Fallout 3 Console Commands and Cheats Guide

Like other Bethesda games, Fallout 3 features several cheats that players can use to spice up their gameplay or make the game slightly easier for themselves. Cheats work in numerous ways, allowing you to add items, weapons, and more to your inventory instantaneously.
In this guide, we’ll explore how you can use cheats in Fallout 3. Additionally, we’ll list all available cheats and console commands and review potential workarounds should you find that cheats stop working for you.
Fallout 3 Inventory Console Commands
Console Command
Effect
player.additem (x)
Add a specific item to your inventory. Replace the X with the item code of your choice.
player.additemhealthpercent (x)
Allows you to add an item to your inventory at a specific health level. Replace the X with the item code of your choice.
player.removeitem
Removes a specific item from your inventory
Player.srm
Allows you to automatically repair items that fall under your Repair Skill.
player.showinventory
Allows you to see your complete inventory with item IDs
player.equipitem
This console command allows you to equip an item from your inventory.
player.setweaponhealthperc
You can use this one to alter the health of your equipped item
Fallout 3 Weapons Item IDs
You can make use of these item IDs with the player.additem prompt to instantly acquire weapons, armor, caps, and more.
Weapon
Item Code
32 Pistol
0000080A
.44 magnum
00050F92
10mm Pistol
0001A334
10mm Pistol
0000434F
10mm Pistol
0006F210
10mm SMG (Sydney’s “Ultra”)
0006E7CC
10mm Sub Machine gun
00004321
A3-21’s Plasma Rifle
0006B539
Acid Spit
000B8793
Acid Spit
0006E8CE
Alien Blaster
00004322
Ant’s Sting
000C553E
Assault Rifle
0001FFEC
Baseball Bat
0000421C
BB Gun
000C0327
BB Gun
00004323
Black Bart’s Bane
0006B535
Blackhawk
000303A2
Board of Education
000C310F
Bottlecap Mine
0000433A
Brass Knuckles
00004324
Breaker
000CB546
Butch’s Toothpick
00078440
Buzzsaw
0003BC6F
Chinese Assault Rifle
00046BDD
Chinese Assault Rifle
0000080B
Chinese Officer’s Sword
0006415D
Chinese Officer’s Sword
0002B3CB
Chinese Pistol
00004325
Chinese Pistol (Zhu-Rong v418)
00060C2C
Clover’s Cleaver
000C80B8
Col. Autumn’s 10mm Pistol
0006B531
Col. Autumn’s Laser Pistol
000ABBE4
Combat Knife
00004326
Combat Knife
00064093
Combat Shotgun
0003713D
Combat Shotgun
00004327
Curse Breaker
000C80BB
Dart Gun
0000432A
Deathclaw Gauntlet
0000432B
Electrical Zap
00022FF1
Eugene
0006B538
Excalibat
000C80BC
Experimental MIRV
0003422B
Fat Man
0000432C
Fawkes’ Super Sledge
0007843F
Fire Hydrant
00021367
Firelance
000C80BA
Fisto!
000CB601
Flamer
00078C60
Flamer
0000432D
Flamer
000C58EE
Flamer
000A0C02
Flamer
0009E8DF
Flamer
0007C10B
Flamer
00039550
Frag Grenade
00004330
Frag Mine
0000433C
Frag Mine
00028172
GasTrap Dummy
000001F6
Gatling Laser
0000432E
Gatling Laser
0000432E
Hand Laser
00018B9E
Highwayman’s Friend
00078442
Hunting Rifle
00004333
Jack
000C6E5B
Knife
00004334
Laser
00050ED0
Laser
0007B23A
Laser
0007B237
Laser Pistol
000B4178
Laser Pistol
00063E8A
Laser Pistol
00004335
Laser Rifle
00074795
Laser Rifle
00004336
Law Dog
0006B532
Lead Pipe
00004337
Liberty Laser
00033FE2
LibertyPrimeWeapBomb
0005932F
Lincoln’s Repeater
0003C07A
Love Tap
000C80B9
Mesmeron
00004339
Mesmetron
000BF5A4
Minigun
0000433F
Mirelurk Bait Grenade
00030664
Miss Launcher
000B2644
Missile Launcher
00057E8F
Missile Launcher
00004340
Nail Board
000A01DD
Nail Board
00063FDC
Nuka-Grenade
00004342
O’Grady’s Peacemaker
0007843D
Occam’s Razor
000CB602
Ol’ Painless
00066C76
Plasma Grenade
00004332
Plasma Gun
0007C10C
Plasma Gun
0003954F
Plasma Mine
0000433D
Plasma Pistol
00004343
Plasma Rifle
00004344
Plunkett’s Valid Points
000CAFA9
Police Batton
00004345
Pool Cue
00004346
Power Fist
00004347
Protectron’s Gaze
000C553F
Pulse Grenade
00004331
Pulse Mine
0000433E
Radioactive Spit
00058717
Railway Rifle
00004348
Repellent Stick
0002D3B7
Reservist’s Rifle
00092966
Ripper
00004349
Rock-it launcher
0000434B
Rolling Pin
00029769
Rolling Pin
000B2943
Sawed-Off Shotgun
0000434C
Sawed-Off Shotgun
000AE8AE
Scoped .44 Magnum
0000434D
SentryBot Laser Gatling
000389AF
SentryBot Minigun
00057E8E
Shishkebab
0000434E
Shriek
0007F598
Silenced 10mm Pistol
00004350
Slasher Knife
0002869C
Sledge Hammer
00004351
Sledgehammer
00063FA2
Smuglers End (Laser Pistol)
0006B536
Sniper Rifle
00004353
Spiked Knuckels
00004354
Stabhappy
000C80BE
Super Sledge
000B0E7C
Super Sledge
00004352
Switchblade
0006407F
Switchblade
000289C3
Sydney’s 10mm “Ultra” SMG
0005DEEE
The Break
00066C77
The Kneecapper
0006B53A
The Shocker
000BFF62
The Tenderizer
000A874B
The Terrible Shotgun
0006B534
Tire Iron
00004328
Vampire’s Edge
00078441
Vertibird Bomb Gun
0003E5E2
Vertibird Gun
00089C51
Victory Rifle
000CB548
Wazer Wifle
00061793
Armor Item IDs
Armor
Item Code
Advanced Radiation Suit
0003307A
All-Purpose Science Suit
000CB605
Apocalypse Gladiator Armor
000CB5F6
Apocalypse Gladiator Helmet
000CB5F7
Armored Vault 101 Jumpsuit
00034121
Armored Vault 101 Jumpsuit
0006C587
Army Power Armor
00061A72
Athlete of the Wastes Outfit
000340FB
Ballcap with Glasses
00028FFA
Bandana
00073D57
Biker Goggles
0009B188
BirthSkirt
0007CFF0
Blast Off Helmet
0007494C
Blast Off Pajamas
0005B6EA
Boogeyman’s Hood
0008F775
Brahmin-Skin Outfit
00018DE5
Brotherhood of Steel Powered Armor
00075203
Brotherhood of Steel Powered Helmet
00075201
Brotherhood Power Armor
00075201
Brotherhood Power Helmet
00075203
Brotherhood Scribe Robe
000854CF
Button’s Wig
0008A6DD
Child Blastoff Helmet
0007C109
Chinese Commando Hat
00078646
Chinese Jumpsuit
000340D2
Colonel Autumn’s Uniform
0005157E
Combat Armor
00020420
Combat Helmet
00020426
Commando Armor
000CB544
Composite Recon Armor
000CB5FA
Composite Recon Helmet
000CB5FB
Crow’s Eyebot Helmet
000B17A0
Crow’s Eyebot Helmet
000B17A0
Dad’s Wasteland Outfit
00079F09
Defender Armor
000CB543
Dirty Chinese Jumpsuit
000340D3
Dirty Chinese Jumpsuit
000CB603
Dirty Pre-War Businesswear
0005C682
Dirty Pre-War Casualwear
000340CF
Dirty Pre-War Kid’s Outfit
000340C4
Dirty Pre-War Parkstroller Outfit
0005BB70
Dirty Pre-War Relaxedwear
0005BB6F
Dirty Pre-War Spring Outfit
000340D1
Dirty Pre-War Spring Outfit
00066C71
Doctor Li’s Glasses
0005C9A0
Doctor Li’s Outfit
000340DA
Elder Lyons’ Robe
00087274
Enclave Officer Hat
00078647
Enclave Officer Uniform
000340DE
Enclave Power Armor
00023B62
Enclave Power Armor
0004443E
Enclave Scientist Outfit
0001B5BD
Enclave Shocktrooper Armor
000CB5F3
Enclave Shocktrooper Helmet
000CB5F4
Environment Suit
000C09D4
Eulogy Jones’ Hat
00034126
Explorer’s Gear
000CB549
Eyebot Helmet
0004E6A0
Eyeglasses
000340FD
Ghoul Mask
0001DC1C
GlassesReadingChild
0005DC82
Grimy Pre-War Businesswear
000B1056
Hand-Me-Down Raider Armor
000CB5FE
Handyman Jumpsuit
000BF6FD
Hat of the People
000CB604
Head Wrap
00074296
Head Wrap
00074334
Head Wrap
00074335
Head Wrap
00074336
Highway Scar Armor
000CB5FF
Hockey Mask
00033598
Junior Officer Outfit
000340F9
Kid’s Ballcap with Glasses
0009B185
Kid’s Baseball Cap
000340C1
Kid’s Cave Rat Outfit
000340E4
Kid’s Murray the Mole Hat
00078643
Kid’s Party Hat
00028FF8
Kid’s Police Hat
000340E1
Lab Technician Outfit
000340D7
Leather Armor
00020423
Leather Armor
0002DC05
Leather Armor
00066C72
Leather Armor
00066C74
Ledoux’s Hockey Mask
0007401C
Lesko’s Lab Coat
000C24F9
Lincoln’s Hat
0004445B
Linden’s Outcast Power Armor
00070877
Lucky Shades
000CB54B
Lyons’ Pride Power Armor
00061A73
MacCready’s Helmet
0002D11B
Makeshift Gas Mask
000C111A
Maple’s Garb
0005A6CA
Mayor MacCready’s Outfit
000340E7
Merc Adventurer Outfit
00034124
Merc Charmer Outfit
00034122
Merc Charmer Outfit
000CB606
Merc Cruiser Outfit
000C5D34
Merc Cruiser Outfit
000CB60B
Merc Grunt Outfit
000A3045
Merc Grunt Outfit
000CB60A
Merc Troublemaker Outfit
00034123
Merc Veteran Outfit
0008C83C
Metal Armor
0003307F
Metal Helmet
00033080
Modified Utility Jumpsuit
0007C17C
Motorcycle Helmet
0009B186
Mysterious Stranger Hat
0006B467
Mysterious Stranger Outfit
0006696D
Naughty Nightwear
000C8E07
Oasis Druid Hood
0009B18A
Oasis Exile Hood
000C942D
Oasis Robe
000340E8
Oasis Villager Robe
000340E9
Outcast Power Armor
00060C70
Outcast Power Helmet
00060C72
Outcast Recon Helmet
000645ED
Party Hat
00050E44
Party HatStanley
000B75E2
Pint-Sized Slasher Mask
000340FC
Pip-Boy 3000
00015038
Pip-Boy 3000
000236D8
Pip-Boy Glove
00025B83
Police Hat
000AB491
Poplar’s Hood
0005A6CB
Power Armor
00014E13
Power Armor
00025083
Power Armor
00066C73
Power Helmet
00014C08
Power-Suit Armor
000CB60C
Pre-War Baseball Cap
00028FF9
Pre-War Bonnet
000340CD
Pre-War Casualwear
0001EA6D
Pre-War Casualwear
000CB60D
Pre-War Hat
000340C8
Pre-War Kid’s Outfit
000340C3
Pre-War Outfit and Watch
0008198C
Pre-War Outfit and Watch
000ABBE2
Pre-War Parkstroller Outfit
0005BB66
Pre-War Parkstroller Outfit
000CB60F
Pre-War Relaxedwear
0005BB63
Pre-War Spring Outfit
000340D0
Prototype Medic Power Armor
0007836E
Pyro Helmet
000CB600
Radiation Suit
00033078
Ragamuffin Outfit
000340F8
Ragamuffin Tophat
00074950
Raider Arclight Helmet
00078644
Raider Badlands Armor
0003307D
Raider Blastmaster Armor
0003307E
Raider Blastmaster Helmet
0005B6E8
Raider Painspike Armor
0002042F
Raider Psycho-Tic Helmet
00020432
Raider Sadist Armor
0003307C
Raider Wastehound Helmet
00078645
Ranger Armor
00023030
Ranger Battle Armor
00023030
Ranger Battle Helmet
00034105
Recon Armor Helmet
00028EAD
Recon Armor
0003064D
Red Racer Jumpsuit
0003411B
Red’s Bandana
000340EB
Red’s Jumpsuit
000340EA
Regulator Duster
0003E54A
Rivet City Security Helmet
000239CB
Rivet City Security Uniform
000239CC
Road Rascal Leather Armor
000CB5F5
RobCo Jumpsuit
0003411A
Robo-Thor Helmet
000CB5F8
Roving Trader Hat
00078648
Roving Trader Outfit
0002B385
Scientist Outfit
000340D9
Sexy Sleepwear
000340E6
Shady Hat
0007C17D
Sharp-Dressed Raider’s Armor
000CB5FC
Shellshocked Combat Armor
000CB5EF
Shellshocked Combat Helmet
000CB5F0
Sheriff’s Duster
00020429
Sheriff’s Hat
0002DD80
Slave Collar
0002F563
Slave Collar
0003D1FE
Sleepwear
000CB60E
Stormchaser Hat
0009B189
Sunglasses
0005C99F
Surgical Mask
0003E591
T-51b Power Armor
000A6F77
T-51b Power Helmet
000A6F78
Takoma Park Little Leaguer Cap
000C72FB
Talon Combat Armor
000A6F76
Talon Combat Armor
000CB5F2
Talon Combat Helmet
000B0278
Talon Combat Helmet
000CB5F1
Talon Company Armor
000A6F76
Tenpenny Security Helmet
0005B6EB
Tenpenny Security Uniform
00034119
Tenpenny’s Suit
00096CB7
Tesla Armor
0006B464
Tesla Armor
0008F571
Tesla Helmet
0006B465
The AntAgonizer’s Costume
0003411D
The AntAgonizer’s Helmet
0003411F
The Devil’s Pigtails
000CB5FD
The Mechanist’s Costume
0003411E
The Mechanist’s Helmet
00034120
The Surgeon’s Lab Coat
000C71E1
Three Dog’s Glasses
000ACDA4
Three Dog’s Head Wrap
00073FEC
Tinted Reading Glasses
0001C295
Torcher’s Mask
000C7C4E
Tortiseshell Glasses
0005C9A1
Tunnel Snake Outfit
0002042E
Tunnel Snake Outfit
00061D98
Underwear
00089B52
Vance’s Longcoat Outfit
00083C5C
Vault 101 Child’s Jumpsuit
000340F2
Vault 101 Security Armor
0001CBDD
Vault 101 Security Helmet
0003411C
Vault 101 Utility Jumpsuit
000425BA
Vault 106 Jumpsuit
000B73F2
Vault 108 Jumpsuit
000B73F1
Vault 112 Jumpsuit
000340EF
Vault 77 Jumpsuit
000CAFBE
Vault 87 Jumpsuit
000340ED
Vault 92 Jumpsuit
000B73F3
Vault Lab Uniform
0001CBDC
Wanderer’s Leather Armor
000C7C54
Wasteland Doctor Fatigues
000340FE
Wasteland Legend Outfit
000CB609
Wasteland Scout Hat
00074952
Wasteland Scout Uniform
000340FA
Wasteland Surgeon Outfit
000340FF
Wasteland Wanderer Outfit
0001BA00
Ammo Item IDs
Ammo Item
Item Code
.308 Caliber Round
0006B53C
.32 Caliber Round
000207F7
.44 Round Magnum
0002937E
10mm Round
00004241
5.56mm Round
00078CC4
5.56mm Round
00004240
5mm Round
0006B53D
5mm Round
000615A8
Alien Powercell
00029364
BB – Ammo
0002935B
Bottlecap Mines
0000433A
Dart
00047419
Dart
0002936E
Electron Charge Pack
000615AF
Electron Charge Pack
0006B53E
Energy Cell
00020772
Energy Cell
00078CC2
Flamer Fuel
00029371
Flamer Fuel
00078CC1
Frag Grenades
00004330
Frag Mines
0000433C
Mesmetron Power Cell
0006A80D
Microfusion Cell
00078CC3
Microfusion Cell
00004485
Mini Nuke
00020799
Missile
000B8791
Missile
0005F706
Missile
00078CC5
Missiles
00029383
Pulse Grenades
00004331
Railway Spikes
00029384
Shotgun Shell
00028EEA
Shotgun Shell
0004C5F9
Sonic Energy
00056634
Aid Item IDs
Aid Item
Item ID
Ant Meat
0003C345
Ant Queen Pheromones
00033068
Beer
00015197
Berry Mentats
000BF7C6
Blamco Mac and Cheese
0008C556
Bloatfly Meat
0007C10D
Blood Pack
00034051
Brahmin Steak
00015198
Bubblegum
0008C560
Buffout
00015163
Cave Fungus
00038E0C
Cram
0008C552
Crispy Squirrel Bits
00031948
Crunchy Mutfruit
0001519C
Dandy Boy Apples
0008C554
Dirty Water
000151A4
Dog Meat
00034050
Fancy Lads Snack Cakes
0008C55A
Fire Ant Nectar
00085ABB
Fresh Apple
00015196
Fresh Carrot
00015199
Fresh Pear
0001519F
Fresh Potato
000151A0
Grape Mentats
000BF7C5
Gum Drops
0008C564
Hatchling Mirelurk Meat
00065175
Human Flesh
0003404F
Ice Cold Nuka-Cola
00040DCB
Iguana Bits
0001519A
Iguana on a Stick
0001519B
InstaMash
0008C558
Jet
00015164
Junk Food
0003359C
Med-X
00050F8F
Mentats
00015165
Mirelurk Cakes
0003404D
Mirelurk Meat
0003404E
Miss. Quantum Pie
00049076
Mole Rat Meat
0003404C
Mole Rat Wonder Meat
000ABD17
Mutfruit
00034049
Noodles
0001519D
Nuka-Cola
0001519E
Nuka-Cola Quantum
000284F9
NukaLurk Meat
00095F48
Orange Mentats
000BF7C7
Pork N’ Beans
0008C55E
Potato Crisps
0008C562
Psycho
00015166
Purified Water
000151A3
Radroach Meat
0009C957
Salisbury Steak
000293A9
Scotch
000151A1
Softshell Mirelurk Meat
000552CE
Squirrel on a Stick
00031949
Squirrel Stew
0003194A
Stimpaks
00015169
Strange Meat
0002E376
Strange Meat Pie
0007E173
Sugar Bombs
0008C551
Sweetroll
00030A23
Ultrajet
000C9CF4
Vodka
00032C74
Whiskey
00032C75
Wine
0003404A
Yao Guai Meat
0003404B
YumYum Deviled Eggs
0008C55C
Misc Item IDs
Misc Item
Item Code
Bobby Pins
0000000A
Bottle Caps
0000000F
Stimpak
00015169
Med-X
00050F8F
Fallout 3 NPC Console Commands
For console commands to work on an NPC in Fallout 3, you must first select an NPC with your cursor while the console is open. You must also be seeing the NPC with your character to select them. Once selected, you can then use these commands on them.
NPC Console Command
Effect
additem
Add a specific item to an NPC’s inventory
equipitem / unequipitem
Equip/unequip an item present in an NPC’s inventory.
inv
See all available items in an NPC’s inventory.
sbm
see the barter menu with NPCs
openteammatecontainer 1
open up the inventory of an NPC and transfer items to and from their inventory
gbo
View the ID of an NPC
resethealth
Restore an NPC’s HP
kill
Kill any NPC in the game
resurrect
Bring any dead NPC back to life
tcai
Toggle all available combat AI
tai
toggle all available AI – combat and non-combat
setally (0/1) (0/1)
befriend one faction with another faction in the game. (A list of all faction IDs is given below)
setenemy (0/1) (0/1)
Turn one faction against another faction in the game (A list of all faction IDs is given below)
setessential (0/1)
turn an NPC immortal. Use ‘0’ to turn an NPC mortal and use ‘1’ to turn an NPC immortal.
disable/enable
delete an NPC from your game or to make one reappear
startcombat/stopcombat
stop an NPC from attacking you
setav aggression 0
disable an NPC’s hostility
player.placeleveledactoratme
create a clone of an NPC in the game and place it at your desired place.
Fallout 3 All Factions’ IDs
Faction
ID
Brotherhood of Steel
000d3fe
Enclave
00003fd
Outcast
000d3ff
Rivet
000f1d6
Raiders
00021476
Fallout 3 Quests Console Commands
Console Command
Effect
movetoqt
Travel to the quest target.
showquestlog
See the detailed quest log of a particular quest
getqc
See whether a quest is complete or not. If it’s complete, you will see ‘1’ and if its incomplete, you will see ‘0’.
resetquest
reset a quest.
getstage
see the objective level of your desired quest
setstage
Jump to an objective level. (used in case of a bugged quest)
completeallobjectives
complete all the quest steps of your desired quest.
sqt
list all available quest targets.
sqv
View all quest variables
saq
Start all quests
caqs
complete the entire game even the quests you’ve never played
Progression Console Commands
Console Command
Effect
save
save your progress with your custom save file name
load
Load a previously saved game
exit
Takes you directly to the main menu
quitgame
Quits to desktop
World and Character Console Commands
Console Command
Effect
player.damageactorvalue
Deal specific damage to a certain Variable. For instance, you can type player.damageactorvalue stamina 50 to remove 50 stamina from your character.
player.setscale
Change the scale of your character. Ranges from 0 to 10.
player.getav
read out an actor value that includes the likes of Intelligence, Smallguns, Karma, etc.
player.setav
Alter the value of your actor to your desired amount.
player.modav
modify an actor value
player.addperk
Add a Trait or a Perk to your character. (A complete list of Perk ID’s is given below)
player.removeperk
Remove a Trait or Perk
player.sexchange
Alter the gender of your character.
shownamemenu
change your PC’s name in the game.
showracemenu
alter the race/face of your character
showtraitmenu
alter the Traits of your character
showbarbermenu
change your character’s hairstyle
showplasticsurgeonmenu
Change your character’s facial features
player.advlevel
acquire one level at a time
player.setlevel
power-level your character to a specific level
player.agerace
Change your characters age
player.rewardKarma or player.rewardxp
Earn additional Karma and XP
setgs
acquire many benefits such as maximum damage resistance, damage dealt, etc.
setgs fmoverunmult 7
Increase character movement speed
setgs fAVDCarryWeightsBase [#]
Increase your carrying capacity
Fallout 3 Perk IDs
Perk
ID
Adamantium Skeleton
00094EC4
Action Boy
00031DBA
Action Girl
0007B202
Animal Friend
00031DB5
Better Criticals
00031DBB
Black Widow
00094EB8
Bloody Mess
00094EBA
Cannible
00094EBC
Chemist
0009982D
Chem Resistant
00099827
Child at Heart
00003142
Commando
00099828
Comprehension
00031DE1
Computer Wiz
00031DC4
Concentrated Fire
00044CAF
Contract Killer
00044CA8
Cyborg
00044CAB
Daddy’s Boy
00044948
Daddy’s Girl
00069310
Demolition Expert
00031DAB
Educated
00031DD8
Explorer
00031DE5
Entomologist
00031DD9
Fast Metabolism
00094EBF
Finesse
00094EC1
Fortune Finder
00031DE3
Grim Reaper Spirit
00099834
Gun Nut
0004494E
Gunslinger
00094EBB
Here and Now
00031DAC
Impartial Meditation
00044CAD
Infiltrator
00044CB0
Intense Training
00044CB1
Iron Fist
00031DDB
Lady Killer
00094EB9
Law Bringer
00044CAC
Lead Belly
00044CA9
Light Step
00031DB7
Life Giver
00031DB1
Little Leaguer
00014B97
Master Trader
00031DB8
Mister Sandman
00031DAD
Mysterious Stranger
00031DBC
Nerd Rage
00044CA7
Night Person
00094EBD
Ninja
00031DCC
Paralyzing Palm
00044CAA
PyroManiac
00031DB2
Rad Resistance
00031DA9
Robotics Expert
00031DC2
Scoundrel
00044CA6
Scrounger
00031DAA
Silent Running
00031DB3
Size Matters
0009982E
Sniper
00031DB4
Solar Powered
00031DC5
Strong Back
00031DDE
Swift Learner
00031DD3
Tag
00031DBD
Thief
00031DD6
Toughness
00031DE0
Well Rested
00061822
Ant Senses
000C1A6C
Ant Strength
000C1A6B
Barkskin
00035E04
Dream Crusher
00030FEB
Hemophiliac
00003131
Junior Survivor (A)
0002D3A2
Junior Survivor (B)
000331D4
Junior Survivor (C)
000331D5
Junior Survivor (D)
000331D6
Junior Survivor (E)
000331D7
PowerArmor Training
00058FDF
Rad Regeneration
0003066B
Survival Expert (A)
0002D3A1
Survival Expert (B)
000331D8
Survival Expert (C)
000331DB
Survival Expert (D)
000331DA
Survival Expert (E)
000331DB
Survival Guru (A)
0002D3A0
Survival Guru (B)
000331DC
Survival Guru (C)
000331DD
Survival Guru (D)
000331DE
Survival Guru (E)
000331DF
Wired Reflexes
00024D5C
How to use console commands and cheats in Fallout 3
The process of using cheats and console commands in Fallout 3 is fairly simple. To enter a console command, you need to press the (~) or (`) key which is usually found under the (Esc) key on a wide range of keyboards.
Pressing the correct key should allow you to see a text box on the screen now all you need to do is enter the cheat commands as seen below and press the (Enter) key to see the effect immediately. You can use several cheats at once.
How to Fix Fallout 3 Cheats and Console Commands not working
In some cases, you may find that console commands and or cheats don’t work for you. There are several easy fixes for this issue. Use any of the listed methods below to remedy the problem.