Alan Gets A New Face Model In Alan Wake Remastered

Alan Wake Remastered will feature higher-quality textures but in addition to that will feature new and updated character models as well.

According to in-game screenshots shared by an Amazon product listing earlier today, protagonist Alan Wake will receive a facelift in the upcoming remastered game. His new face model now bares more resemblance to the Finnish actor Ilkka Vili who originally played the titular character and provided all motion-captured sessions and facial expressions. Hence, it is only fitting that Alan Wake Remastered updates the lead face model to the live-action actor in tribute.

The following is a comparison between the original and remastered Alan Wake. That as well as the other screenshots which confirm how Alan Wake Remastered will be using new and crispier 4K textures alongside improved lighting to add to the horror of the small fictional town of Bright Falls.

Alan Wake Remastered's Alan Wake vs original Alan Wake + box art package pic.twitter.com/oqX5ZRzzrI — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2021

Alan Wake Remastered was officially announced just a day ago and will soon be “nearing its completion,” according to creative director Sam Lake, who furthermore stated that “the visuals all around, including the character model of Alan Wake himself and the cinematics, have been updated and improved with some choice next-generation upgrades.”

Expect developer Remedy Entertainment to share more details about the new graphical improvements in the coming weeks. There is also the matter of the PC version releasing only on the Epic Games Store since publisher Epic Games is involved. It needs to be clarified if that will be a timed or permanent exclusivity.

Alan Wake Remastered will release somewhere in fall 2021. The base game will be accompanied by all post-release expansion packs on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.