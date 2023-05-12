If you are playing FO 76, then you must want to know the locations of the Cap Stashes. If that is the case then you have come to the right place. In this Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guide, we are going to tell you the locations of all the Cap Stashes that are hidden all over the map.

Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations

For your convenience, we have divided our FO76 Cap Stashes Guide into several regions so that you can easily jump to the region where you are looking for Cap Stashes.

The Forest Region

Fallout 76 Forest Cap Stashes are as follows:

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location 1 Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center 2 Tyler County Fairgrounds 3 Deathclaw Island 4 Point Pleasant 5 Morgantown Trainyard 6 Mama Dolce’s Food Processing 7 Vault-Tec University 8 New River Gorge Bridge-East 9 New River Gorge Bridge Resort 10 Helvetia 11 Tygart Water Treatment 12 Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant 13 Poseidon Energy Plant 14 AVR Medical Center 15 Hornwright Industrial Headquarters 16 Wade Airport 17 Burdette Manor 18 Sugarmaple 19 Overlook Cabin 20 Riverside Manor 21 Hornwright Summer Villa

The Toxic Valley

Fallout 76 Toxic Valley Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location 1 The Crosshair 2 Grafton 3 Eastern Regional Penitentiary 4 Clarksburg

The Ash Heap

FO76 Ash Heap Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

Zone A

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location 1 Camden Park 2 Becklay Mine Exhibit 3 Mount Blair Trainyard

Zone B

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location 1 Pleasant Hills Cemetery 2 Big Bend Tunnel West 3 Red Rocket Filling Station 4 Hornwright Estate

The Savage Divide Cap Stashes

FO 76 Savage Divide Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location 1 Vault 94 2 Observatory 3 Wendigo Cave 4 Whitespring Gold Club 5 The Whitespring Resort 6 Whitespring Service Entrance 7 The Whitespring Bunker 8 Middle Mountain Cabins 9 Sugar Grove 10 West Tek Research Center 11 The Freak Show

The Mire

FO 76 Mire Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location 1 Thunder Mountain Power Plant 2 Dyer Chemical

Cranberry Bog Stashes

Fallout 76 Cranberry Bog Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location 1 The General’s Steakhouse 2 Appalachian Antiques 3 Watoga Civic Center 4 Watoga Emergency Services 5 Watoga Municipal Center 6 Watoga High School 7 Glassed Cavern

Remaining Cap Stashes Locations