F1 22 Australia Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

Each track in F1 22 is different and has different requirements depending on the area, weather and shape of the tack. The Australia track in F1 22 features some straightforward roads along with some sharp turns at every section. To help you navigate the Australia track in F1 22, we have crafted the perfect setups for your cars.

Australia Setup

The Australia Track or rather well known as Melbourne Circuit in F1 22 has new changes to the track that had a large impact on the car setup. For this track, rear traction isn’t much of an importance anymore. Due to that, you can increase your on-throttle differential setup. You can also go for a stiffer suspension setup.

Tire Wear also isn’t much of an issue in the revamped Melbourne Track. You can also go for an aggressive setup, one that is closer to a time trial, rather than a simple race setup.

Our F1 22 Australia setups will ensure your car stays on track in both wet and dry conditions.



Dry Setup

Aerodynamic

Front Wing Aero: 14

Rear Wing Aero: 25

Transmission

Differential Adjustment on Throttle: 90%

Differential Adjustment off Throttle: 53%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspensions

Front Suspension: 2

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 6

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 6

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 95%

Front Brake Bias: 56%

Tire

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 22.2psi

Front Left Tyre Pressure: 22.2psi

Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 22.7psi

Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 22.7psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 24

Rear Wing Aero: 37

Transmission

Differentials Adjustment on Throttle: 50%

Differentials Adjustment off Throttle: 54%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspensions

Front Suspension: 2

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 6

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 6

Brake

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 53%

Tire

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 25.0psi

Front Left Tyre Pressure: 25.0psi

Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 23.0psi

Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 23.0psi