnel West
|3
|Red Rocket Filling Station
|4
|Hornwright Estate
The Savage Divide Cap Stashes
FO 76 Savage Divide Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:
|Cap Stash Number
|Cap Stash Location
|1
|Vault 94
|2
|Observatory
|3
|Wendigo Cave
|4
|Whitespring Gold Club
|5
|The Whitespring Resort
|6
|Whitespring Service Entrance
|7
|The Whitespring Bunker
|8
|Middle Mountain Cabins
|9
|Sugar Grove
|10
|West Tek Research Center
|11
|The Freak Show
The Mire
FO 76 Mire Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:
|Cap Stash Number
|Cap Stash Location
|1
|Thunder Mountain Power Plant
|2
|Dyer Chemical
Cranberry Bog Stashes
Fallout 76 Cranberry Bog Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:
|Cap Stash Number
|Cap Stash Location
|1
|The General’s Steakhouse
|2
|Appalachian Antiques
|3
|Watoga Civic Center
|4
|Watoga Emergency Services
|5
|Watoga Municipal Center
|6
|Watoga High School
|7
|Glassed Cavern
Remaining Cap Stashes Locations
|Cap Stash Number
|Cap Stash Location
|1
|Abandoned mine shaft 4
|2
|Abbie’s bunker
|3
|Ammo dump
|4
|Berkeley Springs
|5
|Big Al’s Tattoo Parlor
|6
|Big B’s Rest Stop
|7
|Big Bend Tunnel East
|8
|Blackwater mine
|9
|Braxson’s Quality Medical Supplies
|10
|The Burrows
|11
|Charleston
|12
|Charleston Capitol Building
|13
|Charleston Fire Department
|14
|The Crater
|15
|East Kanawha lookout
|16
|Grafton station
|17
|Monongah mine
|18
|Morgantown Airport terminal
|19
|Morgantown High School
|20
|Palace of the Winding Path
|21
|RobCo auto-cache 001
|22
|Sam Blackwell’s bunker
|23
|Sutton
|24
|White Powder Winter Sports
|25
|WV Lumber Co.