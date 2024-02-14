Fallout 3 Console Commands and Cheats Guide

Fallout 3 Console Commands and Cheats Guide to help you find all available PC commands for Fallout 3 for various effects and benefits for you.

Like other Bethesda games, Fallout 3 features several cheats that players can use to spice up their gameplay or make the game slightly easier for themselves. Cheats work in numerous ways, allowing you to add items, weapons, and more to your inventory instantaneously.

In this guide, we’ll explore how you can use cheats in Fallout 3. Additionally, we’ll list all available cheats and console commands and review potential workarounds should you find that cheats stop working for you.

Fallout 3 Inventory Console Commands

Console CommandEffect
player.additem (x)Add a specific item to your inventory. Replace the X with the item code of your choice.
player.additemhealthpercent (x)Allows you to add an item to your inventory at a specific health level. Replace the X with the item code of your choice.
player.removeitemRemoves a specific item from your inventory
Player.srmAllows you to automatically repair items that fall under your Repair Skill.
player.showinventoryAllows you to see your complete inventory with item IDs
player.equipitemThis console command allows you to equip an item from your inventory.
player.setweaponhealthpercYou can use this one to alter the health of your equipped item

Fallout 3 Weapons Item IDs

You can make use of these item IDs with the player.additem prompt to instantly acquire weapons, armor, caps, and more.

WeaponItem Code
32 Pistol0000080A
.44 magnum00050F92
10mm Pistol0001A334
10mm Pistol0000434F
10mm Pistol0006F210
10mm SMG (Sydney’s “Ultra”)0006E7CC
10mm Sub Machine gun00004321
A3-21’s Plasma Rifle0006B539
Acid Spit000B8793
Acid Spit0006E8CE
Alien Blaster00004322
Ant’s Sting000C553E
Assault Rifle0001FFEC
Baseball Bat0000421C
BB Gun000C0327
BB Gun00004323
Black Bart’s Bane0006B535
Blackhawk000303A2
Board of Education000C310F
Bottlecap Mine0000433A
Brass Knuckles00004324
Breaker000CB546
Butch’s Toothpick00078440
Buzzsaw0003BC6F
Chinese Assault Rifle00046BDD
Chinese Assault Rifle0000080B
Chinese Officer’s Sword0006415D
Chinese Officer’s Sword0002B3CB
Chinese Pistol00004325
Chinese Pistol (Zhu-Rong v418)00060C2C
Clover’s Cleaver000C80B8
Col. Autumn’s 10mm Pistol0006B531
Col. Autumn’s Laser Pistol000ABBE4
Combat Knife00004326
Combat Knife00064093
Combat Shotgun0003713D
Combat Shotgun00004327
Curse Breaker000C80BB
Dart Gun0000432A
Deathclaw Gauntlet0000432B
Electrical Zap00022FF1
Eugene0006B538
Excalibat000C80BC
Experimental MIRV0003422B
Fat Man0000432C
Fawkes’ Super Sledge0007843F
Fire Hydrant00021367
Firelance000C80BA
Fisto!000CB601
Flamer00078C60
Flamer0000432D
Flamer000C58EE
Flamer000A0C02
Flamer0009E8DF
Flamer0007C10B
Flamer00039550
Frag Grenade00004330
Frag Mine0000433C
Frag Mine00028172
GasTrap Dummy000001F6
Gatling Laser0000432E
Gatling Laser0000432E
Hand Laser00018B9E
Highwayman’s Friend00078442
Hunting Rifle00004333
Jack000C6E5B
Knife00004334
Laser00050ED0
Laser0007B23A
Laser0007B237
Laser Pistol000B4178
Laser Pistol00063E8A
Laser Pistol00004335
Laser Rifle00074795
Laser Rifle00004336
Law Dog0006B532
Lead Pipe00004337
Liberty Laser00033FE2
LibertyPrimeWeapBomb0005932F
Lincoln’s Repeater0003C07A
Love Tap000C80B9
Mesmeron00004339
Mesmetron000BF5A4
Minigun0000433F
Mirelurk Bait Grenade00030664
Miss Launcher000B2644
Missile Launcher00057E8F
Missile Launcher00004340
Nail Board000A01DD
Nail Board00063FDC
Nuka-Grenade00004342
O’Grady’s Peacemaker0007843D
Occam’s Razor000CB602
Ol’ Painless00066C76
Plasma Grenade00004332
Plasma Gun0007C10C
Plasma Gun0003954F
Plasma Mine0000433D
Plasma Pistol00004343
Plasma Rifle00004344
Plunkett’s Valid Points000CAFA9
Police Batton00004345
Pool Cue00004346
Power Fist00004347
Protectron’s Gaze000C553F
Pulse Grenade00004331
Pulse Mine0000433E
Radioactive Spit00058717
Railway Rifle00004348
Repellent Stick0002D3B7
Reservist’s Rifle00092966
Ripper00004349
Rock-it launcher0000434B
Rolling Pin00029769
Rolling Pin000B2943
Sawed-Off Shotgun0000434C
Sawed-Off Shotgun000AE8AE
Scoped .44 Magnum0000434D
SentryBot Laser Gatling000389AF
SentryBot Minigun00057E8E
Shishkebab0000434E
Shriek0007F598
Silenced 10mm Pistol00004350
Slasher Knife0002869C
Sledge Hammer00004351
Sledgehammer00063FA2
Smuglers End (Laser Pistol)0006B536
Sniper Rifle00004353
Spiked Knuckels00004354
Stabhappy000C80BE
Super Sledge000B0E7C
Super Sledge00004352
Switchblade0006407F
Switchblade000289C3
Sydney’s 10mm “Ultra” SMG0005DEEE
The Break00066C77
The Kneecapper0006B53A
The Shocker000BFF62
The Tenderizer000A874B
The Terrible Shotgun0006B534
Tire Iron00004328
Vampire’s Edge00078441
Vertibird Bomb Gun0003E5E2
Vertibird Gun00089C51
Victory Rifle000CB548
Wazer Wifle00061793

Armor Item IDs

ArmorItem Code
Advanced Radiation Suit0003307A
All-Purpose Science Suit000CB605
Apocalypse Gladiator Armor000CB5F6
Apocalypse Gladiator Helmet000CB5F7
Armored Vault 101 Jumpsuit00034121
Armored Vault 101 Jumpsuit0006C587
Army Power Armor00061A72
Athlete of the Wastes Outfit000340FB
Ballcap with Glasses00028FFA
Bandana00073D57
Biker Goggles0009B188
BirthSkirt0007CFF0
Blast Off Helmet0007494C
Blast Off Pajamas0005B6EA
Boogeyman’s Hood0008F775
Brahmin-Skin Outfit00018DE5
Brotherhood of Steel Powered Armor00075203
Brotherhood of Steel Powered Helmet00075201
Brotherhood Power Armor00075201
Brotherhood Power Helmet00075203
Brotherhood Scribe Robe000854CF
Button’s Wig0008A6DD
Child Blastoff Helmet0007C109
Chinese Commando Hat00078646
Chinese Jumpsuit000340D2
Colonel Autumn’s Uniform0005157E
Combat Armor00020420
Combat Helmet00020426
Commando Armor000CB544
Composite Recon Armor000CB5FA
Composite Recon Helmet000CB5FB
Crow’s Eyebot Helmet000B17A0
Crow’s Eyebot Helmet000B17A0
Dad’s Wasteland Outfit00079F09
Defender Armor000CB543
Dirty Chinese Jumpsuit000340D3
Dirty Chinese Jumpsuit000CB603
Dirty Pre-War Businesswear0005C682
Dirty Pre-War Casualwear000340CF
Dirty Pre-War Kid’s Outfit000340C4
Dirty Pre-War Parkstroller Outfit0005BB70
Dirty Pre-War Relaxedwear0005BB6F
Dirty Pre-War Spring Outfit000340D1
Dirty Pre-War Spring Outfit00066C71
Doctor Li’s Glasses0005C9A0
Doctor Li’s Outfit000340DA
Elder Lyons’ Robe00087274
Enclave Officer Hat00078647
Enclave Officer Uniform000340DE
Enclave Power Armor00023B62
Enclave Power Armor0004443E
Enclave Scientist Outfit0001B5BD
Enclave Shocktrooper Armor000CB5F3
Enclave Shocktrooper Helmet000CB5F4
Environment Suit000C09D4
Eulogy Jones’ Hat00034126
Explorer’s Gear000CB549
Eyebot Helmet0004E6A0
Eyeglasses000340FD
Ghoul Mask0001DC1C
GlassesReadingChild0005DC82
Grimy Pre-War Businesswear000B1056
Hand-Me-Down Raider Armor000CB5FE
Handyman Jumpsuit000BF6FD
Hat of the People000CB604
Head Wrap00074296
Head Wrap00074334
Head Wrap00074335
Head Wrap00074336
Highway Scar Armor000CB5FF
Hockey Mask00033598
Junior Officer Outfit000340F9
Kid’s Ballcap with Glasses0009B185
Kid’s Baseball Cap000340C1
Kid’s Cave Rat Outfit000340E4
Kid’s Murray the Mole Hat00078643
Kid’s Party Hat00028FF8
Kid’s Police Hat000340E1
Lab Technician Outfit000340D7
Leather Armor00020423
Leather Armor0002DC05
Leather Armor00066C72
Leather Armor00066C74
Ledoux’s Hockey Mask0007401C
Lesko’s Lab Coat000C24F9
Lincoln’s Hat0004445B
Linden’s Outcast Power Armor00070877
Lucky Shades000CB54B
Lyons’ Pride Power Armor00061A73
MacCready’s Helmet0002D11B
Makeshift Gas Mask000C111A
Maple’s Garb0005A6CA
Mayor MacCready’s Outfit000340E7
Merc Adventurer Outfit00034124
Merc Charmer Outfit00034122
Merc Charmer Outfit000CB606
Merc Cruiser Outfit000C5D34
Merc Cruiser Outfit000CB60B
Merc Grunt Outfit000A3045
Merc Grunt Outfit000CB60A
Merc Troublemaker Outfit00034123
Merc Veteran Outfit0008C83C
Metal Armor0003307F
Metal Helmet00033080
Modified Utility Jumpsuit0007C17C
Motorcycle Helmet0009B186
Mysterious Stranger Hat0006B467
Mysterious Stranger Outfit0006696D
Naughty Nightwear000C8E07
Oasis Druid Hood0009B18A
Oasis Exile Hood000C942D
Oasis Robe000340E8
Oasis Villager Robe000340E9
Outcast Power Armor00060C70
Outcast Power Helmet00060C72
Outcast Recon Helmet000645ED
Party Hat00050E44
Party HatStanley000B75E2
Pint-Sized Slasher Mask000340FC
Pip-Boy 300000015038
Pip-Boy 3000000236D8
Pip-Boy Glove00025B83
Police Hat000AB491
Poplar’s Hood0005A6CB
Power Armor00014E13
Power Armor00025083
Power Armor00066C73
Power Helmet00014C08
Power-Suit Armor000CB60C
Pre-War Baseball Cap00028FF9
Pre-War Bonnet000340CD
Pre-War Casualwear0001EA6D
Pre-War Casualwear000CB60D
Pre-War Hat000340C8
Pre-War Kid’s Outfit000340C3
Pre-War Outfit and Watch0008198C
Pre-War Outfit and Watch000ABBE2
Pre-War Parkstroller Outfit0005BB66
Pre-War Parkstroller Outfit000CB60F
Pre-War Relaxedwear0005BB63
Pre-War Spring Outfit000340D0
Prototype Medic Power Armor0007836E
Pyro Helmet000CB600
Radiation Suit00033078
Ragamuffin Outfit000340F8
Ragamuffin Tophat00074950
Raider Arclight Helmet00078644
Raider Badlands Armor0003307D
Raider Blastmaster Armor0003307E
Raider Blastmaster Helmet0005B6E8
Raider Painspike Armor0002042F
Raider Psycho-Tic Helmet00020432
Raider Sadist Armor0003307C
Raider Wastehound Helmet00078645
Ranger Armor00023030
Ranger Battle Armor00023030
Ranger Battle Helmet00034105
Recon Armor Helmet00028EAD
Recon Armor0003064D
Red Racer Jumpsuit0003411B
Red’s Bandana000340EB
Red’s Jumpsuit000340EA
Regulator Duster0003E54A
Rivet City Security Helmet000239CB
Rivet City Security Uniform000239CC
Road Rascal Leather Armor000CB5F5
RobCo Jumpsuit0003411A
Robo-Thor Helmet000CB5F8
Roving Trader Hat00078648
Roving Trader Outfit0002B385
Scientist Outfit000340D9
Sexy Sleepwear000340E6
Shady Hat0007C17D
Sharp-Dressed Raider’s Armor000CB5FC
Shellshocked Combat Armor000CB5EF
Shellshocked Combat Helmet000CB5F0
Sheriff’s Duster00020429
Sheriff’s Hat0002DD80
Slave Collar0002F563
Slave Collar0003D1FE
Sleepwear000CB60E
Stormchaser Hat0009B189
Sunglasses0005C99F
Surgical Mask0003E591
T-51b Power Armor000A6F77
T-51b Power Helmet000A6F78
Takoma Park Little Leaguer Cap000C72FB
Talon Combat Armor000A6F76
Talon Combat Armor000CB5F2
Talon Combat Helmet000B0278
Talon Combat Helmet000CB5F1
Talon Company Armor000A6F76
Tenpenny Security Helmet0005B6EB
Tenpenny Security Uniform00034119
Tenpenny’s Suit00096CB7
Tesla Armor0006B464
Tesla Armor0008F571
Tesla Helmet0006B465
The AntAgonizer’s Costume0003411D
The AntAgonizer’s Helmet0003411F
The Devil’s Pigtails000CB5FD
The Mechanist’s Costume0003411E
The Mechanist’s Helmet00034120
The Surgeon’s Lab Coat000C71E1
Three Dog’s Glasses000ACDA4
Three Dog’s Head Wrap00073FEC
Tinted Reading Glasses0001C295
Torcher’s Mask000C7C4E
Tortiseshell Glasses0005C9A1
Tunnel Snake Outfit0002042E
Tunnel Snake Outfit00061D98
Underwear00089B52
Vance’s Longcoat Outfit00083C5C
Vault 101 Child’s Jumpsuit000340F2
Vault 101 Security Armor0001CBDD
Vault 101 Security Helmet0003411C
Vault 101 Utility Jumpsuit000425BA
Vault 106 Jumpsuit000B73F2
Vault 108 Jumpsuit000B73F1
Vault 112 Jumpsuit000340EF
Vault 77 Jumpsuit000CAFBE
Vault 87 Jumpsuit000340ED
Vault 92 Jumpsuit000B73F3
Vault Lab Uniform0001CBDC
Wanderer’s Leather Armor000C7C54
Wasteland Doctor Fatigues000340FE
Wasteland Legend Outfit000CB609
Wasteland Scout Hat00074952
Wasteland Scout Uniform000340FA
Wasteland Surgeon Outfit000340FF
Wasteland Wanderer Outfit0001BA00

Ammo Item IDs

Ammo ItemItem Code
.308 Caliber Round0006B53C
.32 Caliber Round000207F7
.44 Round Magnum0002937E
10mm Round00004241
5.56mm Round00078CC4
5.56mm Round00004240
5mm Round0006B53D
5mm Round000615A8
Alien Powercell00029364
BB – Ammo0002935B
Bottlecap Mines0000433A
Dart00047419
Dart0002936E
Electron Charge Pack000615AF
Electron Charge Pack0006B53E
Energy Cell00020772
Energy Cell00078CC2
Flamer Fuel00029371
Flamer Fuel00078CC1
Frag Grenades00004330
Frag Mines0000433C
Mesmetron Power Cell0006A80D
Microfusion Cell00078CC3
Microfusion Cell00004485
Mini Nuke00020799
Missile000B8791
Missile0005F706
Missile00078CC5
Missiles00029383
Pulse Grenades00004331
Railway Spikes00029384
Shotgun Shell00028EEA
Shotgun Shell0004C5F9
Sonic Energy00056634

Aid Item IDs

Aid ItemItem ID
Ant Meat0003C345
Ant Queen Pheromones00033068
Beer00015197
Berry Mentats000BF7C6
Blamco Mac and Cheese0008C556
Bloatfly Meat0007C10D
Blood Pack00034051
Brahmin Steak00015198
Bubblegum0008C560
Buffout00015163
Cave Fungus00038E0C
Cram0008C552
Crispy Squirrel Bits00031948
Crunchy Mutfruit0001519C
Dandy Boy Apples0008C554
Dirty Water000151A4
Dog Meat00034050
Fancy Lads Snack Cakes0008C55A
Fire Ant Nectar00085ABB
Fresh Apple00015196
Fresh Carrot00015199
Fresh Pear0001519F
Fresh Potato000151A0
Grape Mentats000BF7C5
Gum Drops0008C564
Hatchling Mirelurk Meat00065175
Human Flesh0003404F
Ice Cold Nuka-Cola00040DCB
Iguana Bits0001519A
Iguana on a Stick0001519B
InstaMash0008C558
Jet00015164
Junk Food0003359C
Med-X00050F8F
Mentats00015165
Mirelurk Cakes0003404D
Mirelurk Meat0003404E
Miss. Quantum Pie00049076
Mole Rat Meat0003404C
Mole Rat Wonder Meat000ABD17
Mutfruit00034049
Noodles0001519D
Nuka-Cola0001519E
Nuka-Cola Quantum000284F9
NukaLurk Meat00095F48
Orange Mentats000BF7C7
Pork N’ Beans0008C55E
Potato Crisps0008C562
Psycho00015166
Purified Water000151A3
Radroach Meat0009C957
Salisbury Steak000293A9
Scotch000151A1
Softshell Mirelurk Meat000552CE
Squirrel on a Stick00031949
Squirrel Stew0003194A
Stimpaks00015169
Strange Meat0002E376
Strange Meat Pie0007E173
Sugar Bombs0008C551
Sweetroll00030A23
Ultrajet000C9CF4
Vodka00032C74
Whiskey00032C75
Wine0003404A
Yao Guai Meat0003404B
YumYum Deviled Eggs0008C55C

Misc Item IDs

Misc ItemItem Code
Bobby Pins0000000A
Bottle Caps0000000F
Stimpak00015169
Med-X00050F8F

Fallout 3 NPC Console Commands

For console commands to work on an NPC in Fallout 3, you must first select an NPC with your cursor while the console is open. You must also be seeing the NPC with your character to select them. Once selected, you can then use these commands on them.

NPC Console CommandEffect
additemAdd a specific item to an NPC’s inventory
equipitem / unequipitemEquip/unequip an item present in an NPC’s inventory.
invSee all available items in an NPC’s inventory.
sbmsee the barter menu with NPCs
openteammatecontainer 1open up the inventory of an NPC and transfer items to and from their inventory
gboView the ID of an NPC
resethealthRestore an NPC’s HP
killKill any NPC in the game
resurrectBring any dead NPC back to life
tcaiToggle all available combat AI
taitoggle all available AI – combat and non-combat
setally (0/1) (0/1)befriend one faction with another faction in the game. (A list of all faction IDs is given below)
setenemy (0/1) (0/1)Turn one faction against another faction in the game (A list of all faction IDs is given below)
setessential (0/1)turn an NPC immortal. Use ‘0’ to turn an NPC mortal and use ‘1’ to turn an NPC immortal.
disable/enabledelete an NPC from your game or to make one reappear
startcombat/stopcombatstop an NPC from attacking you
setav aggression 0disable an NPC’s hostility
player.placeleveledactoratmecreate a clone of an NPC in the game and place it at your desired place.

Fallout 3 All Factions’ IDs

FactionID
Brotherhood of Steel000d3fe
Enclave00003fd
Outcast000d3ff
Rivet000f1d6
Raiders00021476

Fallout 3 Quests Console Commands

Console CommandEffect
movetoqtTravel to the quest target.
showquestlogSee the detailed quest log of a particular quest
getqcSee whether a quest is complete or not. If it’s complete, you will see ‘1’ and if its incomplete, you will see ‘0’.
resetquestreset a quest.
getstagesee the objective level of your desired quest
setstageJump to an objective level. (used in case of a bugged quest)
completeallobjectivescomplete all the quest steps of your desired quest.
sqtlist all available quest targets.
sqvView all quest variables
saqStart all quests
caqscomplete the entire game even the quests you’ve never played

Progression Console Commands

Console CommandEffect
savesave your progress with your custom save file name
loadLoad a previously saved game
exitTakes you directly to the main menu
quitgameQuits to desktop

World and Character Console Commands

Console CommandEffect
player.damageactorvalueDeal specific damage to a certain Variable. For instance, you can type player.damageactorvalue stamina 50 to remove 50 stamina from your character.
player.setscaleChange the scale of your character. Ranges from 0 to 10.
player.getavread out an actor value that includes the likes of Intelligence, Smallguns, Karma, etc.
player.setavAlter the value of your actor to your desired amount.
player.modavmodify an actor value
player.addperkAdd a Trait or a Perk to your character. (A complete list of Perk ID’s is given below)
player.removeperkRemove a Trait or Perk
player.sexchangeAlter the gender of your character.
shownamemenuchange your PC’s name in the game.
showracemenualter the race/face of your character
showtraitmenualter the Traits of your character
showbarbermenuchange your character’s hairstyle
showplasticsurgeonmenuChange your character’s facial features
player.advlevelacquire one level at a time
player.setlevelpower-level your character to a specific level
player.ageraceChange your characters age
player.rewardKarma or player.rewardxpEarn additional Karma and XP
setgsacquire many benefits such as maximum damage resistance, damage dealt, etc.
setgs fmoverunmult 7Increase character movement speed
setgs fAVDCarryWeightsBase [#]Increase your carrying capacity

Fallout 3 Perk IDs

PerkID
Adamantium Skeleton00094EC4
Action Boy00031DBA
Action Girl0007B202
Animal Friend00031DB5
Better Criticals00031DBB
Black Widow00094EB8
Bloody Mess00094EBA
Cannible00094EBC
Chemist0009982D
Chem Resistant00099827
Child at Heart00003142
Commando00099828
Comprehension00031DE1
Computer Wiz00031DC4
Concentrated Fire00044CAF
Contract Killer00044CA8
Cyborg00044CAB
Daddy’s Boy00044948
Daddy’s Girl00069310
Demolition Expert00031DAB
Educated00031DD8
Explorer00031DE5
Entomologist00031DD9
Fast Metabolism00094EBF
Finesse00094EC1
Fortune Finder00031DE3
Grim Reaper Spirit00099834
Gun Nut0004494E
Gunslinger00094EBB
Here and Now00031DAC
Impartial Meditation00044CAD
Infiltrator00044CB0
Intense Training00044CB1
Iron Fist00031DDB
Lady Killer00094EB9
Law Bringer00044CAC
Lead Belly00044CA9
Light Step00031DB7
Life Giver00031DB1
Little Leaguer00014B97
Master Trader00031DB8
Mister Sandman00031DAD
Mysterious Stranger00031DBC
Nerd Rage00044CA7
Night Person00094EBD
Ninja00031DCC
Paralyzing Palm00044CAA
PyroManiac00031DB2
Rad Resistance00031DA9
Robotics Expert00031DC2
Scoundrel00044CA6
Scrounger00031DAA
Silent Running00031DB3
Size Matters0009982E
Sniper00031DB4
Solar Powered00031DC5
Strong Back00031DDE
Swift Learner00031DD3
Tag00031DBD
Thief00031DD6
Toughness00031DE0
Well Rested00061822
Ant Senses000C1A6C
Ant Strength000C1A6B
Barkskin00035E04
Dream Crusher00030FEB
Hemophiliac00003131
Junior Survivor (A)0002D3A2
Junior Survivor (B)000331D4
Junior Survivor (C)000331D5
Junior Survivor (D)000331D6
Junior Survivor (E)000331D7
PowerArmor Training00058FDF
Rad Regeneration0003066B
Survival Expert (A)0002D3A1
Survival Expert (B)000331D8
Survival Expert (C)000331DB
Survival Expert (D)000331DA
Survival Expert (E)000331DB
Survival Guru (A)0002D3A0
Survival Guru (B)000331DC
Survival Guru (C)000331DD
Survival Guru (D)000331DE
Survival Guru (E)000331DF
Wired Reflexes00024D5C

How to use console commands and cheats in Fallout 3

The process of using cheats and console commands in Fallout 3 is fairly simple. To enter a console command, you need to press the (~) or (`) key which is usually found under the (Esc) key on a wide range of keyboards.

Pressing the correct key should allow you to see a text box on the screen now all you need to do is enter the cheat commands as seen below and press the (Enter) key to see the effect immediately. You can use several cheats at once.

How to Fix Fallout 3 Cheats and Console Commands not working

In some cases, you may find that console commands and or cheats don’t work for you. There are several easy fixes for this issue. Use any of the listed methods below to remedy the problem.

  • Disconnect any controllers connected to your PC
  • Change the game’s resolution
  • Change your keyboard’s language
  • Reinstall the game
  • Disable any mods
