F1 22 Monaco Setup Guide For Dry And Wet Conditions

Monaco is probably one of the most difficult racing tracks to master in F1 22. The Circuit de Monaco is among the trickiest and most technical tracks in Formula 1 history and in the game, players will require a well-balanced setup for their cars to navigate all of the dangerous corners and curbs.

Monaco Setup

Monaco Dry Setup

The track is a deadly one if players are racing with simulation damage turned on. The track is very narrow and gives no second chances. That’s why special attention is required when playing here.

Special consideration to downforce and traction of the car is required when setting up for this track. The second important thing that this track requires is consistency in the laps. Any shortfall to any of these two factors can be of real pain.

If you’re unable to do the above-stated things, you should build a rocket ship for qualifying and then manage the race from the front of the grid.

The setup is more of a durable one. You’ll not find yourself encountering any unexpected things during the race. The types will give you good balance and you’ll be racing having a solid grip of the track.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 50

Rear Wing Aero: 50

Transmission

Differential on: 60%

Differential off: 52%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 2

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 7

Front Ride Height: 1

Rear Ride Height: 6

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100

Brake Bias: 50

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 24.3 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 24.3 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23 psi

Pressure: 24.5 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 24.5 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 22 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 22 psi



Monaco Wet Setup