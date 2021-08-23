F1 2021 Azerbaijan Best Setup Guide

The Azerbaijan F1 track is known for its tricky corners and shallow circuit, as well as producing some of the most memorable moments in the history of Formula 1. In this guide, we’ll be discussing the best setup to use on the Azerbaijan track, Baku, in F1 2021.

To master the F1 2021 Azerbaijan track, you need to have the best setup equipped on your car. This is the purpose of today’s guide, to help you set up the best components you need to overcome the Azerbaijan Track in F1 2021.

The Azerbaijan or Baku City track has two straight-line sectors and one tricky sector that requires downforce to master the sector.

The straight-line sectors will require you to drive the fastest as you can to overcome other drivers or prevent them from overtaking you. This is where you will need to increase the Tire Pressure to give you that speed you need to fly through the track.

The sector with a tricky turn is where you will need a lot of grips so you can overcome the corner with speed. You will need to balance out the open and close differential to keep traction for the track.

Brakes are required so you can stop just in time to take on the corner. Make sure the balance between the front and rear tires brakes is perfect, or else your car will start spinning once you put your foot on the brakes.

There are plenty of slow-speed corners where you will need to pick up speed again. Camber will play a huge role here to help you with that.

Below is the Azerbaijan Setup that we will suggest you use on the track.

Aerodynamics

Front Wing Aero: 6

Rear Wing Aero: 8

Transmission

Differential adjustment on Throttle: 82%

Differential adjustment off Throttle: 56%

Suspension Geometry

Front Camber: -2.80

Rear Camber: -1.00

Front Toe: 0.07

Rear Toe: 0.20

Suspension

Front Suspension: 1

Rear Suspension: 5

Front Anti-Roll Bar: 3

Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 9

Front Ride Height: 2

Rear Ride Height: 7

Brakes

Brake Pressure: 100%

Brake Bias: 56%

Tires

Front Right Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Front Left Tire Pressure: 25.0 psi

Rear Right Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi

Rear Left Tire Pressure: 23.5 psi