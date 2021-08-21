Gearing up to tackle the amazing Suzuka F1 circuit in Japan? For a track that’s extremely fun but also tricky to master, we bring you our F1 2021 Japan Best Setup guide. Read on for all the tips and tricks you’ll need to drive your F1 on this circuit.

F1 2021 Japan Best Setup

The many corners and turns on the F1 2021 Japanese circuit demand that players pay absolute attention to balance. Because making many of these turns requires the car to be stable and responsive.

We want balance because as much as we need responsiveness and stability, we need speed. Because the last part of the circuit is a long straight stretch.

Turn 11 is very slow while turns 3 to 7 are more medium speed turns. Your aerodynamic setup should also be properly balanced.

The first two sectors reward a downforce setup. But the way the circuit finishes up, having set downforce too high will make you extremely slow during the last leg of the race.

The continuous series of turns also wears out your tires very quickly. And, talking of tire wear, the Suzuka is front-limited. This means that the brunt of the wear will happen to your front tires.

So, in your setup focus more on the front tires rather than worrying too much about the rear ones. Keep pressure in check, too much will cause heavy tire wear, and too low will reduce car responsiveness.

Brake pressure is up to you, the heaviest breakpoints are only at turns 16 and 17. This also means that you won’t lock your tires much.

The only real threat of tire locking comes at the slowest turn in the circuit, turn 11. But keeping the break-bias neutral and balanced is still your best bet.

To maintain a good medium-corner speed be sure to set up the on-throttle higher than any other track. This will ensure your F1 will have great acceleration instead of there being a focus on low-end traction.

Your car needs to have a higher camber set up so that our minimum speed turns are as fast as possible. Also raising your toe level will increase car responsiveness.

If tire wear becomes an issue, reducing some toe angle will help with both reducing pressure on tires and increasing maximum speed.

Just try to find the balance between suspension and anti-roll. Because we can’t stress the importance of balance enough for this circuit. We don’t want the car to be too stiff, neither too sluggish.

Below, you’ll find a template build for the F1 2021 Japanese Circuit that you can use and tweak to your liking.

Aerodynamics

Front wing Aero: 8

Rear Wing Aero: 6

Transmission

Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 82

Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 55

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.80

Rear Camber: -1.30

Front Toe: 0.1

Rear Toe: 0.35

Suspension

Front Suspension: 6

Rear Suspension: 4

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 5

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 4

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 6

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 98%

Brake Bias: 56%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 22.6 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 22.6 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 21.9 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 21.9 psi