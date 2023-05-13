ESO: Morrowind Builds Guide – Best Builds for DragonKnight, NightBlade, Sorcerer, Templar, Warden

ESO: Morrowind Builds to help you find the best builds for Dragonknight, Templar, Warden, Sorcerer, and Nightblade. In this Builds Guide, we have detailed everything from managing resources to best gear, skills, and other important items.

For the purpose of the guide, we have taken every single class in the game and provided a build that that we think is the most suitable. However, like with our base builds of TESO, we highly recommend changing things up and finding what works best for you.

ESO: Morrowind Builds Guide

In our ESO: Morrowind Builds, we have detailed everything you need to know about the best builds for every class in the game.

ESO: Morrowind Builds #1 – Dragonknight Tank

Optimized for Dungeons & Trials, this Stamina DK Tank might need some minor tweaks for each Dungeon or Trial. In this patch, DK Tanks synergize well with Health. Your resources do not affect the Battleroar or Helping Hands passive – the CL does. Moreover, increased Health means increased Igneous Shield, on both yourself and your group members. Spell Symmetry also scales of Health and refunds approx. 10,000 Magicka with 60,000 Health and single cast. This build should provide you with easy sustainability, self-healing, massive shields, and good sustain.

Managing Resources

When it comes to Resource Management, DKs outshine others. In addition to Battleroar and Helping Hands passive, a Templar support with Spears can refund you approx. 4,000 Stamina. The same goes for the Orbs from the Undaunted. Since we have high Magicka Recovery, we can also utilize many support abilities. Therefore, whenever you have some time, perform some heavy attacks to restore resources.

Gear

In this section of the guide, we have outlined the recommended gear that you can use:

Chest: Infused Plague Doctor with Health Enchantment

Belt: Infused Plague Doctor with Health Enchantment

Shoes: Infused Plague Doctor with Health Enchantment

Pants: Infused Plague Doctor with Health Enchantment

Hands: Infused Plague Doctor with Health Enchantment

Head: Infused Bloodspawn or Malubeth with Health Enchantment

Shoulder: Infused/Sturdy Bloodspawn or Valkyn with Health Enchantment

Necklace: Healthy Green Pact with Block Cost Reduction

Ring #1: Healthy Green Pact with Block Cost Reduction

Ring #2: Healthy Green Pact with Block Cost Reduction

Weapon #1 S&B: Infused Green Pact 1H-Weap with Weakening Enchantment

Weapon #1 S&B: Infused Green Pact Shield with Tri-Stat Enchantment

Weapon #2 S&B: Infused Green Pact 1H-Weap with Crusher Enchantment

Weapon #2 S&B: Infused Green Pact Shield with Tri-Stat Enchantment

Skills

When it comes to skills, we recommend going for something that fits your needs. Therefore, if you like as if you need a change, do try to mix things up.

Mainbar

Green Dragonblood

Absorb Magic

Pierce Armor

Igneous Shield

Balance

Shield Discipline

Secondary Bar

Chocking Talons

Heroic Slash

Inner Rage

Unrelenting Grip

Energy Orb

Aggressive Warhorn

Champion Points

For this build, you need to have 630 Champion Points in total.

The Ritual, The Attronarch: x31 Physical Weapons Expert, x7 Shattering Blows

The Apprentice: x100 Blessed, x72 Elfborn

The Shadow: x100 Shadow Ward, x44 Tumbling

The Lover: x65 Tenacity

The Tower: x1 Warlord

The Lord: x4 Expert Defender

The Lady: x49 Hardy, x49 Elemental Defender, x52 Thick Skinned

The Steed: x56 Ironclad

Misc. Details

First, have more stamina than Magicka because you need to refund it by Spears. Your buff-food needs to be the Longfin Pasty with Melon Sauce. The recommended race is Argonian with Tri-Stat Potion. You should also be a Vampire.

ESO: Morrowind Builds #2 – Magicka Warden Healer

Optimized for Trials, Dungeons, and Maelstorm, this build takes advantage of Magicka NBs that received buffs in this patch. Thanks to their strong Light Attacks and skill buffs, NBs can now dish out more DPS. The changes to the Merciless Resolve and Twisted Path are definitely noteworthy. Thanks to Soul Harvest and the Catalyst passive, the ultimate generation is incredible as well!

Managing Resources

The first thing that you need is Siphoning Attacks along with Drain Magicka Poisons as they help with sustain. With these, you should have more than 240+ Magicka per second over 5.5 seconds. Another thing that you need – or tweak – is Magicka Recovery Glyphs. With one or two Magicka Recovery Glyphs, you should have enough sustain. You can also use Heavy Attacks in order to refund resources. While not recommended with this build, feel free to use a couple of them if the need arises.

Gear

NBs have some strong set combos. When it comes to gear, we recommend using the Scathing Mage in most of the situations. However, if you have Single Target fights during which you can utilize Soul Harvest, the Master Architect comes out as a better option.

Chest: Divine Scathing Mage with Magicka

Belt: Divine Scathing Mage with Magicka

Shoes: Divine Scathing Mage with Magicka

Pants: Divine Scathing Mage with Magicka

Hands: Divine Scathing Mage with Magicka

Head: Divine Valkyn/Grothdarr with Magicka

Shoulder: Divine Valkyn/Grothdarr with Magicka

Necklace: Arcane Moondancer with Magicka Recovery

Ring: Arcane Moondancer with Spell Dmg

Ring: Arcane Moondancer with Spell Dmg

Weapon #1: Sharpened Maelstrom with Drain Magicka Poison

Weapon #2: Sharpened Maelstrom with Maelstrom Enchant

Skills

With this allocation, you can barswap every 8 seconds to reapply both Elemental Blockade and Crippling Grasp before barswapping again to use Swallow Soul:

Shock Staff Mainbar

Twisting Path

Siphoning Attacks

Slot 3 Swallow Soul

Merciless Resolve

Inner Light

Destro Ultimate

Fire Staff Bar

Blockade of Fire

Crippling Grasp

Harness Magicka

Impale

Inner Light or Rearming Trap

Soul Harvest

Champion Points

For this build, you need to invest 630 Champion Points in the game:

The Ritual: x75 Thaumaturge

The Attronarch: x23 Master at Arms

The Apprentice: x56 Elemental Expert and x56 Elfborn

The Shadow, The Lover: x100 Arcanist and x64 Tenacity

The Tower: x46 Warlord

The Lord, The Lady: x49 Hardy, x49 Elemental Defender, and x48 Thick Skinned

The Steed: x61 Ironclad and x3 Spell Shield

Misc. Details

For the buff-food, you need Solitude Salmon-Millet Sauce, the Thief for the Mundus Stone, and Altmar as recommend race. For the potion, you need Spell-Crit Potions and Drain Magicka Poison as the Poison. Finally, when it comes to Passives, the recommendation is to be a Vampire for additional 10% Magicka and Stamina.

ESO: Morrowind Builds #3 – Magicka Sorcerer

This build is ideal for Trials, Dungeons, and Maelstorm Arena. Magicka Sorcerers truly shines because of strong shock abilities and massive Magicka pool. Thanks to concussion, Shock Abilities provide 8% increased damage. The purpose of the build is to provide you with increased concussion time. With the concussion applied, the Blockade of Shock will apply Off-Balance and 10% increased damage.

In addition to this, the Magicka will improve the shields and ensure increased survivability. Moreover, using the Heavy Attacks from Shock staves will allow you to dish out crazy amount of damage and have sustainability.

Managing Resources

First, you need to ensure that you have Drain Magicka Poisons for sustain. While it should provide you with 240+ Magicka per second for over 5.5 seconds, if you think you require more; you can always get a Cost Reduction Glyph or Recovery Glyph. Alternatively, you can invest in Health or get Witchmothers Brew for recovery.

Gear

Since our focus is on the full Shock Damage, the Netch’s Touch should come naturally. If not, you can also try Scathing, Julianos, or Twice Born Star.

Chest: Divine Netch’s Touch with Magicka

Belt: Divine Netch’s Touch with Magicka

Shoes: Divine Netch’s Touch with Magicka

Pants: Divine Netch’s Touch with Magicka

Hands: Divine Netch’s Touch with Magicka

Head: Divine Ilambris with Magicka

Shoulder: Divine Ilambris with Magicka

Necklace: Arcane Moondancer with Spell Dmg

Ring: Arcane Moondancer with Spell Dmg

Ring: Arcane Moondancer with Spell Dmg

Weapon #1: Sharpened Maelstrom/Master with Drain Magicka Poisons

Weapon #2: Sharpened Maelstrom with Maelstrom Enchant

Skills

When it comes to skills, you will get 10% damage mitigation from the Boundless Storm. However, you can also replace it with Inner Light or Crystal Fragments. Coming to Destructive Clench, it provides the same DPS as Crystal Frags with the Netches Touch.

Shock Staff Mainbar

Hardened Ward

Destructive Clench

Force Pulse

Inner Light or Boundless Storm

Bound Aegis

Shooting Star

Shock Staff Bar

Blockade of Shock

Liquid Lightning

Haunting Curse

Mage’s Wrath

Bound Aegis

Thunderous Rage

Champion Points

For this build, you need 630 Champion Points:

The Ritual: x75 Thaumaturge

The Attronarch: x23 Master at Arms

The Apprentice: x56 Elemental Expert and x56 Elfborn

The Shadow, The Lover: x100 Arcanist and x64 Tenacity

The Tower: x46 Warlord

The Lord, The Lady: x49 Hardy, x49 Elemental Defender, and x48 Thick Skinned

The Steed: x61 Ironclad and x3 Spell Shield

Misc. Details

For the buff-food, you need Witchmothers Brew or Solitude Salmon-Millet Sauce, the Thief as Mundus Stone, Altmer as race, Spell-Crit potion, Drain Magicka Poison, and the following passives:

Dark Magic

Daedric Summoning

Storm Calling

Light Armor

Heavy Armor

Destruction Staff

Vampire

Mages Guild

Racial

Undaunted

ESO: Morrowind Builds #4 – Magicka Warden Healer

Warden as a Healer is strong with most of the healing being area-bsaed like Conal Heals. In addition to this, Wardens also enjoy defensive abilities like Frost Cloak that provide damage-mitigation to the group members. Lastly, the Healing Ward strengths the Healing over Time abilities and boosts the shielding on the group members.

Managing Resources

You should acquire a lot of sustain from the Blue Netch. Apart from this, the Restoration Staff heavy attacks refund a ton of resources. In ESO: Morrowind, heavy attacks acquire 30% additional resources return. You can combine this with 15% more from Tenacity CP Perk and another 30% from the Restoration Staff Passives. After investing some points in Health, try to aquire the Magicka Recovery Glyph and the Witchmothers Brew Drink.

Gear

In this section of the guide, we have detailed the recommended gear that you should consider:

Chest: Infused Spellpower Cure with Magicka

Belt: Divine Spellpower Cure with Magicka

Shoes: Divine Spellpower Cure with Magicka

Pants: Infused Spellpower Cure with Magicka

Hands: DivineSpellpower Cure with Magicka

Head: Infused Wormcult with Magicka

Shoulder: Divine Wormcult with Magicka

Necklace: Arcane Wormcult with Magic Recovery

Ring: Arcane Wormcult with Magic Recovery

Ring: Arcane Wormcult with Spelldamage

Weapon #1: Infused/Powered Master with Base

Weapon #2: Charged Maelstrom/Master with Base

Skills

Since Wardens have strong Healing over Time abilities, I recommend combining it with the Healing Ward to boost the health. With Northern Storm, you will get additional 8% extra Magicka, the Enchanted Growth should provide you with Minor Intellect and Minor Endurance.

Restoration Staff Mainbar

Blue Betty

Combat Prayer

Healing Springs

Healing Ward

Inner Light

Northern Storm

Shock Staff Bar

Budding Seeds

Elemental Blockadel

Elemental Drain

Energy Orb

Enchanted Growth

Aggressive Horn

Champion Points

For this build, you need to have 630 Champion Points:

The Ritual, The Apprentice: x100 Blessed, x100 Elfborn, and x10 Spell Erosion

The Shadow, The Lover: x100 Arcanist and x64 Tenacity

The Tower: x46 Warlord

The Lord, The Lady: x49 Hardy, x49 Elemental Defender, and x48 Thick Skinned

The Steed: x61 Ironclad and x3 Spell Shield

ESO: Morrowind Builds #5 – Stamina Bow Warden

First, this build is best suited for Dungeons. Stamina Warden boasts many ranged abilities i.e. the Subt, the Cliffracer, etc. However, you must come up with both melee and ranged setup to acquire healing in a few Dungeons. With this build, you will not only get good sustain but also insane AoE and single-target damage.

Managing Resources

With things like Nature’s Gift, the Bull Netch, etc., you should be able to accumulate a lot of resources. The build also tops it off with the Cameron Throne Drink for additional Stamina Recovery. If you need more sustain, you can use a Stamina Recovery Glyph. However, if you think you are good, try a couple of Weapon Damage Glyphs.

Gear

In this section of the guide, we have provided that recommended gear that you should use with the build:

Chest: Divine Twice Fanged Serpent with Stamina Enchantment

Belt: Divine Twice Fanged Serpent with Stamina Enchantment

Shoes: Divine Twice Fanged Serpent with Stamina Enchantment

Pants: Divine Twice Fanged Serpent with Stamina Enchantment

Hands: Divine Twice Fanged Serpent with Stamina Enchantment

Head: Divine Vicious Serpent with Stamina Enchantment

Shoulder: Divine Vicious Serpent with Stamina Enchantment

Necklace: Robust Vicious Serpent with Weapon Damage Enchantment

Ring: Robust Vicious Serpent with Weapon Damage Enchantment

Ring: Robust Vicious Serpent with Weapon Damage Enchantment

Weapon 1: Sharpened Maelstrom with Maelstrom Enchant Enchantment

Weapon 2: Sharpened Master Bow with Master Enchant Enchantment

Skills

Bow Mainbar

Endless Hail

Shimmering Shield

Cutting Dive

Subterranean Assault

Lotus Blossom

Bear

Bow Second Bar

Caltrops

Lightweight Trap

Poison Injection

Bombard

Bull Netch

Bear

Champion Points

For this build, you need 630 Champion Points in total:

The Ritual: x56 Mighty, x52 Thaumaturge, and x52 Precise Strikes

The Attronarch: x48 Master at Arms and x2 Physical Weapons Expert

The Apprentice, The Lover: x60 Tenacity and x100 Mooncalf

The Tower: x50 Warlord

The Lord, The Lady: x49 Hardy, x49 Elemental Defender, and x48 Thick Skinned

The Steed: 61 Ironclad and x3 Spell Shield

Misc. Details

We recommend the Woodelf with Thief Mundus, Dubious Cameron Throne, Weapon Crit. Potion, and the following Passives: Animal Companion, Winters Embrace, Green Balance, Medium Armor, Bow, Vampire, Mages Guild, Fighters Guild, Racial, and Undaunted.

This is all we have in our ESO: Morrowind Builds Guide. Don’t forget to share your own builds with us in the comments section below!