Sheathing your weapon in Elden Ring is an important skill. Not only does it help you with moving around by making you quicker and more agile, but you can also launch some draw attacks. However, not many people know how to sheathe their weapons in the game.

This is why today; we will teach you everything you need to know about sheathing your weapon.

How to sheathe your weapon in Elden Ring

To sheathe your weapon on PC, you just need to hold the E button in Elden Ring. Then click either the left or the right mouse button. The left button is for the left slot and the right button is for the right slot. Choose the slot which is empty, and you will sheath your weapon.

If you are playing on PlayStation 4 or 5, you have to hold the Triangle button and then use either L1 for the Left Slot or R1 for the Right. To sheath, make sure that the slot you’re choosing is empty.

Finally, for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, hold the Y button and select either LB for the Left slot or RB for the right slot. the sheathing process is the same.

Other than that, you can also Sheathe the weapon in your hand by first equipping the weapon and then calling Torrent. Next, wield your weapon by holding E for PC, Triangle for PS4 and PS5, and Y for Xbox, and then selecting the right slot as discussed before. This will sheathe the weapon on your back.