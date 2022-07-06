F1 22 is undoubtedly one of the best games of 2022 when it comes to graphics and visual effects. But still, some players are facing some issues with their performance. To solve this problem we have created this comprehensive F1 22 best settings guide for you to play on.
F1 22 Best Settings to Play On
This guide will cover the best Graphics Settings, Video Mode Settings, Audio Settings, HDR Settings, and Advanced Graphic Settings to fully optimize your gameplay.
Graphics Settings
The following are the best graphic settings you should choose while playing F1 22.
- Gamma Adjustment: 100
- Motion Blur Strength: 5
- Steering Animation: On
- HDR: Off
Video Mode Settings
Below you will find the best graphic settings for Video Mode in F1 22.
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- VSync: Off
- VSync Interval: Auto
- Refresh Rate: Auto
- Frame Rate Limit: On
- Output Monitor: 1
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA Only or NVIDIA DLSS
- DLSS Mode: Quality
- DLSS Sharpness: 30-50
- AMD FSR Sharpness: Only Works When Anti-Aliasing set to AMD FSR 1.0
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Dynamic Resolution Target FPS: Only Works with Dynamic Resolution
- Dynamic Resolution Profile: Only Works with Dynamic Resolution
- Dynamic Resolution Minimum Scale: Only Works with Dynamic Resolution
Advanced Setup Graphics Settings
The best-advanced setup graphics settings for F1 22 can be found below.
- Detail Preset: Custom
- Ray Tracing Quality: Medium
- Ray Traced Shadows: Off
- Ray Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Ray Traced Transparent Reflections: Off
- Lighting Quality: Medium
- Post Process: Low
- Shadows: Medium
- Particles: High
- Crowd: Medium
- Mirrors: High
- Car and Helmet Reflections: High
- Weather Effects: High
- Ground Cover: Medium
- Skidmarks: High
- Skidmarks Blending: On
- Ambient Occlusion: HBAO+
- Screen Space Reflections: Medium
- Asynchronous Compute: On
- Texture Streaming: Medium
Audio Settings
Using the settings given below you can have the best audio experience in Formula 1 2022.
- On-Board Mix: Cinematic
- Engineer Ducking: Light
- Audio Simulation Quality: Ultra High
Camera Settings
The best camera settings to enjoy F1 22 can be found below.
- Camera: TV Pod Offset
- Field of View: -10
- Offset-Lateral: -12
- Offset-Horizontal: 5
- Offset-Vertical: 0
- Angle: -4
- Near Clip plane: 0
- Mirror Angle: 0
- Camera Shake: 0