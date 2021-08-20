The Britain F1 track, also known as the Silverstone, is known for its lengthy straights and corners. This F1 2021 Britain Best Setup guide will help you learn more about this track and gain the optimal performance that you need.

F1 2021 Britain Best Setup

The F1 2021 Britain Track is the home to Formula One, with a lot of memorable moments and great history.

The F1 2021 Britain Track or the Silverstone Track has a combination of both lengthy straights that will burn your tires and corners that require a hefty amount of downforce.

The three corners are Copse, Maggots, and Becketts that demand plenty of grip to cut them just in time to set a record.

Since the weather is unpredictable in Britain, you will need to set up the tires accordingly. In dry weather, the track is going to be harsh on your tires.

The same is the case on a rainy day. A perfect balance between on-throttle differential and off-throttle differential will help you in this situation.

The longer corners include Luffield Complex, Stowe Corner, and the Village section. These corners go on for a lengthy period and can definitely kill your tires.

Suspension should be set at higher values as it will help you from spinning out or hitting the bottom of your car with the track on these corners.

Below is the best setup that you can use yourself to set a world record on the Silverstone track in F1 2021:

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 7

Rear Wing Aero: 8

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 74%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 56%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.50

Rear Camber: -2.00

Front Toe: 0.06

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 3

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 2

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 8

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 8

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 56%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi