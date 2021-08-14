F1 2021 Hungary Best Setup Guide

In this guide, we will be talking about the best F1 2021 Hungary setup that you can use on the Hungary track and pass through it with ease.

F1 2021 Hungary Best Setup

The Hungaroring is identically the same as Circuit de Monaco with a shallow track and many turns, but with the exception of fewer walls that you can crash into.

Your car will need a lot of downforce and traction to get through the track, as there are many slow to medium speed turns.

The Hungary Track is also harsh on the tires as they are easily worn out in dry and wet weather.

Traction is needed to drive on this track, but with more traction and transmission, the wheels will be worn out quickly. So, you will need to balance out the transmission.

A good idea will be to keep a soft suspension for your car so you can easily drive over the curbs without having too much trouble. Not only does this setup help you with your handling on the Hungary track in F1 2021, but it also helps you out a little bit with wear and tear on your tires.

You might also want to keep the height of your ride neither too high and neither too low, but perfectly balanced between the two extremes.

Below are the best settings for each of the sections of the car that you can use on the Hungary track:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 11

Rear Wing Aero: 11

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 80%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 70%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.80

Rear Camber: -1.20

Front Toe: 0.08

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 6

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 8

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 56%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.8 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.8 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi