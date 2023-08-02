Soldier of Godrick Location In Elden Ring

As you progress through the early stages of the Elden Ring storyline, the encounter with the Soldier of Godrick will happen once you are respawned at the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave. This will happen once the Grafted Scion defeats you.

The fight with the Soldier of Godrick is challenging but will help you learn the game’s combat mechanics. Finding this boss in Elden Ring is easy, but this guide will help if you have any problems.

Where to find Soldier of Godrick in Elden Ring

This mini-boss is located inside the Cave of Knowledge in the Limgrave region of the Elden Ring. The cave is associated with the Stranded Graveyard dungeon. The exact location of Soldier of Godrick is marked in the image below:

To get to the Cave of Knowledge, you must first go to the Seaside Ruins. You will be in front of the First Step Site of Grace as soon as you get there. There is a stone passageway that you need to follow south.

This path will lead you to the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace in Elden Ring. From there, you must jump off the cliff into the beach and travel southeast. The Cave of Knowledge entrance will then be right in front of you.

Going further, you will encounter a ghostly voice saying, “take the plunge.” You have both choices at this moment: leaving the cave or jumping into the ditch leading to the Cave of Knowledge. Jump into the hole will lead you to the cave where you can find the Soldier of Godrick in Elden Ring.

Once inside the cave, you must travel North into the Golden Mist Gate. Traversing through the gate will lead you into a swamp having another cave opening on the opposite end.

Once you enter the big cave, you can find the Soldier of Godrick approaching from the opposite cave with a big sword. This will start the mini-boss fight.

Dodging the striking back is the key strategy to take the boss down. Some simple attacks will eat out its HP. On the other hand, players need to be careful. Getting in contact with its sword attack will eat out a huge amount of the health and stamina of the protagonist.