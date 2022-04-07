How to Get Godskin Peeler Twinblade in Elden Ring

Godskin Peeler is a sinister twinblade that summons black flame tornados to devastate enemies in Elden Ring. This guide will show you how to get the Godskin Peeler Twinblade in Elden Ring.

How to Get Godskin Peeler in Elden Ring

Godskin Peeler Twinblade requires 17 Strength and 22 Dexterity to wield and costs 30 Focus Points. This weapon can be upgraded using Smithing Stones. The Godskin Peeler primarily scales with dexterity and strength and is an excellent melee weapon.

Godskin Peeler Twinblade can be found at the Windmill Village, the northern area of the Altus Plateau region.

Since the location is in the Altus Plateau region, so you’ll have to unlock the region to get access. If you have unlocked the area beforehand, well and good. Otherwise, you’ll have to grind to get the area unlocked.

To get the Godskin Peeler Twinblade you need to defeat the Godskin Apostle boss, who is the current wielder of the Godskin Peeler Twinblade. The boss can be found in Windmill Village.

Follow these steps to reach the Godskin Apostle boss. To begin, go to the Dominula’s Windmill Heights Site of Grace and activate it. After that, you must proceed up the hill to the east.

Follow the stairs up until they disappear, and you’ll find yourself at the base of a windmill. There, southeast from the base of the large windmill, you’ll find the Godskin Apostle boss and come face to face with him.

It’s worth noting the NPCs found here. The good part is that they are not aggressive at first, allowing you to ignore them. If you choose to attack one of them, they will all attack you in return.

Ignoring them is, therefore, a good option. Nonetheless, proceed with caution because these NPCs are capable of quickly swarming you.

How to Defeat the Godskin Apostle Boss

The Godskin Apostle boss wields a Godskin Peeler Twinblade and hence shouldn’t be taken lightly at all. To defeat this boss, your best bet is using magic.

Simply use magic to attack this boss while avoiding his hits, and you’ll be able to defeat him in no time. It’s also a good idea to use a spirit summon to keep the boss occupied while dealing damage from the other end.

All in all, it is not a difficult boss to beat. Simply stick to the basics and you’ll do just fine.

As a reward for defeating the Godskin Apostle boss, you will receive the Godskin Peeler Twinblade and the Scouring Black Flame Incantation.