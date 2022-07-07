F1 22 Singapore Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

The Singapore Track in F1 22 is a straightforward track. The track has only sharp turns and in-between there are completely straight sections. This guide will help you get the perfect setup for driving on Singapore Track in F1 22.

Singapore Setup

As said, the Singapore track has pure turns, around 90 degrees each and the turns are separated by only straight sections. You don’t see curves in the road anywhere other than the turns. The track has no terrain variations and the entire track is plain and level.

We will focus on high speed, and acceleration along with good tire grip and traction. The straight segments are perfect for gaining and maintaining higher speeds.

Since there are multiple and long straight segments, we will use the option to get ahead as much as we can in every straight segment.

The second thing in the setup for Singapore in F1 22 is that we need good road grip and traction. This will allow us to get through most of the turns with ease without slipping out and losing too much speed.



Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 50

Rear Wing Aero: 50

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 70%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 8

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 9

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 10%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 50

Rear Wing Aero: 50

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.00°

Rear Camber: -1.50°

Front Toe: 0.10°

Rear Toe: 0.44°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 10%

Brake Bias: 54%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.2 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.2 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 21.2 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 21.2 psi