F1 22 USA Setup Guide For Dry And Wet Conditions

The Circuit of the Americas in Austin Texas is probably one of the finest racing tracks to race on in F1 22. The entire USA circuit is divided into three sectors.
The first one is a fast one which is followed by a tight and twisted sector. The last sector is a combination of both where racers need to shift up and down as required.
The following guide highlights general setups for your car for both dry and wet conditions in F1 22.
USA Setup
USA Dry setup
This extreme track requires some extreme measures. For grip in the sustained corners, the setup has quite an aggressive approach. There will still be places for corrections but you’re going to have a handsome grip in the slow corners. For the brakes, you’ll get a traditional default setup.
Aerodynamics
Front Wing Aero: 22
Rear Wing Aero: 30
Transmission
Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%
Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber: -2.50
Rear Camber: -1.00
Front Toe: 0.05
Rear Toe: 0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension: 8
Rear Suspension: 1
Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10
Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2
Front Ride Height: 3
Rear Ride Height: 4
Brakes
Brake Pressure: 100%
Brake Bias: 50%
Tires
Front Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi
Front Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi
Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi
Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi
USA Wet setup
A rise to aerodynamics is given here to have an increased downforce and better stability. The differential on adjustment rises from 50 to 80 while other things are kept the same except for a pressure adjustment from tires.
Aerodynamics
Front Wing Aero: 35
Rear Wing Aero: 46
Transmission
Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%
Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%
Suspension Geometry
Front Camber: -2.50
Rear Camber: -2.00
Front Toe: 0.05
Rear Toe: 0.20
Suspension
Front Suspension: 1
Rear Suspension: 2
Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1
Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 5
Front Ride Height: 3
Rear Ride Height: 5
Brakes
Brake Pressure: 100%
Brake Bias: 50%
Tires
Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi
Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi
Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi
Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi