F1 22 VR Settings Guide

The new F1 22 fully supports a VR mode for your precious virtual reality headset. The VR-compatible version of the game naturally comes with its own settings that you can tweak to enhance your overall racing experience.

The following guide will help you figure out the best VR settings for F1 22.

F1 22 VR Settings

OSD Distance: 50

Enable OSD Fixed Mode: Off

Enable Broadcast Pit Stops: Off

Override SreamVR Scaling Values: Off

Bloom and God Rays: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Stencil Mesh: On

F1 22 Best Advanced Setup Graphics Settings For VR

These are the advanced setup graphics settings that you should be using while enjoying this game in VR.

Detail Preset: VR Medium

Lighting Quality: Medium

Post Process: Medium

Shadows: Medium

Particles: Medium

Crowd: Medium

Mirrors: Low

Car and Helmet Reflections: Medium

Weather Effects: Medium

Ground Cover: Medium

Skidmarks: Low

Skidmarks Blending: On

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Asynchronous Compute: On

Texture Streaming: Low

F1 22 Best Video Mode Settings For VR

Below you will find the best graphic settings for Video Mode in F1 22 while playing in VR.

Display Mode: Windowed

Resolution: 0 x 0 Custom

VSync: Off

VSync Interval: Auto

Refresh Rate: Auto

Frame Rate Limit: On

Output Monitor: 1

Anisotropic Filtering: Off

Anti-Aliasing: TAA and FidelityFX Sharpening

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Now let’s talk about some highlights of the settings we mentioned above. We use VR medium as detail preset because even if your system is not working perfectly or you are using a low specifications system this will work fine.

Other than that for Anti-Aliasing, we are using the TAA and Fidelity FX Sharpening because it offers the best VR experience than other settings we tried. We will not need the Dynamic resolution so we will be setting it Off.

Other settings we used are mostly the default ones with little alteration which you can see in the settings above.