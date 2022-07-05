F1 22 Austria Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

The F1 22 Austria track is one of the shortest tracks in the game, but also one of the most exciting. It may seem like a very straightforward and an easy to master track at first glance, but it has some sectors that can completely throw you off. In this guide, we’ll be showing you the best F1 22 Austria Setup for both wet and dry tracks.

Austria Setup

The Austria Red Bull Ring track in F1 22 starts off straight but gets very curvy when you reach Sector 2, and there are some dangerous corners near the end of the track.

Sector 2 and the aforementioned corners are what make or break the track for you. If you come with the right setup, you’ll be able to breeze through the Sector and the corners, but if you come unprepared, you’ll gain a lot of time near the end of the track.

Because of the way the track starts off, you don’t need to focus too much on aerodynamics. What you need to focus on first is the tire pressure of your car. You’ll need to up the tire pressure to be able to breeze through the initial part of the track and also make the sharp turns near the end.

For the transmission, you need to set it up so that you can quickly accelerate out of corners. For that, you need to balance your throttle on and off settings.

For the brakes, you must set the brake pressure high and have the brake bias slightly above the mid-line. This will allow you to break comfortably without having fear of lockups.

The suspension geometry settings are very important as they decide whether your tires get destroyed while you’re swerving through corners. Make sure to use the suspension geometry we’ve listed below to save your tires on this track.

The suspension settings do not have any significant impact on the Austrian Redbull track, so you can either go with the balanced settings we’ve listed or tune them to your own preference.

Below are the best F1 22 Dry and Wet Setups that you should use on the Austria Redbull Ring



Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 18

Rear Wing Aero: 18

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 10

Rear Suspension: 1

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 10

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 1

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 55%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 18

Rear Wing Aero: 30

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 55%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -1.00

Front Toe: 0.05

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 2

Rear Suspension: 7

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 7

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 4

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 55%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.2 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.2 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 21.5 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 21.5 psi