Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guide

By Sarmad Lillah

If you are playing FO 76, then you must want to know the locations of the Cap Stashes. If that is the case then you have come to the right place. In this Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guide, we are going to tell you the locations of all the Cap Stashes that are hidden all over the map.

Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations

For your convenience, we have divided our FO76 Cap Stashes Guide into several regions so that you can easily jump to the region where you are looking for Cap Stashes.

The Forest Region

Fallout 76 Forest Cap Stashes are as follows:

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location
1 Vault-Tec Agricultural Research Center
2 Tyler County Fairgrounds
3 Deathclaw Island
4 Point Pleasant
5 Morgantown Trainyard
6 Mama Dolce’s Food Processing
7 Vault-Tec University
8 New River Gorge Bridge-East
9 New River Gorge Bridge Resort
10 Helvetia
11 Tygart Water Treatment
12 Kanawha Nuka-Cola Plant
13 Poseidon Energy Plant
14 AVR Medical Center
15 Hornwright Industrial Headquarters
16 Wade Airport
17 Burdette Manor
18 Sugarmaple
19 Overlook Cabin
20 Riverside Manor
21 Hornwright Summer Villa

 

The Toxic Valley

Fallout 76 Toxic Valley Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guid
 

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location
1 The Crosshair
2 Grafton
3 Eastern Regional Penitentiary
4 Clarksburg

 

The Ash Heap

FO76 Ash Heap Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

Zone A

Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guid
 

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location
1 Camden Park
2 Becklay Mine Exhibit
3 Mount Blair Trainyard

 

Zone B

Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guid
 

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location
1 Pleasant Hills Cemetery
2 Big Bend Tunnel West
3 Red Rocket Filling Station
4 Hornwright Estate

 

The Savage Divide Cap Stashes

FO 76 Savage Divide Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guid
 

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location
1 Vault 94
2 Observatory
3 Wendigo Cave
4 Whitespring Gold Club
5 The Whitespring Resort
6 Whitespring Service Entrance
7 The Whitespring Bunker
8 Middle Mountain Cabins
9 Sugar Grove
10 West Tek Research Center
11 The Freak Show

 

The Mire

FO 76 Mire Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guid
 

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location
1 Thunder Mountain Power Plant
2 Dyer Chemical

 

Cranberry Bog Stashes

Fallout 76 Cranberry Bog Cap Stashes Locations are as follows:

Fallout 76 Cap Stashes Locations Guid
 

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location
1 The General’s Steakhouse
2 Appalachian Antiques
3 Watoga Civic Center
4 Watoga Emergency Services
5 Watoga Municipal Center
6 Watoga High School
7 Glassed Cavern

Remaining Cap Stashes Locations

Cap Stash Number Cap Stash Location
1 Abandoned mine shaft 4
2 Abbie’s bunker
3 Ammo dump
4 Berkeley Springs
5 Big Al’s Tattoo Parlor
6 Big B’s Rest Stop
7 Big Bend Tunnel East
8 Blackwater mine
9 Braxson’s Quality Medical Supplies
10 The Burrows
11 Charleston
12 Charleston Capitol Building
13 Charleston Fire Department
14 The Crater
15 East Kanawha lookout
16 Grafton station
17 Monongah mine
18 Morgantown Airport terminal
19 Morgantown High School
20 Palace of the Winding Path
21 RobCo auto-cache 001
22 Sam Blackwell’s bunker
23 Sutton
24 White Powder Winter Sports
25 WV Lumber Co.

