The following guide will tell you all about the advantage of Ashar of War: Poison Moth Flight and where to find it in Elden Ring.

How To Get Ash of War: Poison Moth Flight In Elden Ring

Ashar of War: Poison Moth Flight is another Ash of War weapon skill in the game that can give your weapon new skills and scaling effects. In this case, those effects are related to the poison affinity with a skill that will make quick work of any enemy.

You need to head to Caelid to find and defeat the Night’s Cavalry, a group of bosses that only spawn at night as dark steed-riding knights with menacing flails and halberds.

You can find the Night’s Cavalry by going to the northern road of the Cathedral of Dragon Communion and then following the road west. If that is taking too much time, know that the Night’s Cavalry is usually moving between the Caelid Highway South and Southern Aeonia Swamp Bank Sites of Grace.

Once the last of the Night’s Cavalry bosses are defeated, you will be rewarded with the Ash of War: Poison Moth Flight.

How To Use Ash of War: Poison Moth Flight

The Ash of War: Poison Moth Flight can be used on all sorts except for twin-blades to gain access to the poisonous skill. As the name already suggests, the Poison Moth Flight allows players to poison their enemies. Any attacks made on poisoned enemies will deal extra damage to take away a large chunk of health. Just note that each Poison Moth Flight will cost 7 FP