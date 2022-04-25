You will need the Haligtree Knight Helm if you’re looking to complete your Haligtree Knight armor set. The following guide will show you how to get Haligtree Knight Helm in Elden Ring.

Where To Find The Haligtree Knight Helm In Elden Ring

The Haligtree Knight Helm can be found in Elpheal, the Brace of Haligtree—a castle dungeon that can be accessed after beating Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree.

Make your way to the Inner Wall site of grace of the castle. There will be a ladder to the side alongside the pillar. Climb the ladder to reach a room adjacent to the site of grace. Head inside to loot the corpse to get your hands on the Haligtree Knight Helm.

If you don’t have the Elphael Inner Wall site of grace, no need to worry because there is also another way to reach the same room for the helm.

Before the area where you fight the Erdtree Avatar boss, climb up the roots from the side room. After that, cross the rampart to the outer wall. Now turn left and drop down to reach the ballista gunners.

Start climbing up the rampart where the Erdtree Avatar was. Take a running jump from there to reach the room and go inside to get Haligtree Knight helm.

There will be likely enemies between you and the helm, but you can choose to ignore them by sprinting past them.

How To Complete The Haligtree Knight Armor Set In Elden Ring

Once you have the Haligtree Knight Helm, you’ll need to find the other three pieces (chest, gauntlets, and greaves) to complete the Haligtree Knight armor set.

For this purpose, you’ll need to defeat the Haligtree Knights within the castle walls of Elphael, Brace of the Haligtree. You can find two of them just outside of the room where you found the helm. They will be standing guard on either side of the entrance.

Do note that while the helm was a guaranteed loot, the remaining three pieces of the armor set have a chance to drop from any Haligtree Knight. Hence, be prepared to make frequent trips to kill as many as possible until you finally have all the pieces of the Haligtree Knight armor set.