Vyke’s War Spear is one of the craziest spears in Elden Ring, inflicting Madness on both the user and the weapon’s target. If you want to get your hands on this spear, we’re here to help you out with this guide where we’ll be showing you where to find Vyke’s War Spear in Elden ring.

Where to Find Vykes War Spear in Elden Ring

Vyke’s War Spear is a Great Spear in Elden Ring that deals Fire damage and applies Madness to both the enemy and the weapon user.

This spear scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith, making it versatile. Just make sure to use it carefully, as it’ll apply Madness to your character while you’re using it.

To find Vyke’s War Spear, you have to travel to the Church of Inhibition near the northern edge of Liurnia of the Lakes.

When you’re going up the path which leads to the Church of Inhibition, the area will be invaded by a boss named “Festering Fingerprint Vyke.”

How to Defeat Festering Fingerprint Vyke in Elden Ring

In this boss fight, Festering Fingerprint Vyke will use the Vyke’s War Spear that you’re after. This means that his entire moveset will focus on inflicting Madness on you.

Vyke’s biggest weakness in this fight is his attack speed. The speed of his attack animations is surprisingly slow, making them quite easy to dodge and punish.

And that’s coupled with the fact that he has a relatively small health pool, meaning this fight should not be difficult for you.

His moveset consists of basic spear attacks (jabs, slash, sweep, etc.), an energy beam attack, and an AoE energy orb which he surrounds himself with.

The attacks you’ll want to punish are the basic spear attacks. These are very easy to dodge and leave him completely open for an attack. Keep dodging and punishing his spear attacks, and you’ll take him down in no time.

Once you’ve defeated Festering Fingerprint Vyke, he’ll drop Vyke’s, War Spear.

Elden Ring Vyke’s War Spear Stats

Vyke’s War Spear has the following stats in Elden Ring.

Attack Stats

Physical Damage: 103

Magic Damage: 0

Fire Damage: 66

Lightning Damage: 0

Holy Damage: 0

Critical Damage: 100

Defense Stats

Physical Defense: 47

Magic Defense: 33

Fire Defense: 45

Lightning Defense: 33

Holy Defense: 33

Guard Boost: 35

Scaling

Strength: E

Dexterity: C

Faith: D

Required Stats: