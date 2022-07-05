F1 22 Abu Dhabi Setup Guide For Dry and Wet Conditions

Each track in F1 22 is different and has different requirements depending on the area, weather and shape of the track. An ideal car setup for the Abu Dhabi track in F1 22 will be designed to counter the two very long straight sections composed of a couple of small curves. The track has only one sharp turn.

For this reason, you will focus on straight-line speed first as that is the part of the Abu Dhabi track where you will be left behind if you are too slow. Our F1 22 Abu Dhabi Yas Marina circuit setups will ensure your car stays on the road whether the road conditions are wet or dry.

Abu Dhabi Setup

Dry Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 32

Rear Wing Aero: 28

Transmission

Differential Adjustment on Throttle: 100%

Differential Adjustment on Throttle: 55%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -1.00°

Front Toe: 0.05°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 2

Rear Suspension: 7

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 7

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 3

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 25.0psi

Front Left Tyre Pressure: 25.0psi

Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 23.0psi

Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 23.0psi



Wet Setup

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 24

Rear Wing Aero: 30

Transmission

Differential Adjustment on Throttle: 100%

Differential Adjustment off Throttle: 50%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50°

Rear Camber: -2.00°

Front Toe: 0.06°

Rear Toe: 0.20°

Suspension

Front Suspension: 3

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 4

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 4

Front Ride Height: 3

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Front Brake Bias: 50%

Tires

Front Right Tyre Pressure: 25.0psi

Front Left Tyre Pressure: 25.0psi

Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 23.0psi

Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 23.0psi