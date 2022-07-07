How To Fix Blackscreen On VR In F1 22

Players are enjoying racing in the F1 22 in VR but some of them are facing an error in which the screen gets black suddenly. This can be not very pleasant if it happens during a race you are about to win.

To fix the black screen issue we have created this guide which will cover all the possible solutions you can try to solve the F1 22 Blackscreen issue in VR.

Check The Minimum Requirements

The first that you will need to check if you are facing this issue is whether your system meets the minimum requirements to play this game or not. You can check the requirement below and if you are not meeting any of them upgrade your system.

Minimum Requirements For VR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Graphics: AMD RX 590 or NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 80 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Install Latest Drivers

The first fix that you should try for any game you are having issues with is updating the GPU drivers. Always install the latest drivers for increasing the stability of all the games you are playing.

Close Apps Running In Background

The application running in the background can cause serious issues while playing the game. Sometimes they will be using more GPU and causing trouble in your F1 22 gameplay. So try closing all unnecessary apps and restart the game to avoid the black screen issue.

Install New Game Patches

Always search for the new game patches and install them as soon as they are available to avoid this crashing issue. F1 22 patch is the best solution to the black screen issue as it improves the game stability. Using an outdated version of the F1 22 can result in a black screen issue as well.

Maintain Your PC Temperature

PC also kills applications that are causing the system to overheat. So to prevent F1 22 from getting the black screen issue try to maintain your PC temperature. You can do so by closing extra apps and using a good cooling system. Liquid Cooling works best in this situation.

Check The Integrity of Game Files

Another solution that you can try for fixing the F1 22 crashing on both PC and VR is verifying the integrity of game files. You can easily do so by entering the properties on Steam.

Just right-click on the game name and select properties. In the Local Files tab, you will find the option to verify the integrity of game files. This will check all the game files and see if any file is missing or not. This can be really useful in solving the F1 22 crash issue.

Disable Full-Screen Optimization

You can also try disabling the Fullscreen optimization as this also solves the black screen issue. To do that, just open the steam launcher and click on Manage.

After that click on the browse button and go to F1 22 install location. There you will find the F122.exe file. Right-click on the F122.exe file and select properties to enter the compatibility tab.

Tick Disable the Fullscreen optimization and apply changes. This can solve the F1 22 black screen issue.

Run As Administrator

You can also tick mark the Run as Administrator option from the compatibility tab for solving the black screen issue in F1 22.