How To Get Gravitas Ash Of War In Elden Ring

Gravitas is one of the many Ashes of War in Elden Ring that can be looted after defeating a boss.

As the name suggests, the Gravitas Ash of War is used to bend gravity to your will by stabbing the ground and creating a gravity well. This gravity well will exert a strong attractive force that will pull the enemies toward you and then you can finish them off.

The Gravitas Ash of War can be applied to all large melee weapons to grant them Magic Affinity and the Gravitas Skill at the cost of 13 FP.

However, this Ash of War does not come easy. You have to defeat the Lesser Alabaster Lord to obtain the Gravitas Ash of War and for that, you must be aware of his exact location.

Gravitas location in Elden Ring

To acquire the Gravitas Ash of War, you must make your way to Lesser Alabaster Lord who is resting on a beach near the Site of Grace known as the Seaside Ruins, located south of the Limgrave region.

This Ash of War can be obtained early on in the game but you must have your ride, Torrent the Spirit Steed, before commencing the path toward the Lesser Alabaster Lord.

If you do not have access to Torrent the Spirit Steed, you must first visit Melina at the Gatefront Ruins and converse with her who will then grant you a whistle to summon Torrent.

Now you can ride Torrent and head towards the Site of Grace: Seaside Ruins from where you can pass by the cliffs till you reach the beachside. The Lesser Alabaster Lord will be inhabiting this beach.

You can look for a stone arch under which you will see a stone-skinned creature resting by the bonfire. This creature will be no other than the Lesser Alabaster Lord,

How to defeat the Lesser Alabaster Lord

The Lesser Alabaster Lord is a rare humanoid creature that masters the Gravity Sorceries. This boss is pretty simple to defeat as he will not put up much of a fight before you can take him down.

To bring the Lesser Alabaster Lord down to his knees, you just have to deliver a few hits while rolling away when he plunges his sword into the ground. Conserve your health by dodging his sword attacks and then roll in swiftly to deliver your deadly blows.

Once the Lesser Alabaster Lord is dead, he will give off Runes ranging from 311 to 4852 and the Gravitas Ash of War.

How to use Gravitas in Elden Ring

After you have obtained the Gravitas Ash of War, you need to make the best out of it. Even though this Ash of War adds Magic Damage and increases Intelligence Scaling but it also reduces the Base Damage, Dexterity Scaling, and Strength Scaling so it must be used carefully.

This Ash of War is best used while fighting a large number of enemies instead of just one. You can look for a powerful spell first and then use the Gravitas Ash of War to pull your enemies closer. Once they are close and vulnerable, you can use your magic spell to deal damage hence executing an AoE attack.

This Ash of War works well with all large melee weapons which include:

Straight Swords

Colossal Weapons

Greatswords

Colossal Swords

Katanas

Great Hammers

Great Spears

Curved Swords

Hammers

Curved Greatswords

Twinblades

Halberds

Flails

Thrusting Swords

Spears

Heavy Thrusting Swords

Axes

Greataxes

Reapers

The Gravitas Ash of War can also be used to apply the Black Flame Blade to enemies and it is also compatible with affinity upgrades.