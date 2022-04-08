Elden Ring Int/Faith Build Guide

If you’re looking to create the perfect Int/Faith build in Elden Ring, we’ve got you covered with this guide, where we’ll be going over the best Int/Faith build in the game.

Elden Ring Int/Faith Build

Some of the most powerful weapons in Elden Ring scale with Intelligence or Faith. So if one were able to create an Int/Faith hybrid build, these weapons would become ever more overpowered than they already are.

In this guide, we’ve done just that. Below, we’ve listed the best Int/Faith build you can create in Elden Ring.

Class: Astrologer

Astrologer Flask: Flask of Wondrous Physick with Opaline Bubbletear and Cerulean Hidden Tear

Flask of Wondrous Physick with Opaline Bubbletear and Cerulean Hidden Tear Weapons: Sword of Night & Flame, Sacred Relic Sword, and Gelmir Glintstone Staff

Sword of Night & Flame, Sacred Relic Sword, and Gelmir Glintstone Staff Armor: Snow Witch Set

Snow Witch Set Primary Stats: Intelligence and Faith

Intelligence and Faith Secondary Stats: Vigor, Mind, and Dexterity

Vigor, Mind, and Dexterity Spells: Glintstone Arc, Whirl O Flame, Flame Fall Upon Them, Wrath of Gold, Roiling Magma

Glintstone Arc, Whirl O Flame, Flame Fall Upon Them, Wrath of Gold, Roiling Magma Seal: Golden Order Seal

Golden Order Seal Ash of War: Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt Talismans: Radagon Icon, Cerulean Amber Medallion, Flock’s Canvas Talisman, and Graven-School Talisman

How to Play the Int/Faith Build in Elden Ring

This Int/Faith build is one of the more difficult builds to work within Elden Ring. That is why you need both a Staff and Holy Seal to cast invocations and sorceries. So you’ll need to remember which spell is of which type to be able to cast them from the right item.

You’ll need to be a master with the sword to play this build properly. Combo-ing sword attacks with invocations will be quite challenging, but if you remember to memorize the right order of your spells, you’ll get the hang of it. The melee weapons we’re using for this build scale with both Intelligence and Faith making them the perfect choice.

We’re going with the Astrologer class because of the Robe, Staff, and Glintstone Sorceries that it gives you right from the start.

The Golden Order Seal works perfectly for this build as its incantation scaling also uses both Intelligence and Faith.

The Cerulean Amber Medallion talisman will raise your FP by 11, the Radagon Icon will shorten spell casting time, Flock’s Canvas Talisman will increase the potency of incantations, and the Graven-School Talisman will increase the potency of sorceries. These four talismans will synergize perfectly, taking this build to a whole new level.

When it comes to the spells, the Glintstone Arc will remain the MVP throughout your playthrough with this build, which is ironic as it is the first spell you’ll get with this build.

The Whirl O Flame spell will help you instantly take out weaker enemies, while Flame Fall Upon Them will allow you to clear out large groups of enemies. With Roiling Magma, you’ll be able to blow up enemies that aren’t yet aware of you, making it the perfect opener spell.

Wrath of Gold is the second strongest spell in this build after Glintstone Arc. It will deal good damage, but it’ll also knock enemies to the ground, allowing you to get further damage on them for free.

When you first create this build, remember that you don’t need to max out Intelligence and Faith immediately. The starting Sorceries of the Astrologer are powerful enough that you’ll be able to clear out most of Limgrave without needing to get more powerful ones.

Once you reach level ~25, you can start putting more points into Intelligence and Faith. When it comes to the secondary attributes of the build, you need to focus on them more early on.

Vigor will give you more health, Dexterity will allow you to wield better weapons, and Endurance will help you carry heavier loads. These act as the building blocks for the build.

Once you go above level 100, you’ll be able to max out Intelligence and Faith and put a decent number of points into the secondary stats. As this will take a while, make sure to upgrade your gear as much as possible.