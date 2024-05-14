Top 10 Best Fable 3 Weapons

Fable 3 puts you in a high fantasy world where your choices have severe consequences, and some of these choices involve killing enemies (or innocents), which you can do through the many weapons the game has to offer. Fable 3 has three main weapon types: Melee, Pistol, and Rifle, and finding the best ones can be a tough ordeal.

In this guide, we’ll review the 10 best weapons in Fable 3. From their location and damage output to their augments, this list below considers every facet of each weapon to definitively rank them so you can be prepared when braving the many twists and turns of Albion.

10. The Black Dragon

Weapon type: Pistol

How to get: Acquired from the Mercenary Camp Shooting Range (Understone DLC)

Damage: 22-109

The Black Dragon pistol can only be acquired through the Understone DLC in Fable 3. It deals 22 base damage, which can be upgraded to 109 once you level it to tier 5. When combined with the Dragon Skin weapon augment, this pistol can do a total damage of 153. However, this damage output is only achievable during the night.

Augment Effect How to unlock Dragon’s Skin +40% additional damage at night Kill 200 enemies at nighttime Dragon’s Eye +13% additional damage Acquire a total score of 550 at the shooting range Dragon’s Teeth Earn more Guild Seals when in combat Hit 300 enemies with Flourishes

9. Dirty Harriet

Weapon type: Rifle

How to get: Complete the Wheel of Misfortune game at Reaver’s Mansion (Understone DLC)

Damage: 28-123

Dirty Harriet can be acquired by completing the Wheel of Misfortune quest at Reaver’s Mansion. When fully leveled up, it outputs 123 damage per shot. Couple this with the Hit-Woman and Inspector augments to make this an extremely effective Rifle against human enemies. The Dirty Harriet comes with the following augments:

Augment Effect How to unlock Hit-Woman +12% additional damage Defeat 150 human enemies with flourishes Inspector +30% damage against human enemies Put 10 criminals in jail Sainthood Earn Guild Seals Faster when in combat Lower your moral standing

8. The Sandgoose

Weapon type: Rifle

How to get: Sanctuary Treasury Chest or the Bowerstone Castle Silver Chest

Damage: 29-124

The Sandgoose can spawn in the Sanctuary Treasury Chest or the Bowerstone Castle Silver Chest. It has a respectable damage output of 124 when fully leveled up. The damage output can be increased further by using its “Adventurous” weapon augment.

Augment Effect How to unlock Popularity Earn money with each successful hit Befriend 30 villagers Aggressive +1 gold for every successful hit Earn Guild Seals from all evil expressions Adventurous +25% additional damage Complete 20 quests

7. Really Sharp Pair of Scissors

Weapon type: Melee

How to get: Random weapon locations

Damage: 17-98

The Really Sharp Pair of Scissors can be found in a random weapon location. This melee weapon has a moderate damage of 17, which can be upgraded to 98. The area where this weapon excels the most is in its Augments, which allow you to increase your damage and recover your health with every successful hit.

Augment Effect How to unlock Artist Recover health with each successful hit Kill 400 human enemies Surgeon +30% against humans Kill 80 human enemies using Flourishes Despot Earn Guild Seals from all evil expressions Earn Guild Seals Faster when in combat

6. The Tenderizer

Weapon type: Melee

How to get: Complete the puzzle in the ark Sanctum

Damage: 22-130

Formerly in possession of the Dark Sanctum Brotherhood, you get this weapon when you complete the puzzle in the Dark Sanctum. The Tenderizer deals 22 base damage, which can be upgraded to 130. It comes with the following Weapon Augments:

Augment Effect How to unlock Soul Burner Reduced Morality and Weight Kill 3 spouses Fiend Earn Guild Seals from all evil expressions Earn Guild Seals Faster when in combat Tenderize +20% additional damage Kill 150 enemies using Flourishes

5. Dragonstomper .48

Weapon type: Pistol

How to get: The Sanctuary Treasury Chest or the 50-silver key chest

Damage: 24-111

The Dragonstomper .48 pistol deals 111 damage when fully leveled up. It can be found in the 50-Silver key chest or the Sanctuary Treasury Chest. Given its fast fire rate and high damage output, this is a must-have weapon for pistols. It comes with the following weapon augments:

Augment Effect How to unlock Workaholic +18% additional damage Acquire a total of 10,000 gold by completing jobs Dragon’s Breath Increased flame damage Kill 150 enemies using flourishes Revolutionist Earn Guild Seals Faster when in combat Defeat 40 Nobles

4. The Swinging Sword

Weapon type: Melee

How to get: Sanctuary Treasury Chest or the Bowerstone Castle Silver Chest

Damage: 20-108

The Swinging Sword is a melee weapon that can be acquired from either the Sanctuary Treasury Chest or the Bowerstone Castle Silver Chest. It has a base damage of 20 which can be upgraded to 108. The weapon can help you earn Guild Seals faster through its Weapon Augments, which are unlocked through rather outlandish challenges:

Augment Effect How to unlock Swinger +25% additional damage Sleep with 4 people at the same time Ladykiller Earn Guild Seals Faster when in combat Sleep with women 15 times Man’s Best Friend Sleep with men 15 times

3. The TYPO

Weapon type: Melee

How to get: Complete quests that reward legendary gear or open chests

Damage: 21-129

The Tactical Personal Offensive Weapon or TYPO is a melee weapon in Fable 3 that can deal up to 129 base damage. It doesn’t have a set spawn location but you’ll find it by finding certain chests or completing certain quests that are supposed to reward legendary items.

Besides its high damage output, the main advantage of this Hammer is its ability to earn you money and Guild Seals faster through its Weapon Augments.

Augment Effect How to unlock Chum Gain money with each strike of the weapon Befriend 30 villagers Thwack! Earn Guild Seals Faster when in combat Kill 50 enemies using Flourishes Popular Have 5 villagers fall in love with you

2. Skorm’s Justice

Weapon type: Rifle

How to get: Salt Mine, The Moral View in Aurora, or weapon locations

Damage: 27-111

Skorm’s Justice is one of the best-ranged weapons in Fable 3. It can be found in the Salt Mines, The Moral View in Aurora, or random weapon locations. When fully upgraded, it deals 111 damage.

It comes with the following weapon, Augments, which makes it even stronger.

Augment Effect How to unlock Demon +30 damage against Non-Evil enemies and +10% additional damage Lower your moral standing Callous +10% additional damage Drag 8 villagers to work Unholy Blast Additional shock damage Kill 3 spouses

1. Jack’s Hammer

Weapon type: Melee

How to get: Auroran Mine, The Moral View in Aurora, Chests or Doors

Damage: 24-143

When looking at sheer damage output, there isn’t a better weapon in Fable 3 than Jack’s Hammer. Formerly wielded by Jack of Blades, it can spawn in either the Auroran Mine or The Moral View in Aurora. Sometimes it may spawn randomly in chests or doors.

Starting at 24, when fully leveled up to tier 5, it can deal 143 damage. When coupled with its weapon augments, it can melt enemies, both big and small, extremely quickly.