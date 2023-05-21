Fallout 4 The Secret of Cabot House Side Quest Walkthrough Guide – How To Start, Complete Walkthrough, All Options

Fallout 4 The Secret of Cabot House is a series of side quests in the game in which you must aid a man known as Jack Cabot. The side quest is fairly intriguing, but has a lot of fighting involved. However, you do get some seriously good stuff from doing it.

Fallout 4 The Secret of Cabot House

If you want to engage in The Secret of Cabot House questline, you will have to find a friendly Ghoul named Edward Deegan in Diamond City Market.

Edward can be found in various places around town and even outside of town. Search in Colonial Taphouse, Dugout Inn, The Third Rail (Goodneighbor), and the market in Bunker Hill. The Ghoul is dressed in heavy Gunner armor, so he is hard to miss.

He will not appear below Level 10, and will not show up until you attack the guards after visiting Parsons State Insane Asylum either. When you do find him, talk to him. He has some work for you from a man known as Jack Cabot.

Special Delivery

You will need to head over to the Beacon Hill Neighborhood in northeast Boston and locate the Cabot House. This pretty amazing house that somehow survived the nuclear war can be accessed by activating the intercom and mentioning Jack Cabot’s name.

You will receive a key after you enter which allows free passage to and from the residence. Your first assignment is to recover a missing ‘package.’ Edward suggests that the guard captain at Parsons State Insane Asylum probably knows where it is.

Travel there to find the structure. You will meet Maria the guard captain at the main entrance. You should mention that Edward sent you.

You will be given the location of some Raiders nearby. Head over there and remove the raider marked in your map. The specific raider will be carrying a Mysterious Serum.

Return to Cabot House and talk to Edward. You can either lie to him about not finding the serum, or simply hand it over. Doing the latter will get you a bonus reward of 50 caps.

Emogene Takes a Lover

Head back to the Cabot’s House to find Jack’s mother, Wilhelmina Cabot. She is worried about her daughter, Emogene. Edward tells you how she liked to hang at the Third Rail in Goodneighbor. That might be a good place to start looking.

Head inside the Third Rail and speak to Whitechapel Charlie at the bar. Ask her about Emogene. He will direct you to Magnolia. Interrogate her, and she will bring her friend Ham to confirm Emogene’s whereabouts.

Apparently, Emogene has joined up with someone called Brother Thomas, who has a cult of his own. The cult operates outside of Charles View Amphitheater. Head over there and talk to Brother Thomas. Brother Thomas will evade all the questions. You will have several options here.

You can join the cult and give up all your clothing and equipment (not a great plan).

You can refuse to join his cult and sneak into his office and open the locked door (requires advanced sneaking).

You can pickpocket the Amphitheater Key and unlock the door in the side office.

Or you can shoot Brother Thomas in the face, and take down the rest of the cultists, then search his corpse for the key.

Behind the locked door is Emogene Cabot. Talk to her and she’ll agree to return home. Head back to the Cabot House and talk to Jack. Tell him you have found Emogene to receive the reward. Sadly, the reunion is short-lived.

The Secret of Cabot House

It seems there has been some kind of attack on Jack’s facility at the Parsons State Insane Asylum. You will need to deal with this issue alongside Jack. Meet him outside the main entrance.

Raiders seem to have outrun the facility, so you will have to make through gunning down everyone coming in your way. After following jack to a chained door, remove the chains and enter the office. It seems that Edward has shut down the elevator to the lower levels, but the raiders have still managed to access the basement. Before leaving, make sure to collect the Bobblehead from Jack’s office.

You will need to fight your way further through the courtyard, and then head into the main asylum. Search for some fallen floor inside and descend down. Work your way down through a hole behind the wallpaper wall and go through the cellblock.

Drop down in the cell to a sublevel that leads to an elevator to the basement. Follow Jack into a strange lab and listen to what he has to say. It seems there is a Cabot named Lorenzo here, and the raiders want to free him.

Enter through the doors Jack opens, killing raiders in the way. You will need to access the generators on the walls, setting two of them to manual override. You will have two options now:

Option 1 – Lorenzo will keep on insisting to let him free. He’s not to be trusted though, so flip the remaining generators to override and then speak with Jack. He’ll be very please and give you caps as a reward. You can revisit the Cabot House after a week and talk to Jack. He will hand you the powerful Gamma weapon Lorenzo’s Artifact Gun if you have been consistently polite to Jack.

Option 2 – You can release Lorenzo from his quarters. Open the door and Lorenzo will stroll out and head off to the Cabot house. Either you can let the Cabot family know who is coming and help them defend the house, or help Lorenzo destroy the Cabot house. If you help him, he will give you the Mysterious Serum.

Option 3 – You can also take both of these actions. By this method, you will first free Lorenzo and then kill him before he leaved the area. Simply open flip three switches to open Lorenzo’s cell. Once the cell is open, he will come out. Go to him, speak with him, and find out what he is planning to do next. After the conversation, kill him. Now head back to Cabot house and speak with Jack.

At first, Jack will be upset that you set Lorenzo free but afterwards inform him that you killed him so he will be happy and give you around 500 caps. Once a week has passed, return to Jack to receive Loenzo’s Artifact Gun.

This concludes our Fallout 4 The Secret of Cabot House Side Quest Guide. If you want to add anything to this guide, feel free to use the comments section below!