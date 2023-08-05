Elden Ring Lightning Strike Location

The Elden Ring Lightning Strike is one of the deadliest spells in the Elden Ring. Having a large AoE, it drops downs a series of lightning strikes on the target. Being a preferable addition in your builds, this incantation spell can be found by defeating one of the Teardrop Scarabs. These are found in the Weeping Peninsula. It doesn’t cost a lot to initiate the lightning attack however it has a pretty decent Faith requirement to be used properly.

Here’s how you can acquire this spell in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Lightning Strike in Elden Ring

The Lightning Strike Incantation spell can be found from a Teardrop Scarab in the Weeping peninsula region, situated south of Limgrave. First, you have to reach a canyon located between the Erdtree and the Ailing Village.

If you already have access to the Morne Tunnel Site of Grace, then you can use it to fast travel to the canyon. Alternatively, you can use the Ailing Village Outskirts Site of Grace as well. From here, you need to travel to the southwest until you reach the canyon.

To get down to the bottom of it, you can use your Torrent mount. Mount it and start jumping on the extended rock platforms one by one. These platforms serve as stairs to reach the bottom of the canyon.

Once you are at the bottom by using either of the ways, be vigilant because the area is guarded by giant Vampire bats. Explore the area and you will find a Golden Scarab wandering in the canyon. Follow up and defeat the Scarab to get the Lightning Spell Incantation as a reward.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to defeat Teardrop Scarab in Elden Ring

Teardrop Scarab is a non-hostile creature and won’t put up much of a fight against your attacks. In the canyon, it is guarded by large Vampire bats. Being an easy target you can knock him down by either using physical attacks or magical powers. While moving, Scarab can deceive you into an ambush so be careful and use ranged attacks on it.

Lightning Strike Stats

This is one of the highest damaging spells. Lightning Bolts will spread out over a large area providing much more impact. It is advisable to use this spell over large monsters or groups of enemies.

Additionally, it has a Frontal Cone attack that allows the lightning to travel in a horizontal straight line. It destroys pretty much everything in its way. So make sure to line up the enemies prior to conducting this attack to get the maximum out of it.

This spell requires a minimum of 28 Faith to work. In addition to it, it also occupies one slot for its storage. Lightning Spell costs 21 FP and 32 Stamina for each strike. If you have plenty of resources then you can attack the enemies with a series of lightning strikes as well.