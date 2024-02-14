Fallout 3 Console Commands and Cheats Guide

Like other Bethesda games, Fallout 3 features several cheats that players can use to spice up their gameplay or make the game slightly easier for themselves. Cheats work in numerous ways, allowing you to add items, weapons, and more to your inventory instantaneously.

In this guide, we’ll explore how you can use cheats in Fallout 3. Additionally, we’ll list all available cheats and console commands and review potential workarounds should you find that cheats stop working for you.

Fallout 3 Inventory Console Commands



Console Command Effect player.additem (x) Add a specific item to your inventory. Replace the X with the item code of your choice. player.additemhealthpercent (x) Allows you to add an item to your inventory at a specific health level. Replace the X with the item code of your choice. player.removeitem Removes a specific item from your inventory Player.srm Allows you to automatically repair items that fall under your Repair Skill. player.showinventory Allows you to see your complete inventory with item IDs player.equipitem This console command allows you to equip an item from your inventory. player.setweaponhealthperc You can use this one to alter the health of your equipped item

Fallout 3 Weapons Item IDs

You can make use of these item IDs with the player.additem prompt to instantly acquire weapons, armor, caps, and more.

Weapon Item Code 32 Pistol 0000080A .44 magnum 00050F92 10mm Pistol 0001A334 10mm Pistol 0000434F 10mm Pistol 0006F210 10mm SMG (Sydney’s “Ultra”) 0006E7CC 10mm Sub Machine gun 00004321 A3-21’s Plasma Rifle 0006B539 Acid Spit 000B8793 Acid Spit 0006E8CE Alien Blaster 00004322 Ant’s Sting 000C553E Assault Rifle 0001FFEC Baseball Bat 0000421C BB Gun 000C0327 BB Gun 00004323 Black Bart’s Bane 0006B535 Blackhawk 000303A2 Board of Education 000C310F Bottlecap Mine 0000433A Brass Knuckles 00004324 Breaker 000CB546 Butch’s Toothpick 00078440 Buzzsaw 0003BC6F Chinese Assault Rifle 00046BDD Chinese Assault Rifle 0000080B Chinese Officer’s Sword 0006415D Chinese Officer’s Sword 0002B3CB Chinese Pistol 00004325 Chinese Pistol (Zhu-Rong v418) 00060C2C Clover’s Cleaver 000C80B8 Col. Autumn’s 10mm Pistol 0006B531 Col. Autumn’s Laser Pistol 000ABBE4 Combat Knife 00004326 Combat Knife 00064093 Combat Shotgun 0003713D Combat Shotgun 00004327 Curse Breaker 000C80BB Dart Gun 0000432A Deathclaw Gauntlet 0000432B Electrical Zap 00022FF1 Eugene 0006B538 Excalibat 000C80BC Experimental MIRV 0003422B Fat Man 0000432C Fawkes’ Super Sledge 0007843F Fire Hydrant 00021367 Firelance 000C80BA Fisto! 000CB601 Flamer 00078C60 Flamer 0000432D Flamer 000C58EE Flamer 000A0C02 Flamer 0009E8DF Flamer 0007C10B Flamer 00039550 Frag Grenade 00004330 Frag Mine 0000433C Frag Mine 00028172 GasTrap Dummy 000001F6 Gatling Laser 0000432E Gatling Laser 0000432E Hand Laser 00018B9E Highwayman’s Friend 00078442 Hunting Rifle 00004333 Jack 000C6E5B Knife 00004334 Laser 00050ED0 Laser 0007B23A Laser 0007B237 Laser Pistol 000B4178 Laser Pistol 00063E8A Laser Pistol 00004335 Laser Rifle 00074795 Laser Rifle 00004336 Law Dog 0006B532 Lead Pipe 00004337 Liberty Laser 00033FE2 LibertyPrimeWeapBomb 0005932F Lincoln’s Repeater 0003C07A Love Tap 000C80B9 Mesmeron 00004339 Mesmetron 000BF5A4 Minigun 0000433F Mirelurk Bait Grenade 00030664 Miss Launcher 000B2644 Missile Launcher 00057E8F Missile Launcher 00004340 Nail Board 000A01DD Nail Board 00063FDC Nuka-Grenade 00004342 O’Grady’s Peacemaker 0007843D Occam’s Razor 000CB602 Ol’ Painless 00066C76 Plasma Grenade 00004332 Plasma Gun 0007C10C Plasma Gun 0003954F Plasma Mine 0000433D Plasma Pistol 00004343 Plasma Rifle 00004344 Plunkett’s Valid Points 000CAFA9 Police Batton 00004345 Pool Cue 00004346 Power Fist 00004347 Protectron’s Gaze 000C553F Pulse Grenade 00004331 Pulse Mine 0000433E Radioactive Spit 00058717 Railway Rifle 00004348 Repellent Stick 0002D3B7 Reservist’s Rifle 00092966 Ripper 00004349 Rock-it launcher 0000434B Rolling Pin 00029769 Rolling Pin 000B2943 Sawed-Off Shotgun 0000434C Sawed-Off Shotgun 000AE8AE Scoped .44 Magnum 0000434D SentryBot Laser Gatling 000389AF SentryBot Minigun 00057E8E Shishkebab 0000434E Shriek 0007F598 Silenced 10mm Pistol 00004350 Slasher Knife 0002869C Sledge Hammer 00004351 Sledgehammer 00063FA2 Smuglers End (Laser Pistol) 0006B536 Sniper Rifle 00004353 Spiked Knuckels 00004354 Stabhappy 000C80BE Super Sledge 000B0E7C Super Sledge 00004352 Switchblade 0006407F Switchblade 000289C3 Sydney’s 10mm “Ultra” SMG 0005DEEE The Break 00066C77 The Kneecapper 0006B53A The Shocker 000BFF62 The Tenderizer 000A874B The Terrible Shotgun 0006B534 Tire Iron 00004328 Vampire’s Edge 00078441 Vertibird Bomb Gun 0003E5E2 Vertibird Gun 00089C51 Victory Rifle 000CB548 Wazer Wifle 00061793

Armor Item IDs

Armor Item Code Advanced Radiation Suit 0003307A All-Purpose Science Suit 000CB605 Apocalypse Gladiator Armor 000CB5F6 Apocalypse Gladiator Helmet 000CB5F7 Armored Vault 101 Jumpsuit 00034121 Armored Vault 101 Jumpsuit 0006C587 Army Power Armor 00061A72 Athlete of the Wastes Outfit 000340FB Ballcap with Glasses 00028FFA Bandana 00073D57 Biker Goggles 0009B188 BirthSkirt 0007CFF0 Blast Off Helmet 0007494C Blast Off Pajamas 0005B6EA Boogeyman’s Hood 0008F775 Brahmin-Skin Outfit 00018DE5 Brotherhood of Steel Powered Armor 00075203 Brotherhood of Steel Powered Helmet 00075201 Brotherhood Power Armor 00075201 Brotherhood Power Helmet 00075203 Brotherhood Scribe Robe 000854CF Button’s Wig 0008A6DD Child Blastoff Helmet 0007C109 Chinese Commando Hat 00078646 Chinese Jumpsuit 000340D2 Colonel Autumn’s Uniform 0005157E Combat Armor 00020420 Combat Helmet 00020426 Commando Armor 000CB544 Composite Recon Armor 000CB5FA Composite Recon Helmet 000CB5FB Crow’s Eyebot Helmet 000B17A0 Crow’s Eyebot Helmet 000B17A0 Dad’s Wasteland Outfit 00079F09 Defender Armor 000CB543 Dirty Chinese Jumpsuit 000340D3 Dirty Chinese Jumpsuit 000CB603 Dirty Pre-War Businesswear 0005C682 Dirty Pre-War Casualwear 000340CF Dirty Pre-War Kid’s Outfit 000340C4 Dirty Pre-War Parkstroller Outfit 0005BB70 Dirty Pre-War Relaxedwear 0005BB6F Dirty Pre-War Spring Outfit 000340D1 Dirty Pre-War Spring Outfit 00066C71 Doctor Li’s Glasses 0005C9A0 Doctor Li’s Outfit 000340DA Elder Lyons’ Robe 00087274 Enclave Officer Hat 00078647 Enclave Officer Uniform 000340DE Enclave Power Armor 00023B62 Enclave Power Armor 0004443E Enclave Scientist Outfit 0001B5BD Enclave Shocktrooper Armor 000CB5F3 Enclave Shocktrooper Helmet 000CB5F4 Environment Suit 000C09D4 Eulogy Jones’ Hat 00034126 Explorer’s Gear 000CB549 Eyebot Helmet 0004E6A0 Eyeglasses 000340FD Ghoul Mask 0001DC1C GlassesReadingChild 0005DC82 Grimy Pre-War Businesswear 000B1056 Hand-Me-Down Raider Armor 000CB5FE Handyman Jumpsuit 000BF6FD Hat of the People 000CB604 Head Wrap 00074296 Head Wrap 00074334 Head Wrap 00074335 Head Wrap 00074336 Highway Scar Armor 000CB5FF Hockey Mask 00033598 Junior Officer Outfit 000340F9 Kid’s Ballcap with Glasses 0009B185 Kid’s Baseball Cap 000340C1 Kid’s Cave Rat Outfit 000340E4 Kid’s Murray the Mole Hat 00078643 Kid’s Party Hat 00028FF8 Kid’s Police Hat 000340E1 Lab Technician Outfit 000340D7 Leather Armor 00020423 Leather Armor 0002DC05 Leather Armor 00066C72 Leather Armor 00066C74 Ledoux’s Hockey Mask 0007401C Lesko’s Lab Coat 000C24F9 Lincoln’s Hat 0004445B Linden’s Outcast Power Armor 00070877 Lucky Shades 000CB54B Lyons’ Pride Power Armor 00061A73 MacCready’s Helmet 0002D11B Makeshift Gas Mask 000C111A Maple’s Garb 0005A6CA Mayor MacCready’s Outfit 000340E7 Merc Adventurer Outfit 00034124 Merc Charmer Outfit 00034122 Merc Charmer Outfit 000CB606 Merc Cruiser Outfit 000C5D34 Merc Cruiser Outfit 000CB60B Merc Grunt Outfit 000A3045 Merc Grunt Outfit 000CB60A Merc Troublemaker Outfit 00034123 Merc Veteran Outfit 0008C83C Metal Armor 0003307F Metal Helmet 00033080 Modified Utility Jumpsuit 0007C17C Motorcycle Helmet 0009B186 Mysterious Stranger Hat 0006B467 Mysterious Stranger Outfit 0006696D Naughty Nightwear 000C8E07 Oasis Druid Hood 0009B18A Oasis Exile Hood 000C942D Oasis Robe 000340E8 Oasis Villager Robe 000340E9 Outcast Power Armor 00060C70 Outcast Power Helmet 00060C72 Outcast Recon Helmet 000645ED Party Hat 00050E44 Party HatStanley 000B75E2 Pint-Sized Slasher Mask 000340FC Pip-Boy 3000 00015038 Pip-Boy 3000 000236D8 Pip-Boy Glove 00025B83 Police Hat 000AB491 Poplar’s Hood 0005A6CB Power Armor 00014E13 Power Armor 00025083 Power Armor 00066C73 Power Helmet 00014C08 Power-Suit Armor 000CB60C Pre-War Baseball Cap 00028FF9 Pre-War Bonnet 000340CD Pre-War Casualwear 0001EA6D Pre-War Casualwear 000CB60D Pre-War Hat 000340C8 Pre-War Kid’s Outfit 000340C3 Pre-War Outfit and Watch 0008198C Pre-War Outfit and Watch 000ABBE2 Pre-War Parkstroller Outfit 0005BB66 Pre-War Parkstroller Outfit 000CB60F Pre-War Relaxedwear 0005BB63 Pre-War Spring Outfit 000340D0 Prototype Medic Power Armor 0007836E Pyro Helmet 000CB600 Radiation Suit 00033078 Ragamuffin Outfit 000340F8 Ragamuffin Tophat 00074950 Raider Arclight Helmet 00078644 Raider Badlands Armor 0003307D Raider Blastmaster Armor 0003307E Raider Blastmaster Helmet 0005B6E8 Raider Painspike Armor 0002042F Raider Psycho-Tic Helmet 00020432 Raider Sadist Armor 0003307C Raider Wastehound Helmet 00078645 Ranger Armor 00023030 Ranger Battle Armor 00023030 Ranger Battle Helmet 00034105 Recon Armor Helmet 00028EAD Recon Armor 0003064D Red Racer Jumpsuit 0003411B Red’s Bandana 000340EB Red’s Jumpsuit 000340EA Regulator Duster 0003E54A Rivet City Security Helmet 000239CB Rivet City Security Uniform 000239CC Road Rascal Leather Armor 000CB5F5 RobCo Jumpsuit 0003411A Robo-Thor Helmet 000CB5F8 Roving Trader Hat 00078648 Roving Trader Outfit 0002B385 Scientist Outfit 000340D9 Sexy Sleepwear 000340E6 Shady Hat 0007C17D Sharp-Dressed Raider’s Armor 000CB5FC Shellshocked Combat Armor 000CB5EF Shellshocked Combat Helmet 000CB5F0 Sheriff’s Duster 00020429 Sheriff’s Hat 0002DD80 Slave Collar 0002F563 Slave Collar 0003D1FE Sleepwear 000CB60E Stormchaser Hat 0009B189 Sunglasses 0005C99F Surgical Mask 0003E591 T-51b Power Armor 000A6F77 T-51b Power Helmet 000A6F78 Takoma Park Little Leaguer Cap 000C72FB Talon Combat Armor 000A6F76 Talon Combat Armor 000CB5F2 Talon Combat Helmet 000B0278 Talon Combat Helmet 000CB5F1 Talon Company Armor 000A6F76 Tenpenny Security Helmet 0005B6EB Tenpenny Security Uniform 00034119 Tenpenny’s Suit 00096CB7 Tesla Armor 0006B464 Tesla Armor 0008F571 Tesla Helmet 0006B465 The AntAgonizer’s Costume 0003411D The AntAgonizer’s Helmet 0003411F The Devil’s Pigtails 000CB5FD The Mechanist’s Costume 0003411E The Mechanist’s Helmet 00034120 The Surgeon’s Lab Coat 000C71E1 Three Dog’s Glasses 000ACDA4 Three Dog’s Head Wrap 00073FEC Tinted Reading Glasses 0001C295 Torcher’s Mask 000C7C4E Tortiseshell Glasses 0005C9A1 Tunnel Snake Outfit 0002042E Tunnel Snake Outfit 00061D98 Underwear 00089B52 Vance’s Longcoat Outfit 00083C5C Vault 101 Child’s Jumpsuit 000340F2 Vault 101 Security Armor 0001CBDD Vault 101 Security Helmet 0003411C Vault 101 Utility Jumpsuit 000425BA Vault 106 Jumpsuit 000B73F2 Vault 108 Jumpsuit 000B73F1 Vault 112 Jumpsuit 000340EF Vault 77 Jumpsuit 000CAFBE Vault 87 Jumpsuit 000340ED Vault 92 Jumpsuit 000B73F3 Vault Lab Uniform 0001CBDC Wanderer’s Leather Armor 000C7C54 Wasteland Doctor Fatigues 000340FE Wasteland Legend Outfit 000CB609 Wasteland Scout Hat 00074952 Wasteland Scout Uniform 000340FA Wasteland Surgeon Outfit 000340FF Wasteland Wanderer Outfit 0001BA00

Ammo Item IDs

Ammo Item Item Code .308 Caliber Round 0006B53C .32 Caliber Round 000207F7 .44 Round Magnum 0002937E 10mm Round 00004241 5.56mm Round 00078CC4 5.56mm Round 00004240 5mm Round 0006B53D 5mm Round 000615A8 Alien Powercell 00029364 BB – Ammo 0002935B Bottlecap Mines 0000433A Dart 00047419 Dart 0002936E Electron Charge Pack 000615AF Electron Charge Pack 0006B53E Energy Cell 00020772 Energy Cell 00078CC2 Flamer Fuel 00029371 Flamer Fuel 00078CC1 Frag Grenades 00004330 Frag Mines 0000433C Mesmetron Power Cell 0006A80D Microfusion Cell 00078CC3 Microfusion Cell 00004485 Mini Nuke 00020799 Missile 000B8791 Missile 0005F706 Missile 00078CC5 Missiles 00029383 Pulse Grenades 00004331 Railway Spikes 00029384 Shotgun Shell 00028EEA Shotgun Shell 0004C5F9 Sonic Energy 00056634

Aid Item IDs

Aid Item Item ID Ant Meat 0003C345 Ant Queen Pheromones 00033068 Beer 00015197 Berry Mentats 000BF7C6 Blamco Mac and Cheese 0008C556 Bloatfly Meat 0007C10D Blood Pack 00034051 Brahmin Steak 00015198 Bubblegum 0008C560 Buffout 00015163 Cave Fungus 00038E0C Cram 0008C552 Crispy Squirrel Bits 00031948 Crunchy Mutfruit 0001519C Dandy Boy Apples 0008C554 Dirty Water 000151A4 Dog Meat 00034050 Fancy Lads Snack Cakes 0008C55A Fire Ant Nectar 00085ABB Fresh Apple 00015196 Fresh Carrot 00015199 Fresh Pear 0001519F Fresh Potato 000151A0 Grape Mentats 000BF7C5 Gum Drops 0008C564 Hatchling Mirelurk Meat 00065175 Human Flesh 0003404F Ice Cold Nuka-Cola 00040DCB Iguana Bits 0001519A Iguana on a Stick 0001519B InstaMash 0008C558 Jet 00015164 Junk Food 0003359C Med-X 00050F8F Mentats 00015165 Mirelurk Cakes 0003404D Mirelurk Meat 0003404E Miss. Quantum Pie 00049076 Mole Rat Meat 0003404C Mole Rat Wonder Meat 000ABD17 Mutfruit 00034049 Noodles 0001519D Nuka-Cola 0001519E Nuka-Cola Quantum 000284F9 NukaLurk Meat 00095F48 Orange Mentats 000BF7C7 Pork N’ Beans 0008C55E Potato Crisps 0008C562 Psycho 00015166 Purified Water 000151A3 Radroach Meat 0009C957 Salisbury Steak 000293A9 Scotch 000151A1 Softshell Mirelurk Meat 000552CE Squirrel on a Stick 00031949 Squirrel Stew 0003194A Stimpaks 00015169 Strange Meat 0002E376 Strange Meat Pie 0007E173 Sugar Bombs 0008C551 Sweetroll 00030A23 Ultrajet 000C9CF4 Vodka 00032C74 Whiskey 00032C75 Wine 0003404A Yao Guai Meat 0003404B YumYum Deviled Eggs 0008C55C

Misc Item IDs

Misc Item Item Code Bobby Pins 0000000A Bottle Caps 0000000F Stimpak 00015169 Med-X 00050F8F

Fallout 3 NPC Console Commands

For console commands to work on an NPC in Fallout 3, you must first select an NPC with your cursor while the console is open. You must also be seeing the NPC with your character to select them. Once selected, you can then use these commands on them.

NPC Console Command Effect additem Add a specific item to an NPC’s inventory equipitem / unequipitem Equip/unequip an item present in an NPC’s inventory. inv See all available items in an NPC’s inventory. sbm see the barter menu with NPCs openteammatecontainer 1 open up the inventory of an NPC and transfer items to and from their inventory gbo View the ID of an NPC resethealth Restore an NPC’s HP kill Kill any NPC in the game resurrect Bring any dead NPC back to life tcai Toggle all available combat AI tai toggle all available AI – combat and non-combat setally (0/1) (0/1) befriend one faction with another faction in the game. (A list of all faction IDs is given below) setenemy (0/1) (0/1) Turn one faction against another faction in the game (A list of all faction IDs is given below) setessential (0/1) turn an NPC immortal. Use ‘0’ to turn an NPC mortal and use ‘1’ to turn an NPC immortal. disable/enable delete an NPC from your game or to make one reappear startcombat/stopcombat stop an NPC from attacking you setav aggression 0 disable an NPC’s hostility player.placeleveledactoratme create a clone of an NPC in the game and place it at your desired place.

Fallout 3 All Factions’ IDs

Faction ID Brotherhood of Steel 000d3fe Enclave 00003fd Outcast 000d3ff Rivet 000f1d6 Raiders 00021476

Fallout 3 Quests Console Commands

Console Command Effect movetoqt Travel to the quest target. showquestlog See the detailed quest log of a particular quest getqc See whether a quest is complete or not. If it’s complete, you will see ‘1’ and if its incomplete, you will see ‘0’. resetquest reset a quest. getstage see the objective level of your desired quest setstage Jump to an objective level. (used in case of a bugged quest) completeallobjectives complete all the quest steps of your desired quest. sqt list all available quest targets. sqv View all quest variables saq Start all quests caqs complete the entire game even the quests you’ve never played

Progression Console Commands

Console Command Effect save save your progress with your custom save file name load Load a previously saved game exit Takes you directly to the main menu quitgame Quits to desktop

World and Character Console Commands

Console Command Effect player.damageactorvalue Deal specific damage to a certain Variable. For instance, you can type player.damageactorvalue stamina 50 to remove 50 stamina from your character. player.setscale Change the scale of your character. Ranges from 0 to 10. player.getav read out an actor value that includes the likes of Intelligence, Smallguns, Karma, etc. player.setav Alter the value of your actor to your desired amount. player.modav modify an actor value player.addperk Add a Trait or a Perk to your character. (A complete list of Perk ID’s is given below) player.removeperk Remove a Trait or Perk player.sexchange Alter the gender of your character. shownamemenu change your PC’s name in the game. showracemenu alter the race/face of your character showtraitmenu alter the Traits of your character showbarbermenu change your character’s hairstyle showplasticsurgeonmenu Change your character’s facial features player.advlevel acquire one level at a time player.setlevel power-level your character to a specific level player.agerace Change your characters age player.rewardKarma or player.rewardxp Earn additional Karma and XP setgs acquire many benefits such as maximum damage resistance, damage dealt, etc. setgs fmoverunmult 7 Increase character movement speed setgs fAVDCarryWeightsBase [#] Increase your carrying capacity

Fallout 3 Perk IDs

Perk ID Adamantium Skeleton 00094EC4 Action Boy 00031DBA Action Girl 0007B202 Animal Friend 00031DB5 Better Criticals 00031DBB Black Widow 00094EB8 Bloody Mess 00094EBA Cannible 00094EBC Chemist 0009982D Chem Resistant 00099827 Child at Heart 00003142 Commando 00099828 Comprehension 00031DE1 Computer Wiz 00031DC4 Concentrated Fire 00044CAF Contract Killer 00044CA8 Cyborg 00044CAB Daddy’s Boy 00044948 Daddy’s Girl 00069310 Demolition Expert 00031DAB Educated 00031DD8 Explorer 00031DE5 Entomologist 00031DD9 Fast Metabolism 00094EBF Finesse 00094EC1 Fortune Finder 00031DE3 Grim Reaper Spirit 00099834 Gun Nut 0004494E Gunslinger 00094EBB Here and Now 00031DAC Impartial Meditation 00044CAD Infiltrator 00044CB0 Intense Training 00044CB1 Iron Fist 00031DDB Lady Killer 00094EB9 Law Bringer 00044CAC Lead Belly 00044CA9 Light Step 00031DB7 Life Giver 00031DB1 Little Leaguer 00014B97 Master Trader 00031DB8 Mister Sandman 00031DAD Mysterious Stranger 00031DBC Nerd Rage 00044CA7 Night Person 00094EBD Ninja 00031DCC Paralyzing Palm 00044CAA PyroManiac 00031DB2 Rad Resistance 00031DA9 Robotics Expert 00031DC2 Scoundrel 00044CA6 Scrounger 00031DAA Silent Running 00031DB3 Size Matters 0009982E Sniper 00031DB4 Solar Powered 00031DC5 Strong Back 00031DDE Swift Learner 00031DD3 Tag 00031DBD Thief 00031DD6 Toughness 00031DE0 Well Rested 00061822 Ant Senses 000C1A6C Ant Strength 000C1A6B Barkskin 00035E04 Dream Crusher 00030FEB Hemophiliac 00003131 Junior Survivor (A) 0002D3A2 Junior Survivor (B) 000331D4 Junior Survivor (C) 000331D5 Junior Survivor (D) 000331D6 Junior Survivor (E) 000331D7 PowerArmor Training 00058FDF Rad Regeneration 0003066B Survival Expert (A) 0002D3A1 Survival Expert (B) 000331D8 Survival Expert (C) 000331DB Survival Expert (D) 000331DA Survival Expert (E) 000331DB Survival Guru (A) 0002D3A0 Survival Guru (B) 000331DC Survival Guru (C) 000331DD Survival Guru (D) 000331DE Survival Guru (E) 000331DF Wired Reflexes 00024D5C

How to use console commands and cheats in Fallout 3

The process of using cheats and console commands in Fallout 3 is fairly simple. To enter a console command, you need to press the (~) or (`) key which is usually found under the (Esc) key on a wide range of keyboards.

Pressing the correct key should allow you to see a text box on the screen now all you need to do is enter the cheat commands as seen below and press the (Enter) key to see the effect immediately. You can use several cheats at once.

How to Fix Fallout 3 Cheats and Console Commands not working

In some cases, you may find that console commands and or cheats don’t work for you. There are several easy fixes for this issue. Use any of the listed methods below to remedy the problem.