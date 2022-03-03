F1 2022 Reportedly Supports Cross-Play, VR, & New Player Hub

F1 2022 could be the first installment in the long-running racing franchise to receive a number of new, particularly wish-listed features.

According to a report by Xfire earlier today, developer Codemasters will finally introduce complete cross-play support across the board with F1 2022.

The current F1 2021 game technically also supports cross-play but only between the same family of consoles; such as between PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but not allowing PlayStation players to play with Xbox players. F1 2022 will improve that cross-play support to disregard the platform being used.

Furthermore, F1 2022 will support virtual reality, which has been another highly requested feature alongside cross-play. That makes it two features which the franchise will see for the first time in its history.

It has also been said that Codemasters will remove the story mode from F1 2022 in favor of a new player hub called F1 Life due to time constraints. F1 Life will allow players to experience the lives of real-world drivers by purchasing and collecting luxurious items for their hub such as expensive watches, designer glasses…and supercars which players will be able to drive online against other players.

Codemasters has not announced F1 2022, at least not yet. The developer got done with Grid Legends around a week back and will hence be taking its time before making any further announcements. The past couple of F1 games were all released in the summers. With the recent Grid Legends release though, racing fans will have to wait a bit more before they can start driving their new supercars.

Elsewhere, full cross-play support has apparently become a new norm for publisher Electronic Arts. Besides F1 2022, FIFA 23 has also been reported to be bridging PlayStation and Xbox consoles with PC to allow players to play together regardless of their platform of choice for the first time in its franchise history.