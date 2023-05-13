The Elder Scrolls Online Nightblade Builds Guide – Assassination, Shadow and Siphoning



Nightblade can be considered as Assassins of the Elder Scrolls Online. They are heavily dependent on stealth and can act as DPS. It is always recommended that Nightblade should be used as a Melee Character, but staying at long range can also be considered.

Like I have explained before, Nightblade are best at DPS so it does not matter in which Skill Tree you invest; you will always deal pretty solid amount of damage.

The Elder Scrolls Online Nightblade Builds

You can take out multiple enemies with a Nightblade while remaining out of sight. All three Skill Trees of the Nightblade are provided below:

Assassination

This Skill Tree revolves around dealing massive damage to enemies and buffing up your character to have increased stats.

Death Stroke – Ultimate Skill

It deals damage to the enemies and decreases their healing. The dealt damage can be increased by Ultimate Pool.

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 5 meters

Cost: 50 Ultimate

Active Skills

Assassin’s Blade

It deals medium damage to large individuals and this damage is multiplied against smaller enemies

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 5 meters

Cost: 25 Magicka

Teleport Strike

You will teleport directly to enemies and damage and stun them

Cast Time: 0.8 seconds

Target: Enemy

Range: 22 meters

Cost: 53 Magicka

Blur

A 20 seconds buff which gives enemies 15% miss chance while attacking you

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Self

Duration: 20 seconds

Cost: 49 Magicka

Mark Target

Player marks a high-health target and deals additional damage to that target. Once the target is killed, player receives 37% Health

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 50 meters

Duration: 60 seconds

Cost: 70 Magicka

Haste

Increases the attack speed by 30% for 17 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Self

Duration: 17 seconds

Cost: 49 Magicka

Passive Abilities

Master Assassin

Increased damage and increased chances of stun while hidden

Executioner

Killing an enemy with Assassination Ability restore Magicka

Pressure Points

Increased Critical Hit chances with each Assassination Ability on hotbar

Hemorrhage

Increased Critical Hit damage for every Assassination Ability on hotbar

Shadow

Shadow is another Skill Line for Nightblade which revolves around controlling an area while dealing damage to the enemies.

Consuming Darkness – Ultimate Skill

An AOE Snare which allow players to become invisible for 12 seconds. Allies can also use Slip Away Synergy to become invisible.

Active Skills

Shadow Clock

Invisibility for 2.5 seconds

Cast Time: Instant

Duration: 2.5 seconds

Cost: 56 Magicka

Veiled Strike

Deals 22 damage and stuns enemies for 4 seconds during Stealth

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 5 meters

Cost: 35 Magicka

Path of Darkness

Enemies in front of player take magic damage and increases player’s movement speed by 50%

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 4 meters

Duration: 10 seconds

Cost: 53 Magicka

Aspect of Terror

Nearby enemies are induced with Fear

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 6 meters

Cost: 60 Magicka

Summon Shade

A shade is summoned which damages and de-buff enemies for less damage

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 28 meters

Duration: 17 seconds

Cost: 35 Magicka

Passive Abilities

Refreshing Shadows

Shadow Ability increases the Stamina regeneration

Shadow Barriers

Take less damage after recovering from Stealth or Invisibility

Fortitude

This skill increases max Health for Shadow Ability slotted

Dark Veil

Increases the duration of Shadow Abilities

Siphoning

Siphoning is the last Skill Tree for Nightblade in the Elder Scrolls Online. These skills de-buff the enemies and buff the players to put them on a huge advantage.

Soul Shred – Ultimate Skill

This deals AoE damage to enemies and stuns them for 3 seconds along with activating Leeching Strike synergy.

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 6 meters

Cost: 150 Ultimate

Active Skills

Strife

This marks the enemy with a DoT which heals players during that duration

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 28 meters

Duration: 10 seconds

Cost: 35 Magicka

Agony

It marks the enemies with a DoT and stuns them, but this effect is ended when another type of damage is dealt

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 28 meters

Duration: 12 seconds

Cost: 42 Magicka

Cripple

Places an enemy with DoT which decreases its movement speed and grants it to the player

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Enemy

Range: 28 meters

Duration: 8 seconds

Cost: 42 Magicka

Siphoning Strikes

Grants a portion of Magicka and Stamina for the cost of reduced weapon damage

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Self

Drain Power

De-buff the enemies for reduced attack power and granting it to player

Cast Time: Instant

Target: Area

Radius: 8 meters

Duration: 17 seconds

Cost: 46 Magicka

Passive Skills

Catalyst

Increased potion effect

Magicka Flood

Increased Magicka when player has Siphoning Ability slotted

Soul Siphoning

Increased healing by Siphoning Abilities

Transfer

Receive Ultimate while dealing damage with Siphoning Abilities

Choosing your Role

Your precious Skill Points can be spent in any of the Skill Trees provided above for a more focused approach or in all of them to complement your unique playstyle.

The Assassination Skill Tree allows player to deal massive amount of damage; especially to enemies with little health. It cans even deal (+300) damage to smaller enemies and therefore it should be your area of interest if you are looking for being a DPS.

Shadow should be your choice if you are planning on remain undetected and controlling an area. You can literally become invisible with Consuming Darkness.

And then you can use Aspect of Terror which can be used to induce Fear in your enemies which is another great way of area controlling.

As for Siphoning, it basically revolves around Damage over Time (DoT) abilities. Skills like Strife not only DoT enemies, but also heal the Nightblade. And then you have Agony which is almost identical to Strife, but with prolonged effect. This should be your ideal choice if you plan on buffing and de-buffing.

Nightblade Builds

Build #1 – Click To View Build

This build will allow you to be a single-target DPS along with being a ranged attacker or control an area.

For the first bar, you should consider Teleport Strike Ambush which will stun your enemies for 1.5 seconds, teleport a distance of 22 meter, and have increased damage for the next ability.

For the second ability, choose Flurry-Rapid Strike which will not only provide you with increased damage, but also with increased attack speed.

Veiled Strike-Surprise will let you have increased damage and a 4 seconds stun along with the ability to knock out enemies.

Once you have driven down a mob to 25% HP, you should go with Impale which will make sure that the monster doesn’t escape. And finally, Shadow Cloak is something you don’t want to miss; it will not only make you invisible for 2.5 seconds, but will also increase your chances of a Critical Hit.

For the second bar, you need to use hidden blade-flying as your main Stamina dump. Whenever you’re away from the boss, use Strife-Shallow Soul for a decent damage and health regeneration.

Your main AOE ability will come with Whirlwind-Whirling Blades which has decent damage with low Stamina cost. This AOE ability is further complimented by Drain Power. As for the slot #5, it is totally upto you what you choose to do with it.

As for the gear, 4 swappable one-handed weapons like Daggers are recommended.

Build #2 – Click To View Nyren’s Build

This ability revolves around dealing high DPS while using abilities which will continuously heal you. With this build, you will have no problems maintaining a high HP and DPS in long engagements.

Soul Assault can be used to snare bosses to give you an advantage in boss fights.

The second bar utilizes several abilities which will enable you to slow down targets and end fights quickly. You should use Ambush to move around the area since it buffs up your next attack by 36%.

Delivering Execute or Wrecking Blow after Ambush will deal insane amount of damage. And if your character is below 25% HP, the effect is further enhanced by certain buffs.

Soul Tether will allow you to have AOE and Stun your enemies. In addition to this, one of your allies can also activate Soul Leech Synergy for HP.

Build #3 – Click To View Shayu’s Build

In this build, your main damage dealer is your Flying Blade with extra range morph.

You can obviously choose something else according to your playstyle, but this seems to work best. When we talk about the bar #2, you can have anything as long as you have Reaper’s Mark which will be your initiating attack.

After the Reaper’s Mark, head into the combat with Hidden Blades and cast Focused Attack along with Refreshing Path. Once you have regained the Stamina, head back to Hidden Blades once again.

However, if you wish to play the role of a tank then you should consider the following rotation:

Refreshing Path – Leeching Strikes – Immovable Brute

Focused Attacks and Leeching Strikes will also enable you to gather extra Ultimate Points which can be used to transform into a werewolf.

Build #4 – Click To View Nachyo’s Build

This build will let you focus on healing a dungeon or PvP ground while providing required DPS.

Along with this, high mobility will ensure that you don’t cause your allies uninvited trouble. For this build, I would advise that you invest at least 49 of your Skill Points in Health.

The first bar aims on providing you with required healing and damage. With abilities like Funnel Health and Healing Springs, you are not only sure to deal massive amount of damage to the enemies, but also gain additional healing.

Blessing of Restoration will ensure that you reduce all the incoming damage to allies. As for Leeching Strikes, it will enable you to quickly regenerate Magicka, Stamina, and Health.

And lastly, Sap Essence will not only allow you to heal your allies, but it will also de-buff enemies along with increasing your weapon damage.

For the second bar – Click To View Build

It is more inclined towards crowd control and resource management. Using these skills, you will create a couple of synergies which will enable you to last longer.

With Mass Hysteria, you will be able to multi-target CC which is almost a necessity while playing in a party. Shadow Disguise has also been selected because you cannot ignore its importance.

The ability to become invisible for 2.5 seconds along with 100% chances of Critical Hits is insane. Armor and Spell resistance is provided by Brute which will also help you break CC.

And lastly, Efficient Purge will let you negate the negative effects from yourself and allies. As for the gear recommendation, you can use restoration staff along with 7/7 armor which is ideal for being a healer.