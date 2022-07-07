F1 22 Mexico Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

The newest addition to F1 22, the Mexico Grand Prix: Autódromo Hermanos Rodrguez Circuit is a beast of a track, and racing on it will be as thrilling as a roller coaster ride. This guide will provide you with the optimal F1 22 Mexico Setup.

The F1 22 Mexico Autódromo Hermanos Rodrguez circuit is a track built with such precision that it includes not only a few long pit straights but also a number of fast corners to put racers to the test.

So, you can’t just walk out there and expect to nail this circuit; instead, you’ll need a quality setup to stay on top. Read on to find out the best F1 22 setup to dominate the Autódromo Hermanos Rodrguez Circuit.

For starters, you’ll need a substantially lower downforce setup on Mexico, but you’ll also need decent downforce at the front of the car to cope with the sharp turns.

To propel yourself into the slower corners, you’ll need a lot of rear traction, which will take a toll on tire wear. As a result, you’ll need a reduced off-throttle differential.

On this circuit, you can get away with aggressive suspension geometry, so go all out for extra stability. You should, however, use a soft suspension.

When it comes to brake pressure, it’s best to go all-in, and for the brake bias, just over a midway bias will suffice. This track can be brutal on tires, so make sure you have maximum tire pressure in both the front and rear.

Here's the best F1 22 Mexico setup both for Dry and Wet conditions.



Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 5

Rear Wing Aero: 10

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 70%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 54%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 3

Rear Suspension: 4

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 6

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 30

Rear Wing Aero: 45

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 50%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 2

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 4

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 7

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 55%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.7 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.7 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 22.5 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 22.5 psi