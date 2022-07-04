F1 22 Belgium Setup Guide for Wet and Dry Conditions

Each track in F1 22 is different and has different requirements depending on the area, weather and shape of the track. The Belgium track in F1 22 is curvy with only two straight sections, requiring some complex car setup to navigate. Most of the track is composed of small curves. The track has only one sharp turn, and the rest of the major turns are not that sharp as to cause any trouble.

For this reason, we are focusing more on road grip rather than acceleration. We need to be able to maintain our speed at minor curves and turns and make it through them without losing too much speed. Our F1 22 Belgium setups will ensure your car stays on the road whether the road conditions are wet or dry.

Belgium Setup

Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 10

Rear Wing Aero: 20

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 90%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 52%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 3

Rear Suspension: 2

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 4

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 5

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.570 psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 30

Rear Wing Aero: 38

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 100%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -1.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 4

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.570 psi