F1 22 Azerbaijan Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

To master F1 2022 Azerbaijan Track or rather called Baku Track, you need to have the best setup equipped on your car. This is the purpose of this F1 22 Azerbaijan Setup guide, to help you setup your car to the desired conditions, to overcome the Baku track.

Azerbaijan Setup

Azerbaijan Track in F1 22 features one of the tightest roads in the game. It also features some of the longest roads composed of sharp turns and curves. The 2.2km long road means that you have to rely on a low downforce car setup to ensure you are not slow.

The 2.2km long road on the Azerbaijan track in F1 22 means that you have to rely on a low downforce car setup to ensure you are not slow. You will set your Front Aero Wing relatively low to increase your drag on the long straights of the Baku track.

F1 22 Baku track is a street circuit, due to that, you’ll be in for a bumpy ride. You will focus on softer car suspensions to keep yourself going in these unforgiving tracks. There are a few corners where you have to keep your Antiroll bars stiff.



Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 8

Rear Wing Aero: 14

Transmission

Differential Adjustment on Throttle: 100%

Differential Adjustment off Throttle: 54%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 3

Rear Suspension: 4

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 4

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0psi

Rear Left Tire pressure: 23.0psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamic

Front Wing Aero: 15

Rear Wing Aero: 30

Transmission

Differential Adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential Adjustment off Throttle: 60%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -1.70°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 7

Rear Suspension: 3

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 6

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 8

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 52%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.0psi