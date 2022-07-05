F1 22 USA Setup Guide For Dry And Wet Conditions

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas is probably one of the finest racing tracks to race on in F1 22. The entire USA circuit is divided into three sectors.

The first one is a fast one which is followed by a tight and twisted sector. The last sector is a combination of both where racers need to shift up and down as required.

The following guide highlights general setups for your car for both dry and wet conditions in F1 22.

USA Setup

USA Dry setup

This extreme track requires some extreme measures. For grip in the sustained corners, the setup has quite an aggressive approach. There will still be places for corrections but you’re going to have a handsome grip in the slow corners. For the brakes, you’ll get a traditional default setup.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 22

Rear Wing Aero: 30

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 8

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi



USA Wet setup

A rise to aerodynamics is given here to have an increased downforce and better stability. The differential on adjustment rises from 50 to 80 while other things are kept the same except for a pressure adjustment from tires.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 35

Rear Wing Aero: 46

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 2

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 5

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi