How to Get and Use Terra Magicus in Elden Ring

Terra Magicus is a Sorcery in Elden Ring that will create a spherical zone. Inside that spherical zone, the magic damage done by the player will be increased significantly. In this guide, we will tell you how to get and use the Terra Magicus sorcery in Elden Ring by outlining its exact location.

How to Get Terra Magicus in Elden Ring

You can get to this spell after defeating the boss in Academy Crystal Cave. From the Academy of Crystal Cave head forward through the southeast path in the cave and continue to move forward till you reach a bigger section.

In this area, you will encounter some sorcery enemies that you can take out easily. From the end of this bigger section again enter the cave in the southeast direction.

After moving a little forward, you will see a wooden door on the left side. Enter it and kill the enemies there. Here an enemy is guarding the doorway that you have to take out.

On the left side of the door from where you enter there is a Budding cave Moss that you can collect. Hit the cliff behind that moss to open the secret path there.

Enter that area, take out the enemy and move forward to collect the Crystal Staff from a chest there. Head back and in the northeast section, you will find the fog door that will take you to the boss arena. There you will encounter two Crystalian bosses.

After taking them out, enter the doorway and stand on the lift that will take you up to the Academy of Raya Lucaria. Use the stairs on the right side and a ladder to reach the top of the tower.

There you will find a chest with the Terra Magicus inside.

How to Use Terra Magicus in Elden Ring

Terra Magicus is Glintstone sorcery that has a stamina cost of 12. This creates a spherical zone that will increase the magic damage within it by 35%.

The FP cost for using that spell is 20 and it uses Slot 1. You can also stack it with the Flask of Wondrous Physick called Magic-Shrouding Cracked Tear. You can use this zone for fighting with bosses for taking them out easily with increased magic damage.

The only thing that you will need to make sure of is the enemy is inside the sphere while doing a magic attack so they can be buffed with the Terra Magicus.