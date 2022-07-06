F1 22 is undoubtedly one of the best games of 2022 when it comes to graphics and visual effects. But still, some players are facing some issues with their performance. To solve this problem we have created this comprehensive F1 22 best settings guide for you to play on.

F1 22 Best Settings to Play On

This guide will cover the best Graphics Settings, Video Mode Settings, Audio Settings, HDR Settings, and Advanced Graphic Settings to fully optimize your gameplay.

Graphics Settings

The following are the best graphic settings you should choose while playing F1 22.

Gamma Adjustment: 100

Motion Blur Strength: 5

Steering Animation: On

HDR: Off

Video Mode Settings

Below you will find the best graphic settings for Video Mode in F1 22.

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Aspect Ratio: Auto

VSync: Off

VSync Interval: Auto

Refresh Rate: Auto

Frame Rate Limit: On

Output Monitor: 1

Anisotropic Filtering: 16x

Anti-Aliasing: TAA Only or NVIDIA DLSS

DLSS Mode: Quality

DLSS Sharpness: 30-50

AMD FSR Sharpness: Only Works When Anti-Aliasing set to AMD FSR 1.0

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Only Works with Dynamic Resolution

Dynamic Resolution Profile: Only Works with Dynamic Resolution

Dynamic Resolution Minimum Scale: Only Works with Dynamic Resolution

Advanced Setup Graphics Settings

The best-advanced setup graphics settings for F1 22 can be found below.

Detail Preset: Custom

Ray Tracing Quality: Medium

Ray Traced Shadows: Off

Ray Traced Reflections: Off

Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off

Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off

Lighting Quality: Medium

Post Process: Low

Shadows: Medium

Particles: High

Crowd: Medium

Mirrors: High

Car and Helmet Reflections: High

Weather Effects: High

Ground Cover: Medium

Skidmarks: High

Skidmarks Blending: On

Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+

Screen Space Reflections: Medium

Asynchronous Compute: On

Texture Streaming: Medium

Audio Settings

Using the settings given below you can have the best audio experience in Formula 1 2022.

On-Board Mix: Cinematic

Engineer Ducking: Light

Audio Simulation Quality: Ultra High

Camera Settings

The best camera settings to enjoy F1 22 can be found below.