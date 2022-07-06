F1 22 Canada Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

The Canadian GP track in F1 22 is certainly a very dangerous track with very sharp corners. There could be many instances while racing on the Montreal track in F1 22 that you might get out because of not having proper knowledge about this track. But you do not need to worry as we are here with a proper car setup for both dry and wet conditions for the Canada track in F1 22 which would help you emerge victorious on this deadly track.

Canada Setup

The main thing to keep in mind about making a setup for the Canada F1 22 track is its corners. The corners are too sharp and curvy but there are breaking zones too. Which means you can slow down to overtake. So for that, you need a good center of gravity which simply means you need good stabilization of your car.

A good downward force will serve your need on Montreal track. The more downward force or heavy bottom you have, the better turns you can take without having the fear of toppling over. So keeping these things into consideration, low wings are better in terms of aerodynamics.

Coming towards brakes, so frankly speaking, you don’t need to focus more on brakes as they are not quite necessary to consider. However, in our setup, we included the brake settings which will provide you with better braking. Moreover, if you cannot handle the tire lockups then you might want to reduce them a few points.

The Montreal track in F1 22 is a single-stop track. So you want a decent acceleration to give you some extra push. So tire wear is extremely important. We recommend high pressure in tires.

As far as suspension is concerned, it really depends on the driver itself. So we have been neutral in that case and you have full flexibility to change the settings according to your preferences. However, the settings that we have chosen will definitely provide better stability and will serve all of your needs.

For transmission, we recommend differential settings because Canada is a mixture of slow and fast corners. This will prevent the tires from wearing off early and will provide extra traction in wet conditions.



Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 26

Rear Wing Aero: 32

Transmission

Differential adjustment On Throttle: 70%

Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 51%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.5

Rear Camber: -2.0

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.2

Suspension

Front Suspension: 4

Rear Suspension: 3

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 22.5 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 22.5 psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 28

Rear Wing Aero: 39

Transmission

Differential adjustment On Throttle: 50%

Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 61%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -3.0

Rear Camber: -1.5

Front Toe: 0.01

Rear Toe: 0.43

Suspension

Front Suspension: 2

Rear Suspension: 4

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 6

Front Ride Height: 4

Rear Ride Height: 6

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 54%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 22.5 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 22.5 psi