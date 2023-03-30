How To Get More Health In Elden Ring

Surviving the horrors of the Land Between in Elden Ring requires you to have a hefty amount of Health Points. Every boss will be thirsty for your health, and you will experience death several times in the game before getting a hold of the staff.

HP simply measures the amount of health that you have and is indicated with a red bar on your screen just above the blue one. The bar indicates your maximum capacity for taking damage, and you must increase the capacity to compete against the bosses in Elden Ring.

Initially, you start your journey in Elden Ring with 300 HP, but with the progression of the game, you can reach up to a maximum of 2100 HP at the highest level.

So, it becomes crucial to understand how we can get more health for our character in Elden Ring.

How to heal and restore your health in Elden Ring

The forced fight at the start of Elden Ring with Grafted Scion allows you to visit the essential cave that rewards you with two life-saving flasks. Since the battle takes place at the initial stages of Elden Ring, you might die several times, but defeating this boss is possible, and one can do it by using intelligent moves.

You will receive the Flask of Crimson Tears, which is used to restore your health during every situation in the Elden Ring. You just have to explore your inventory by going to the Menu and selecting the option of Quickslot to equip the Crimson Tears flask in that particular slot.

You can use the flask during battles or while exploring the open world in Elden Ring. However, you can only use the flask thrice before resting at the site of grace and replenishing it.

You can increase the number of charges by finding the Golden Seeds from different regions. This will allow you to survive longer in the battle and keep all the runes with you by not dying in Elden Ring.

Additionally, you can heal your health faster by resting at the Site of Grace in Elden Ring. The good news is that such sites are all over the game.

How to increase your maximum health in Elden Ring

Since we start our journey with a minimal amount of 300 maximum HP, it means with the game’s progression, we can increase the maximum health. Each time you level up, you get the ability to use runes to improve your main attributes.

You need to boost your Vigor attribute after leveling up in Elden Ring to increase your maximum HP. With the level up in your Vigor stat, the maximum health for your character increases.

You can get up to 2000 health in Elden Ring, which can only be done at the highest Vigor level. So the combination of the Vigor stat and Crimson Tear’s flask makes even the most challenging enemies more manageable in Elden Ring.

Crimson Medallion is another important item you can pick at the start of Elden Ring to increase your maximum health. You will have to make the pick for this item as your Keepsake, and you will have high HP even from the beginning of your Elden Ring journey.

Best items to increase your Health in Elden Ring

There are several different types of items, such as consumables, spells, and equipment, that you can utilize to improve your health in Elden Ring.

It means if you do not have flasks, you can use spells and other equipment to heal in Elden Ring.

Consumables

Crimsonspill Crystel Clear

Crimson Bubbletear

Cromsonwhorl Bubbletear

Spells

Blessing of the Erdtree

Blessing’s Boon

Great Heal

Urgent Heal

Equipment