Embracer sees “great potential” in remakes, remasters, spinoffs of Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, and Thief

Embracer Group intends to revive the classic installments of every franchise it is taking home as part of an estimated $300 million acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal.

In its Q4 FY22 financial report earlier today, Embracer Group stated that its future plans will not just revolve around funding new sequels for Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, Legacy of Kain, and a bunch of other intellectual properties. The parent company will also be looking to fund remakes, remasters, and spinoffs.

“After the end of the quarter, we further strengthened our development capabilities and IP portfolio by entering into an agreement to acquire Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal, and Square Enix Montreal, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief, and Legacy of Kain and other IPs.

“The announcement got an overwhelming and positive response. We see great potential, not only in sequels but also in remakes, remasters, spinoffs as well as transmedia projects across the Group,” reads the report.

Embracer Group furthermore stated that it expects the acquisition to conclude by September, after which it plans to task the three former western studios of Square Enix to produce an “exciting pipeline of new installments and original IPs”.

Crystal Dynamics is already working on a new Tomb Raider game in Unreal Engine 5 and a new Perfect Dark game. Eidos Montreal is working on several unannounced projects that could either include a new Deus Ex or a Thief game.

Embracer Group has still not confirmed the future status of Marvel’s Avengers which cost Square Enix a loss of $200 million with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel’s Avengers is a live service game and is expected to receive new content as part of its existing roadmap. However, being a “commercial disappointment” for Square Enix, Embracer might consider scrapping long-term support for the game after its acquisition concludes.