Elden Ring Sword and Shield Builds Guide

Sword and Shield combos in Elden Ring allow you to make some very effective builds that excel at offense and defense. This guide talks about some of the best sword and shield builds in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Sword and Shield Builds

If you’re the type of player who wants to go into beast mode and damage any opponent in your way, then the Sword and Shield build suits your playstyle the best, as it’s based upon attacks and defense with no spells added to the mix, just lethal strength, and attacks.

Beastman Sword and Shield Build

Flask Spread : Crimsonburst Crystal Tier.

: Crimsonburst Crystal Tier. Weapon : Beastman’s Heavy Curved Sword +25

: Beastman’s Heavy Curved Sword +25 Talisman : Claw Talisman, Dragoncrest Shield +2

: Claw Talisman, Dragoncrest Shield +2 Shield : Dragonclaw Shield +10

: Dragonclaw Shield +10 Armor : Radahn’s Set

: Radahn’s Set Skills : Shield Bash

: Shield Bash Primary Skills: Strength, Endurance.

Beastman’s Heavy Curved Sword will be your go-to weapon in this build as it provides you with extra strength with its attachments, such as the heavy affinity.

To absorb the opponent’s damage, you’ll be using the Dragonclaw Shield as it provides extra protection when dealing with hard-hitting opponents.

How to Play with Beastman Sword and Shield Build

Using the Beastman’s Heavy Curved Sword, you’ll see your character perform heavy ground attacks along with 2 jump attacks mid-air.

With the addition of a heavy affinity on the Beastman’s Heavy Curved Sword, expect nothing else than an A-Scaling strength.

Additionally, the Claw Talisman will boost the jump attacks you perform with your sword. You can use it as a continuation of a combo to perform extra hits after dodging a boss.

Dragonclaw Shield does you favors in multiple ways by providing you with a block for 100% Physical Damage, 52% Magic/Fire, 76% Lightning, and 47% Holy. You can now use the Shield Bash Skill to absorb the opponent’s attacks while attacking simultaneously to deal damage.

Bloodloss Sword and Shield Build

This Bloodloss Sword and Shield Build is suitable for players with an aggressive playstyle. Your primary weapon will have Bloodloss buildup, allowing you to deal serious damage as you counter with your shield.

Flask Usage: HP

HP Weapons: Long Sword

Long Sword Ash of War: Bloody Slash

Bloody Slash Shield: Golden Beast Crest Shield

Golden Beast Crest Shield Armor: D, Hunter of the Dead Armor Set.

D, Hunter of the Dead Armor Set. Talisman: Claw Talisman, Erd Tree’s Favor, Great-Jar’s Arsenal.

Claw Talisman, Erd Tree’s Favor, Great-Jar’s Arsenal. Primary Stats: Strength, Endurance.

Strength, Endurance. Secondary Stats: Dexterity, Vigor.

The Long Sword proves to be an excellent choice here because once you level it up and use an ash of war that builds up Bloodloss, you’ll be removing chunks of health in a matter of seconds. The Golden Beast Crest Shield provides extra protection throughout the battle.

How to Play with Bloodloss Sword and Shield Build

Despite being a heavy build, it still offers you a fast-paced action. Using this build is quite simple. Just use the extra flask, i.e., Crimson-Burst Crystal Tear or Strength-Knot Crystal Tear, before the battle to get additional buffs along with health regeneration.

You can block every physical attack the opponent performs as this shield has 100 Physical damage negation and use guard counters to sneak in a few cheeky hits.

Once the opponent is open for an attack, use your Long Sword to perform a double slash attack, taking away a large chunk of the opponent’s health.

Strength and Endurance should be your primary stats here, as you are using D Hunter of the Dead’s armor, which is quite heavy, and you will also be wielding a great shield with it.