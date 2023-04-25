Elden Ring Smithing Stone 7 Locations

Need to upgrade weapons and equipment to higher levels in Elden Ring, Smithing Stone 7 is one that will fulfill all your needs. This rare, semi-vitrified smithing stone will take your weapons to a maximum of +21 level.

Getting your hands on one is easy since it is found all throughout the Lands Between, most abundantly in the polar regions like Mountaintop of the Giants. The only thing remaining to reinforce your weapon is the help of a trained blacksmith and some runes, both of which are readily available in the game.

There are several locations that you can visit to get Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring. They are mentioned in the guide below.

Where to find Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring

The best location to farm Smithing Stone 7 is around the snowy peaks of Mountaintop of the Giants as well as Leyndell, Royal Capital.

Leyndell, Royal Capital

For the first Stone, you need to travel to the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace and head Northeast. Here, you need to enter a room full of pipes and look for Scarab beside the two Lobsters. This Scarab will drop Smithing Stone 7.

The second Smithing Stone 7 can be looted from the corpse located close to the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace. The room will be guarded by a lobster and is filled with pipes.

Starting at the Leyndell Catacombs Site of Grace, make your way Southwest and approach the bridge. You will find a corpse on the bridge that will have the Smithing Stone 7.

For the fourth stone, you need to get inside the sewer pipe located east of the Underground Roadside Site of Grace. Once inside, you will find Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse guarded by the Scarabs.

The fifth stone can also be found in the same sewer pipe located east of the Underground Roadside Site of Grace. Once inside, you will find Smithing Stone 7 after looting the corpse.

If you travel further northeast from the last Site of Grace, you will find another Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse.

Travel to the East Capital Rampart Site of Grace and look for two Omen Ogres in front of a statue. Behind the statue, there will be a corpse that will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

The eight Smithing Stone 7 can be looted from the corpse located west of the Capital Rampart Site of Grace. The corpse will be located in the room connected by the sewer pipes.

Miquella’s Haligtree

For the first stone, you need to travel to the Haligtree Town Site of Grace and head Southeast. From there, you need to look for Wooden Bridge that will have a corpse at the end. Looting the corpse will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

Travel to the Drainage Channel Site of Grace and look for a room guarded by the three soldiers. After getting inside, you will get the Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse inside.

Make your way to the room located west of Haligtree Roots Site of Grace in Miquella’s Haligtree. Once there, you will find Smithing Stone 7 after looting the corpse inside.

Mountaintop of the Giants

The first stone can be found close to the Apostate Derelict Site of Grace. From there, you need to make your way Southwest and look for a Statue. Lure the rune bear located on the East hill to smash the statue. Doing so will get you the Smithing Stone 7.

To get the second stone, make your way toward the Ordina, Liturgical Town Site of Grace. Once there, you need to travel Southeast White Scarab along the Pillar. Looting the Scarab will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

Travel to the Cave of the Forlorn Site of Grace and look for Golem’s Mass Grave. After getting there, you will find Smithing Stone 7.

Make your way to the Castle Sol Main Gate Site of Grace and get inside the castle. The castle will have Smithing Stone 7.

Head towards the Freezing Lake Site of Grace and find a statue located on the side of the lake. Lure the giant located nearby to break open the statue and get the Smithing Stone 7.

Look for the wooden structure located close to the Whiteridge Site of Grace. After getting there, you will get the Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse.

Travel to the First Church of Marika Site of Grace and look for a corpse laying on top of a chair. Looting the corpse will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

The eighth stone can be found by traveling to the Yelough Anix Tunnel Site of Grace. After getting there, you will find Smithing Stone 7 from a corpse located on the path of the tunnel.

For this stone, you need to find your way toward the Zamor Ruins Site of Grace. Here, you will be able to loot Smithing Stone 7 from the Scarab disguised as a tree.

For the tenth stone, you need to make your way toward the Giant-Conquering Hero’s Grave Site of Grace. Once there, you need to head south and look for a corpse near the cliff. Looting the corpse will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

Travel to the Church of Repose Site of Grace on the Mountaintops of the Giants. Here, you will find Smithing Stone 7 beside the blackbird.

This Smithing Stone 7 can be found inside the mouth of the skull statue located Southwest of the Grand Lift of Rold Site of Grace.

Volcano Manor

For the first stone, you need to make your way toward the Prison Town Church Site of Grace. Here, you will come across Abductor Virgin guarding the corpse along the bridge. Looting the corpse will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

If you travel further South from the Prison Town Church Site of Grace, you will come across the Magma Vyrm. Past him, there will be a corpse that will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

Liurnia of the Lakes

Make your way towards the Altar South Site of Grace and head North into the Chapel. Inside, you will come across the Radagon Wolf that will have two Smithing Stone 7, one on each side.

Crumbling Farum Azula

The first stone can be found close to the Dragon Temple Lift Site of Grace. Once there, you need to look for a ledge located Northeast. You will then come across the corpse that can be looted for the Smithing Stone 7.

Make your way towards the Dragon Temple Altar Site of Grace. Once there, head inside and climb towards the ledge of the temple where you will find Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse.

For the third stone, you need to head toward Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace. There will be a ruin close by that will have a corpse hanging from the ledge. Looting the corpse will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

If you travel to the south end of the Beside the Great Bridge Site of Grace, you will come across a corpse that will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

For this stone, you need to travel north from the Maliketh, the Black Blade Site of Grace. Doing so, you will enter a ruin where you will find Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse next to the Golden Seed.

Make your way to the Northwest of the Tempest-Facing Balcony Site of Grace. Here, you will find Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse located on top of the floating structure.

This Smithing Stone 7 is also found on a corpse located on top of the floating structure. The floating structure is located Northwest of the Tempest-Facing Balcony Site of Grace.

For the eighth stone, you need to travel to the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths Site of Grace. After defeating the Crumbling Beast Grave Depths, you will find Smithing Stone 7 on top of the coffin located in the boss room.

Caelid

There is only one Smithing Stone 7 in Caelid and can be found by traveling to the Sellia Hideaway Site of Grace. From there, you will find the stone from the corpse located on top of the big white cliff north.

Deeproot Depths

The first stone can be found in a church close to the Nameless Eternal City Site of Grace. Once there, you need to proceed West where you will come across a corpse that can be looted for the Smithing Stone 7.

If you travel North from the Nameless Eternal City Site of Grace, you will come across a building. It has a corpse located if you climb to the ledge which will drop the Smithing Stone 7.

The third stone can be found inside the same ruin located north of Nameless Eternal City Site of Grace. Once there, you will find Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse inside the building.

This stone can be found inside the cave located West of the Across the Roots Site of Grace. The cave will be guarded by the Runebear and once inside, you will get the Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse.

For this stone, you need to make your way towards the church located Northwest of the Across the Root Site of Grace. Smithing Stone 7 can be found on the body located on the roof of the church which can be reached by using Spiritspring.

The sixth stone will be located inside the crater located further South from the Across the Root Site of Grace. The crater can be accessed by dropping down from the waterfall. Once inside, you will find Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse.

Siorfa River

Make your way to the Northwest of the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint Site of Grace. Here, you will find Smithing Stone 7 from the corpse located next to the tomb.

The second Smithing stone 7 can be found from the corpse located Northeast from the Dynasty Mausoleum Site of Grace.

Ainsel River

The first stone can be found after traveling to the Nokstella Waterfall Basin Site of Grace in Ainsel River. Once there, you need to head East to the edge of the cliff where Smithing Stone 7 can be looted from the body.

For this stone, you need to head further north into the building from the Nokstella Waterfall Basin Site of Grace. You then need to look for a chest in the building that will give you the Smithing Stone 7.

The third Smithing Stone 7 is also found in the chest located in the building. You can access the building by heading west from the Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella.

For the next Smithing Stone 7, you need to defeat the Malformed Star located south of the Ainsel River Main Site of Grace.

Make your way towards the Lake of Rot Shoreside Site of Grace and head south towards the building. The building is located along the Lake of Rot and has Smithing Stone 7 on the inside wall.

For this stone, you need to head west from the Lake of Rot Shoreside Site of Grace along the edge of the lake. You will then find Smithing Stone 7 on the rocky outcrop.

Travel to the Grand Cloister Site of Grace where the bloody waterfall ends. Once there, you will find Smithing Stone 7.

Where to buy Smithing Stone 7 in Elden Ring

Twin Maiden Husk

In Elden Ring, you can buy Smithing Stone 7 from the merchant located in Roundtable Hold known as Twin Maiden Hush. For each Smithing Stone 7, you need to pay 2400 Runes.

However, to unlock the inventory of this merchant, you must have Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 with you. Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 can be found inside the dungeons of Crumbling Farum Azula.

Here, you must fight and kill Godskin Duo boss to get the bell bearing. Once the bell bearing is found, you can buy infinite Smithing Stone 7 from the Twin Maiden Husk.