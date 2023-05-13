Understanding Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Point System

If you’re wondering how the point system actually works in Fall Guys and how the game comes up with your score at the end of the match, look no further than this guide where we’ll explain to you all the ins and outs of the point system in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout.

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout Point System

The score given to you at the end of the game in Fall Guys is decided by three main factors:

The position you finished in a round

The type of map you played

The round number

These three factors are used to give you some points for each match, which are then added up to give you your final score at the end of the game.

Do note that some games last up to 6 rounds, while there’s a chance for some games to even end at round 2. This all depends on the player performance.

Points Given Per Round

Each round in the game gives you a certain number of points just for making it to the round.

First Round

For the very first round of the game, you’ll be given 15 points (even if you lose).

Second Round

This round will not give you any points for participation.

Third Round

You’ll be given 10 points for reaching the third round.

Fourth Round

You’ll be given 10 points for reaching the fourth round.

Fifth Round

You’ll be given 15 points for reaching the fifth round.

Map Type

Points Given by the Race

Gold (First Place) gets 63 points.

Silver (Top 20%) gets 45 points.

Bronze (Top 50%) gets 28 points.

Pink (Below 50%) gets 10 points.

Points Given by Team Maps

Hoarders, Egg Scramble, Team Tail Tag, Jinxed, Hunt and Hoopsie Daisy game modes follow the same Gold, Silver and Bronze ranking system.

So they all give the following amount of points for each position:

Gold – 45 points

Silver – 45 points

Bronze – 28 points

The points given by Fall Ball is determined by how many goals your team scored and how big the difference between each team’s number of goals was.

Since only one person can win Survive and Logic, they get rewarded with 28 points.

Points Given by the Final

Winning the Final will reward you with 203 points. This is irrespective of what game the final actually was.

To put all this mumbo jumbo in actual context, consider the following example:

Round 1 – Race: You get Bronze. This will give you 28 points, plus the 15 points given by this round by default = 43 points.

Round 2 – Jinxed: You get Silver. This will give you 45 points.

Round 3 – Logic: You get Gold. This will give you 28 points, plus the 10 points given for reaching the round = 38 points.

Round 4 – Hoopsie Daisy: You get Bronze. This will give you 28 points, plus the 10 points for reaching the round = 38 points.

Round 5 – Final. You fail the Final. So you only get 15 points for reaching the round.

In the end, your final score will be 179.

Thanks to Steam community member Stone for this amazing maths to help figure out the point system in Fall Guys.