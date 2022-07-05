F1 22 Spain Setup Guide For Dry And Wet Conditions

The Catalunya track in Spain offers a decent variety of turns and straights to push your car to its limits and test various aspects of its setup and design.

If you want to create a new lap record and cross the finish line first in F1 22, you must set up your car properly, just as you would on any other track.

Setting up your car is difficult at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since it has a little bit of everything. The Circuit de Catalunya includes two lengthy straightaways, but to accelerate quickly in the wet, your downforce must be adjusted to virtually street circuit levels.

You need a respectable amount of straight-line speed for the car to operate at its best due to several of the sharper turns and the lengthy start-finish straight.

If your aero levels are off, you will either travel too slowly down the straights or lack sufficient downforce to navigate some of the track’s challenging turns. You can at least afford to turn up the aero settings a tiny bit when it’s wet to prevent drifting off the road in hazardous situations.

You will want to keep a grip the entire time because some of the turns in Spain are rather lengthy. Opening the differential will therefore significantly improve your ability to handle corners.

Due to the rapid rate of tire deterioration at the Track de Barcelona-Catalunya, you don’t want to use excessive negative camber. To hook up the corners, you still need through respond quickly on turn-in, particularly from Turn 1 to the end of the first sector.

Finding the ideal settings for both will help the car navigate some of the track’s quickest turns as swiftly and steadily as possible. To achieve both, balance the toe at the front and the rear with the camber.

To prevent the automobile from being too harsh on its tires, it’s also advisable to have an anti-roll bar arrangement that is reasonably mild. You also want ride height to be as low to the ground as you can get it, in both dry and wet. Give yourself some space so the car does not stop its airflow to the diffuser, making it a difficult beast to control no matter the conditions.

The following guide will highlight Spain setups for both dry and wet conditions in F1 22.

Spain Setup

Spain Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 35

Rear Wing Aero: 41

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 53%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 3

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi



Spain Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 40

Rear Wing Aero: 50

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.00

Rear Camber: -1.50

Front Toe: 0.01

Rear Toe: 0.44

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 55%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi